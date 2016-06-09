In anticipation of an imminent win at the Tony Awards, producers of “Hamilton” have jacked up the ticket prices of the Broadway smash, raising the top non-premium ticket price to $199 and pushing premium seats up to a record $849.

The move, part of a gambit by producers to reclaim some of the money made on “Hamilton” tickets by resellers, is counterbalanced by an initiative that expands the daily number of $10 lottery tickets to 46, up from 21. On the PR front, the stage was set for the development when “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda penned an op-ed earlier this week in the New York Times (which first reported the news of the rise in ticket prices), arguing to strengthen laws forbidding the use of the ticket-buying bots that scalpers use to snap up scads of prime tickets.

The previous high for premium ticket prices was the $477 price tag for prime seats at “The Book of Mormon.” “Hamilton” is sold out through January, but a new block of higher-priced seats for performances after that will be made available following the Tony Awards, at which “Hamilton” is expected to score a number of awards, including the top trophy for new musical.

The top non-premium ticket price for “Hamilton” was previously $177. The rise to $199 matches “The Lion King,” Disney’s uber-successful longrunner.

The expansion of the lottery, which sells a block of $10, day-of tickets to recipients randomly selected from the thousands of daily participants, is one part of an overall accessibility push for “Hamilton” that also includes a series of matinee performances for New York City public school students.