In anticipation of an imminent win at the Tony Awards, producers of “Hamilton” have jacked up the ticket prices of the Broadway smash, raising the top non-premium ticket price to $199 and pushing premium seats up to a record $849.
The move, part of a gambit by producers to reclaim some of the money made on “Hamilton” tickets by resellers, is counterbalanced by an initiative that expands the daily number of $10 lottery tickets to 46, up from 21. On the PR front, the stage was set for the development when “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda penned an op-ed earlier this week in the New York Times (which first reported the news of the rise in ticket prices), arguing to strengthen laws forbidding the use of the ticket-buying bots that scalpers use to snap up scads of prime tickets.
The previous high for premium ticket prices was the $477 price tag for prime seats at “The Book of Mormon.” “Hamilton” is sold out through January, but a new block of higher-priced seats for performances after that will be made available following the Tony Awards, at which “Hamilton” is expected to score a number of awards, including the top trophy for new musical.
The top non-premium ticket price for “Hamilton” was previously $177. The rise to $199 matches “The Lion King,” Disney’s uber-successful longrunner.
The expansion of the lottery, which sells a block of $10, day-of tickets to recipients randomly selected from the thousands of daily participants, is one part of an overall accessibility push for “Hamilton” that also includes a series of matinee performances for New York City public school students.
Very sad to see the price of any Broadway show go this high. People are making plenty of money on Hamilton and all its multiple productions in various cities. Greed is ugly and can ruin anything.
They can spin it any way they want but this is just another example of corporate greed. The investors in Hamilton (and the other hit shows) will profit to the tune of tens of millions of dollars on their investment yet apparently that’s not enough. So out of pure greed they keep raising ticket prices, making the Broadway theater just another pastime for rich white people.
Alexander Hamilton , that most uber of capitalists, is smiling down on his creation. Fork it over you peasants. The market and only the market determines value.
Nothing like arts for the people.
I wish I could afford it. Retirement isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
So now you can pay nearly two grand for you and your special one to take in some bogus history of a Rothschild agent who helped introduce the lie of central banking to the U.S. in the form of the First Bank of 1791. Hamilton is scum, and the fact that Jackson is leaving the front of the $20 while this POS keeps his spot on the $10 is egregious. Jackson’s last words were “I killed the bank.” But now he’s off, and Hamilton is still in – the ultimate tool of the bank. The true Americans, the Thomas Jeffersons (who strongly warned against a central bank) and Andrew Jacksons, are being swept away by campaigns of disinformation and lies that help support the ongoing worldwide fraud that is our international financial system. Click my name and learn something!
Please, the Jeffersonians were always hypocrites. Hamilton’s bank, the First Bank, was never meant to be a perpetual bank, it was set up, as Hamilton said, to retire the national debt coming out of the Revolution, which it did. And when it did, the charter for that bank went away. The bank that Jackson did kill, the Second Bank, was set up by Madison and Monroe, two of the most prominent Jefferson acolytes, during the former’s presidency. They liked the power they could wield with the bank and it helped to set up a mini-dynasty that stretched from Jefferson all the way through Quincy Adams. They used it to exercise power, buy votes, and ensure an almost hereditary line of succession for the Presidency. The Jeffersonians always said one thing (i.e. beware central banks) and then did the opposite (charter a new bank and use it to ensconce themselves in power) – they were the original politicians.
Aw,that’s great news now everybody can see it. I’m sure we all can afford hundreds of dollars. Broadway is” poorist” They discriminate against poor people.
I’m willing to pay one dollar and not a penny more.
Over hyped headache inducing BS. Total rip off.