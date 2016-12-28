Carrie Fisher had been developing a sequel to her autobiographical, one-woman play “Wishful Drinking,” with plans to present the show at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

The new play — titled “Wishful Drinking Strikes Back: From Star Wars to, uh, Star Wars!” — would have re-teamed Fisher with Josh Ravetch, who directed “Wishful Drinking” in 2006 when it premiered at the Geffen.

The theater issued a statement following Fisher’s death on Tuesday: “All of us at the Geffen Playhouse are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear friend and alum, Carrie Fisher. She was a wickedly funny force of nature and it was a privilege and a pleasure to have her on our stage. We send our love to her family and friends as we all mourn this tremendous loss.”

Fisher and the Geffen Playhouse made a “handshake deal” on Dec. 22 rather than signing a formal contract for the sequel, according to a playhouse spokeswoman. Fisher suffered a heart attack the next day on a Los Angeles-bound flight from London.

Fisher also performed “Wishful Drinking” at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2008, followed by runs in Seattle and Washington, D.C., before opening it in a limited run on Broadway in 2009 and 2010. She and Ravetch also published “Wishful Drinking” and HBO telecast a documentary of the show in 2010.

The show opened with Fisher saying, “Hi, I’m Carrie Fisher, and I’m an alcoholic,” and included observations about her upbringing, substance abuse, and her “Star Wars” legacy — especially the memorable image from “Return of the Jedi.”

“She used to be hot, now she looks like Elton John,” she said. “I did not realize that when I donned that … metal bikini back when I was 23 that I had made an invisible contract to stay looking the exact same way for the next 30 to 40 years. Well, obviously, I’ve betrayed the contract.”

