Film Review: Matt Damon in 'The Great Wall'

Matt Damon doesn't save China in this capably directed but generic fantasy spectacle extolling Chinese culture and military excellence.
Commanding China’s most expensive production, with probably the biggest input from Hollywood talent ever, blockbuster Chinese director Zhang Yimou capably gives period fantasy-action “The Great Wall” the look and feel of a Hollywood blockbuster, but his signature visual dazzle, his gift for depicting delicate relationships and throbbing passions are trampled by dead-serious epic aspirations.
Those who ranted against the project as another case of Hollywood “whitewashing” in which Matt Damon saves China from dragons may have to bite their tongue, for his character, a mercenary soldier who stumbles into an elite corps fighting mythical beasts, spends the course of the film being humbled, out-smarted, and re-educated in Chinese virtues of bravery, selflessness, discipline, and invention. In between the cultural cheerleading, there are some highly watchable war and monster spectacles, though none so original or breathtaking as to stop one from associating them with the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy or its imitators.
With a reported $150 million budget, the film rolls out in China mid-December with little competition in cinemas, boosted by a massive marketing campaign, which should draw full houses in the first week at least — though “The Great Wall” has a lot to recoup and will be hard-pressed to beat Stephen Chow’s charmingly lo-tech romantic fantasy “The Mermaid,” which still holds the record as China’s top-grossing film with nearly $489 million. While its marriage of Hollywood production values with Asian elements may skew the film toward a more culturally open-minded audience, the generic storytelling and lack of iconic characters will make it a tough sell stateside when Universal releases it on Feb. 17.
The film opens like a spaghetti western in the Gobi Desert, as mercenary soldiers William Garin (Damon) and Pero Tovar (Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal from “Game of Thrones”) flee the attack of Khitans, and Damon’s character procures the claw of an unknown creature by fluke. They arrive at a fortress on one segment of the Great Wall and are captured by the Nameless Order, an elite army led by General Shao (Zhang Hanyu) to fight Taotie, ravenous beasts that rise locust-like from the nearby Jade Mountain every 60 years to devour humans and everything else in their wake.
The mechanical screenplay keeps the battles coming with accelerating size and peril. Shot with sweeping agility by Stuart Dryburgh (“Alice Through the Looking Glass”) and Zhang regular Zhao Xiaoding, using the Arri Alexa 65 and other state-of-the-art cameras, images of leaping movement appear with extraordinary sharpness in the 3D IMAX format. As the entire horde lays siege to two pagodas, the finale evinces the raw threat of a zombie apocalypse while the resplendent colored glass windows inside the pagodas form a romantic and distinctly Chinese backdrop.
Yet, with rapid-fire editing by Mary Jo Markey (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) and Craig Wood (the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise), viewers are also overwhelmed by the inability to take in everything before the film abruptly lulls again to make room for more exposition and drama. This is especially true in an otherwise gripping setpiece in which Garin helps the soldiers capture a live Taotie, as the intricate human offensives are clouded by fog and dust.
Though the film plays with the idea that China’s Great Wall may have been erected to keep out invaders more intimidating than mere mortals, the idea isn’t necessarily original, having already inspired the 2009 Japanese manga “Attack on Titan,” which depicts a community that has built concentric walls to ward off man-eating giants. The Nameless Order, with its five corps named after and touting the combat styles of the crane, bear, eagle, deer, and tiger, resembles the three-tiered military in “Titan.” (In particular, the Crane Corps, made up of all-female aerialists, swing around in a tethering system that invites close parallels with the “Vertical Maneuvering Equipment” in “Titan.”)
That wouldn’t be such a problem if Zhang or his scribes had devoted even a smidgen of time to giving the respective commanders identities or backstories. Instead, though they are played by recognized actors (Eddie Peng, Kenny Lin Gengxin) with proven ability and charisma, these characters are just glorified cameos, stomping around in heavy armor looking angry or worried or both. Since most of the Chinese characters are portrayed as flawless paragons, they end up looking like cardboard cut-outs with no emotional dimension. This makes former K-pop idol Lu Han, with his characteristic boyish coyness, stand out as a cowardly foot soldier whose valor grows through his friendship with Garin.
The only character who hogs the spotlight is Lin Mae (Jing Tian), commander of the Crane Corps, as she’s the one who impresses Garin with the Chinese people’s altruism in fighting not for money, but for the salvation of humankind. Perhaps the sheer amount of English dialogue constrains her performance, but Jing is completely wooden in her exchanges with Damon, even though Lin and Garin are supposed to develop a grudging respect and warmth for each other. Their dynamic feels especially awkward in static close-ups (and hers are numerous), when she’s most expressionless.
It’s heartening that a film with European protagonists doesn’t cave to the controversial “white savior” syndrome seen in movies such as “Forbidden Kingdom.” But Damon’s role as a money-grubbing, lying, and smelly foreign mercenary is dubiously similar to the boozy, uncouth, opportunist mortician Christian Bale played in Zhang’s “The Flowers of War,” and he too is schooled in Chinese values of self-sacrifice by a coterie of “professional” women. Given very little complexity to round out his character, Damon forges a presence in the scenes of physical exertion, but don’t expect any award nominations.
As for his selfish and unlikable sidekick, Pascal’s lines fall flat as comic relief and sound worse in translation, while a gaunt-looking Willem Dafoe is wasted as a minor villain.
Zhang’s bold use of color schemes and lustrous lighting, notably in “Curse of the Golden Flower” or “Hero” are subdued by “Memoirs of a Geisha” production designer John Myhre’s stately contributions, which avoid chinoiserie in favor of subtle Chinese period details that most viewers will overlook in the flurry of action. And despite much being made of the Taotie, which were conceived from ancient Chinese mythology and invested with a philosophical dimension as the symbol and scourge of greed, their form and movement are not so distinct from Orcs or mini-Godzillas.
First announced in August 2011 as a English-speaking tentpole project to kickstart Legendary East, the new Chinese arm of Legendary Pictures (now acquired by China’s Wanda Media), “The Great Wall” builds on such east-west collaborations as “Dragon Blade” and the Justin Lin-produced “Hollywood Adventures.” Early on, the project was to be helmed by “The Last Samurai” director Edward Zwick, who planned to co-write the script with Marshall Herskovitz, working from a concept from Legendary CEO Thomas Tull and “World War Z” author Max Brooks. Henry Cavill, Benjamin Walker, and Zhang Ziyi were at one time attached to star, though the final form was written by Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro, and Tony Gilroy, featuring more Mandarin dialogue and a bigger proportion of Chinese cast.
i have watched the movie and i am going to watch it again in imax 3d. I disagree with this review. this is actually a very good movie.
nice, finally here is a reviewer, who saw what inspired the film (attack on titan)…, Hollywood again taking a cool/fresh style (from animes/mangas), the US film mass viewers don't know well and make it into blockbuster… (been happening since Matrix)
For all the bigots whining that this is somehow a propaganda effort from the commies in the form of a movie, I'd like to point out all contributors to the screenplay are American.
If you think the concern over China taking over Hollywood is "overblown," you're not paying attention to what the Chinese themselves have specifically stated is their goal. State-funded, state-managed, and/or state-affiliated actors (meaning in this case individuals or companies serving the goals of the central party) are investing heavily in 1) exchanging funding for positive (often superior) and increasingly-frequently outsized portrayals of Chinese cities and landscape; morals; political ideology; economic progress; military capability; intellect; and more; 2) purchases of American studios, with a goal of purchasing one or more of the major studies; 3) in order to take control of major American channels of entertainment (first) and other forms of communication (later) and use those channels to fuse entertainment and news with state-sponsored messaging designed to oppose and diminish the United States (specifically) and the West (broadly) as part of its strategic plan to become a global hegemon.
Again, this is stated in a number of English-language interviews with Wanda and others, and is openly stated in Chinese-language pieces.
It’s hard to understand if we’re just this short-sighted and greedy, or if we’re just this naive, or if we just truly welcome this arm of direct challenge to American national interest.
I've always thought that all the talk about China taking over Hollywood was overblown. Great, so they bought themselves a propaganda movie. Other than Chinese people, who's going to see it?
“spends the course of the film being humbled, out-smarted, and re-educated in Chinese virtues of bravery, selflessness, discipline, and invention”
Most Chinese find Trump very entertaining lol. Besides, Matt Damon was not that "humbled" in the movie.
Boycott Trump who used Chinese steel in the construction of his hotels instead of American steel. While you’re at it, boycott “stupidity” of which you seem to have an abundance.
Just seems like Chinese propaganda efforts to me. It's no secret that they have been investing in Hollywood lately to secure public opinion in their favor.
How sick to f/*/c/k/ing death we are of seeing movies that depict Americans as cultural bunglers who need to be humbled, humiliated, and re-educated by so-called "superior" cultures.
If you're allowed to be proud of your third world toilet culture, then I'm cool to say I'm proud of white-dominant, Western culture here in the U.S..
You've probably purchased a bunch of Chinese-made crap anyways, so somebody over there is making money over your spending. Pretending that China is nothing more than a third world toilet country is an overly simplistic view.

But yeah, this movie looks like junk.
The character is not even American. There was no America in the time period set in the movie lol.
From the review, this is just Chinese government propaganda, which won't go over well outside that country, if there. While China made a few discoveries 2,000 or 3,000 years ago it languished in near total poverty and was utterly powerless until it adopted Western technology, and they still innovate anything in high technology.
The Chinese and most other societies lack the concept of individual freedom over the power of the state. Preach that in China and you’d get thrown into jail so fast.
A few discoveries is an understatement. Ancient China was one of the most powerful, technological advance, and richest civilizations in the world, a fact supported by western and eastern historians. Their armies out numbered their western continental peers in the same period by many folds. They used gun powdered weapons and devices long before the west even knew what it was. Ancient China was so far ahead of the west that Matt Damon's character had go to China to steal technological goods, gunpowder. In fact, China was very much a mythical paradise to Europeans that they thought Marco Polo was lying about reaching China.
It is true pre modern China, Mao Zedong era, was one china's bleaker times. It had more to do with after effects of war, power struggle and consolidation of power. The ruling party had tp keep overall country in manageable state, poor, uneducated, and promote farmers and soldiers over scholars. The previous republic of China actually had a better economic condition than the Mao Zedong era.
After Mao Zedong had died, the China began to gradually regain her power through the decades. It is an indisputable fact that present China is one of the world's powerhouses.
“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.” –Sun Tzu.
It's true that we Chinese highly value collectivism lol.
At the same time, some Chinese audience are complaining why we Chinese need to be saved by a westerner in this movie. I can hear the screenwriters sighing. LOL.
Hollywood is being bought up by China. Do you honestly think that crap films like this are a coincidence?? China will be using Hollywood as their propaganda factory.
The Great Wall is easily the least interesting and involving blockbuster of the respective careers of both its director and star.
Just more brainwashing about how great china is instead of the communist totalitarians who killed over 80 million of their own people and trample liberty and human rights.
Hollyweird just loves to lecture the west by putting eastern cultures on display as superior.
Why aren't the hollyweird leftists upset with the racist Chinese for building a Great Wall to keep uninvited foreigners out of their country?
So in the movie, whose military technology did the thieving Chi-Com rats steal to create their supposed "elite" force?
How is Forbidden Kingdom different from The Great Wall and Flowers of War? Forbidden Kingdom is an American movie. The Great Wall and Flowers of War are Chinese movies. This is a hugely important distinction. As the reviewer points out, those who were quick to accuse of 'whitewashing' were thinking of this movie they way they would an American film, when the dynamics in play around a Chinese project are quite different. This movie will probably do very poorly at the US box office, but that was likely never its goal; it's made for a Chinese audience. This is the kind of movie that audience wants to see, Damon included.
With shocking regularity, films depict China or Chinese officials as being direct or indirect heroes whose morality and intellect save the world (e.g., "Arrival") or solve the problem. These plot devices are naked efforts to obtain exhibition in China and/or reflect that Chinese money helped to finance the film.
Actually, in Arrival it is the complete opposite! Chinese hot headed-ness threatens world destruction! A calm American scientist saved the day.
