Film Review: 'Lion'

Dev Patel stars as an Indian orphan who uses Google Earth to find his way back home in Garth Davis' directorial debut.
Everybody loves a group hug. Next to the freeze-frame of Angela Lansbury grinning after she’s solved another “Murder, She Wrote” case, it’s pretty much the most satisfying ending anyone can hope for. “Lion” ends in a group hug — two, if you count the real-life embrace that follows the reenacted one just before the credits — and that’s fantastic news for the cash-strapped Weinstein Co., which needs a feel-good crowd-pleaser like nobody’s business. After “Lion” makes its millions, someone else can make a movie about how Google Earth saved the struggling indie distributor. And it can end with a shot of Harvey Weinstein, Saroo Brierley (the “Lion” himself), and director Garth Davis giving one another a big group hug at the Oscars.
But let’s get serious: The story of how 5-year-old Saroo was tragically separated from his family, wound up adopted by an Aussie couple on a completely different continent, and managed to find his birth mother 25 years later using Google Earth might be a happy one, but it’s barely meaty enough to wrap the evening news, let alone sustain a two-hour feature. While unique, Saroo’s story is somewhere between the-guy-who-found-a-lottery-scratcher-worth-fifty-bucks and the-farmer-who-prayed-for-rain-and-got-it. Such feel-good yarns are only as interesting as the person they happened to.
Fortunately for Davis, he’s got a terrific cast, chief among them the pair of charismatic actors who split the lead role: First, newcomer Sunny Pawar wins us over as 5-year-old Saroo, who’s so adorable he could set off an Indian adoption craze (which would suit the humanitarian-minded filmmakers just fine), then “Slumdog Millionaire” star Dev Patel steps in to play the less interesting chapter, as the young man turns to the internet to research where he’s from. But the movie surrounds these two with Nicole Kidman as Saroo’s adoptive mother, Rooney Mara as his Indian food-loving girlfriend, and Priyanka Bose as the mum he left behind (her smile so lovely she could pass for Rosario Dawson’s South Asian sister). Meanwhile, Google Earth plays itself.
Davis, a commercials director whose reel includes Toyota’s “Ninja Kittens” spot, would be a natural to boil Saroo’s story down to a tear-jerking 60 seconds (even if this material sounds like an extended promo for the one company that needs it least). In 2013, Davis collaborated with Jane Campion on the miniseries “Top of the Lake,” which suggests that he could probably also stretch Saroo’s narrative across four more hours. “Lion” marks his much-anticipated feature debut, previously pegged to be an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’ 900-page “Shantaram,” and it’s practically the opposite of that project in every way: “Shantaram” tells of an Australian criminal at large in India, whereas “Lion” describes an Indian kid who discovers his identity Down Under.
With only the leanest wisp of a plot to guide him, screenwriter Luke Davies expands Saroo’s ordeal into a full-blown hero’s journey — like “Life of Pi,” with a flesh-and-blood “lion” in place of a CG tiger. Tagging along with his brother Guddu (Abhishek Bharate) one night, Saroo falls asleep on a decommissioned train, which travels some 1,600 miles before letting him disembark in Calcutta. There, everyone speaks Bengali, rather than Saroo’s Hindi dialect, making it doubly intimidating for a boy so far-removed from his family. Davis ensures that we understand even less of Saroo’s surroundings than he does, which makes his first impressions of Calcutta — sleeping on cardboard, only to be awakened by a child-snatching mob, or else invited home by a sari-clad woman, who tries to pawn him off to a lecherous middleman — seem as dark and intimidating as Pinocchio’s visit to Pleasure Island. As if there was ever any doubt, Davis clearly wants his audience to appreciate how tough it is to be homeless in India, presenting us with a funeral procession and images of scavenging through garbage dumps for anything to eat.
When a benevolent stranger brings Saroo to the local police station, the boy asks for his mother, but doesn’t know enough — not her name, nor that of the village from which he came — to find his way home, and so he is delivered to an orphanage, and shortly thereafter, shipped out to Tasmania, where he’s adopted by John and Sue Brierley (played by David Wenham, who’d worked with Davis on “Top of the Lake,” and Kidman, looking just about as unglamorous as she can). Considering everything he’s been through, Saroo is an ideal child — a judgment made clear by the arrival of a second Indian boy, the deeply unhappy Mantosh, into the household.
At this point, nearly an hour into the narrative, the film skips forward 20 years, picking up with Saroo’s relocation to Melbourne, where he plans to study hotel management, but instead finds himself distracted with “dead ends” about his identity. He gets emotional support from girlfriend Lucy (Mara), who at one point looks as though she may break out into a Bollywood dance number, but when it comes to answering seemingly impossible questions, that’s what Google is for. And so, like any good stalker, Saroo pins clues to a giant bulletin board and begins crawling the web for clues to his past. Except, anyone going in to “Lion” already knows how Saroo’s predicament turns out, which makes this agonizingly suspense-free process feel as if it’s taking far longer than it should.
It would almost be more interesting to tell his story from the point of view of the Google Earth engineers — say, one who had turned suicidal after months of coding for the Silicon Valley monolith, only to discover what good he was doing in the world — or else from the perspective of Saroo’s birth mother, who didn’t have Google (or even a computer) but spent years searching for her lost son. Davies’ script is noteworthy in its sensitivity, which Davis further enhances through his elegant, deeply empathetic approach (heightened by gorgeous widescreen cinematography, much of it offering hi-res flyover shots clearly designed to evoke the heroic tool), but as a portrait of persistence, it paradoxically suggests that Saroo managed to go two decades without thinking much about his mother, only to become obsessed with finding her at just the moment the technology made that possible. And so, for the feature debut of an acclaimed commercials director, “Lion” seems awfully brazen advertising its deux ex machina right there in its logline, and though the human story is what makes it so compelling, “advertising” remains the operative word. Next up: How Siri helped you find your car keys.
This review appears to be quite jaded, but the part that irks me is this:
“It paradoxically suggests that Saroo managed to go two decades without thinking much about his mother, only to become obsessed with finding her at just the moment the technology made that possible.”
A part of maturing is self-awareness, discovering what is important to *you*. Once Saroo realized that there was hope in finding his birth family, and as his memories came rushing back, he realized how important finding his birth family was to his own happiness. This is a very human experience – I know this with certainty because as an adoptee from a third world country, my life has mirrored Saroo’s in many ways.
Perhaps the only paradox here is how this critic could write for a such a revered publication.
Lame Lame Lame Lame Lame.. I can go on.. Lame Lame
This review is totally lame and surprised someone would write a review like this – Peter needs to reread his own review and re-watch the movie. I guess if it was him at 5 year old, he would have TOTALLY got home in time for breakfast.
As a PTSD survivor, I can attest to the truth of the flashbacks in late teens/early twenties. There is a trigger that lights the fuse of memories. For Saroo, it was Google Earth. I experienced the same thing when the memories, manifesting themselves via a panic disorder, refused to be silenced and buried. Once the memories surface, it is up to us to do whatever it takes to make peace with them. In this way, the storytelling of “Lion” is spot on.
We lost our mother in 1961 in Portland, Oregon. We were never allowed to talk about her. In 2015, my siblings and I started talking about her. I started having memories I didn’t know I had. We used google and learned what happened, where she had lived, and where she died and was buried. We found newspaper stories from the 1920s, 30s, 40s, and 50s which gave us an incredible family background that explained so much, and reunited siblings in their sixties who had been lied to and divided for many decades. Yes, this story makes complete sense to me!!!
“With only the leanest wisp of a plot to guide him”??? What kind of a life do YOU have that you consider a 5 year old getting lost, being put in an orphanage, getting adopted, living on a different continent and finding his way back to his biological mother a “WISP OF A PLOT”?? Wow. Who hurt you?
The story didn’t make the evening news but made 60 Minutes. So much for the reviewer’s judgement. My feeling is he doesn’t like Weinstein brothers.
What a silly, vapid and tedious (and inaccurate) review. This was a beautiful movie and story, albeit sad. I suggest people go see it, and bring tissue along. I’m not a movie-crier but this movie…. well I cried.
What a strange man you are, Peter, at least to judge by this sour. jaded, wannabe-iconoclastic review. “Leanest wisp of a plot” -seriously? What more would you have needed to keep your attention.
See the film. If you don’t cry, see a psychotherapist.
My advice: see this beautiful film.
Don’t read the review.
As an aside, I don’t see how a reviewer can print a spoiler and then complain that he “knew how it would end” so it was boring.
This is an incredibly smarmy, ill-considered review, one that will likely haunt Variety for years to come. Variety’s managing editors have a problem and his name is Peter DeBruge.
I usually think you’re a good film critic (everyone but Owen is), but I can’t tell if you liked the film or not. Is it “barely meaty enough to wrap the evening news,” or a “feel-good crowd-pleaser like nobody’s business?” You sort of made an argument for both.
Sure, and the kind of people who are outraged about the review are the kind of people who don’t understand what ‘deus ex machina’ means… even after looking it up on wikipedia. I’m sure the movie will make millions.
totally loved the film. I cried so hard, can’t even eat lunch, yesterday. don’t buy this cynic piece at all. and you can smell the stinks of racism.
Hands down one of the worst reviews I’ve ever read. Stop trying to be clever.
I read this script… I bawled… how can you say there’s NO PLOT?! I cannot wait to see it.
Seriously Variety. Do all films have to be dark, edgy and downbeat to get a fair review??
Just because your reviewer’s life must be miserable doesn’t mean you should knock films which have heart. Subscription cancelled.
what a racist tone! indian boy find his own home = leave white adap white mom = guity? this peter debruge guy has a serious prob for sure.
Wow, your lack of empathy for the human race is only exceeded by D. Trump. No plot? I’ve seen plenty of movies with no plot, and while I have not seen “Lion” yet it sure sounds like an amazing story. Do yourself a favor and don’t write reviews when you’re feeling lousy about your own life. You did this movie a disservice. Time for a vacation to clear out the cobwebs in your head.
You… haven’t… seen.. the… bleeding… film. You literally don’t know what you’re talking about.
I’ve seen it, and can confirm he does know what he is talking about.
I haven’t seen LION, and can’t attest to its quality, but I don’t think I’ve ever read a movie review as unpleasantly snide as this one.
You can say that again.
Why is Peter Debruge trying to be so funny to the point that it is annoying?
“wound up adopted by an Ozzie couple on a completely different continent” is Ozzie some new term for Aussie, or just phonetic?
Where’s Harriet when you need her?