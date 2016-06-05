The Ambassador Theatre Group is to produce a new stage musical based on the life of Frank Sinatra, in partnership with Stewart Till and Frank Sinatra Enterprises.

The show, which is planned to open in 2018, will feature a number of hit songs from Sinatra’s catalog of more than 1,400 tracks recorded during his career. Script development for the Sinatra musical is planned to start shortly.

Adam Speers of Ambassador Theatre Group said: “Frank Sinatra was the greatest singer of the 20th century and one of the world’s most iconic show-business legends. I’m delighted to be working in partnership with Stewart and Frank Sinatra Enterprises to bring his incredible journey to the stage.

“The task of writing the book for this musical will not be easy, as we have such a wealth of material to choose from. Sinatra’s life is fascinating – from his humble beginnings in New Jersey as the only child of Italian parents, through his rise to stardom, first as a chart-topping recording artist, selling over 150 million records worldwide and then as an Oscar award-winning Hollywood film star.

“Then there were the Rat Pack days and his partnership with Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. And let’s not forget his personal life, which included friendships with American Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, as well as relationships with some of the most beautiful and famous women of the day.”

Frank Sinatra Enterprises said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Ambassador Theatre Group to produce the musical dramatization of Frank Sinatra’s life and art. Frank Sinatra demonstrated a remarkable ability to appeal to every generation and continues to do so; he is timeless and his artistry continues to influence many of today’s music superstars.”

Till stated: “Frank Sinatra was one of, if not the greatest, entertainers of the 20th century. It will be an incredible opportunity and challenge.”