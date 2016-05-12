‘Sense8’ Star Max Riemelt Poised for Global Fame

@edmezavar
'Sense8' Star Max Riemelt Poised for
Courtesy of Netflix

"Berlin Syndrome" is next up for rising German thesp

German actor Max Riemelt has cemented his success as a star at home and is now establishing himself as major talent on the global stage.

SEE MORE: Show Dailies

The 32-year-old Berlin native — currently in Mexico shooting season two of the hit Netflix series “Sense8” from Lilly and Lana Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski — shot to fame in Germany in Dennis Gansel’s 2004 World War II drama “Napola” (Before the Fall).

Related

Menemsha Picks Up North American Rights to ‘To Life!’ from Global Screen

After a decade of primarily German films, Riemelt made a major splash last year in the global sci-fi drama “Sense8.” Riemelt says he was initially in awe of the big names involved in the production, “but once you get to know each other you notice that language barriers and different mentalities are not real obstacles and everyone ultimately has the same goal: to make a fantastic project together.”

Related

Amnesia

Cannes Film Review: ‘Amnesia’

He next stars in Cate Shortland’s psychological thriller “Berlin Syndrome,” about a one-night stand that turns dangerously obsessive. And after toplining Dominik Graf’s acclaimed 2010 TV crime series “In the Face of Crime,” Riemelt is again teaming up with the director on “Golem: The Return,” a science-fiction thriller based on the Jewish myth about the creation of artificial life that explores “questions of responsibility and morality toward people and the environment.”
Riemelt describes Graf and Gansel, with whom he has also remained a loyal collaborator over the years, as “important companions on his journey to becoming an actor.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Jay Ocean says:
      June 10, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      He has a nice ass and dick.

      Reply

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad