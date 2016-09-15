You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Playback: Ewan McGregor on ‘American Pastoral,’ ‘Trainspotting’ Sequel and More

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Kristopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Michael Buckner/Variety

Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films.

On today’s show, I’m talking to Variety Deputy Awards and Features editor Jenelle Riley once again, about the on-going Toronto Film Festival. There have been a number of big stories out of the festival, from Oliver Stone’s “Snowden” to the resurgence of “La La Land” and “Moonlight” to the recently acquired “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman. We talk through the landscape and ponder what could win the fest’s coveted People’s Choice Award this weekend.

Later on Ewan McGregor (21: 15) drops by the Variety offices for a chat about his directorial debut, “American Pastoral,” which premiered at the festival. It’s a project that has been important to McGregor for a number of years, even before he was set to helm it himself: He was attached to play the film’s central character, Seymour “Swede” Levov, for three years before it finally fell to him to take the reigns himself or let it slip by.

Listen to this week’s episode of “Playback” below. New episodes air every Thursday.

Related

Click here for more episodes of “Playback.”

“We kept losing directors, a bit like the drummer in ‘Spinal Tap,'” McGregor jokes. “It was one of those situations where — it’s happened to me before in movies — where after two or three hit and misses like that, usually you think it’s not going to happen and you let it go. And I didn’t ever let this one go. I couldn’t somehow. I wanted to play Swede so badly. And then when it really looked like it wasn’t going to happen after about three years, I suddenly thought, ‘This could be the one I’ve been waiting for.'”

Beyond that we also get into McGregor’s busy schedule this year. He’s also starring in Don Cheadle’s Miles Davis biopic, “Miles Ahead,” and taking on the daunting role of Jesus in Rodrigo Garcia’s “Last Days in the Desert.”

“I started reading all these books that sort of disprove the son-of-God part of Jesus’ story, and ‘this is who he probably was and there were other preachers,’ this and that,” McGregor says. “And I realized as I was reading them that they were entirely unhelpful, because I was to be playing Jesus who is the son of God, who is in the desert trying to communicate with his father and is being frustrated that he’s not able to do so. So I put all those books aside and I started thinking about a son, a man, who is having problems communicating with his dad.”

And McGregor has a lot on the horizon, including Bill Condon’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” for Disney, in which he plays the candelabra Lumiere, and the eagerly anticipated sequel to “Trainspotting,” the 1996 indie hit that put him and director Danny Boyle on the map.

“It was amazing to work with Danny again and the boys,” McGregory says. “We each talked about it — Jonny [Lee Miller], and Ewen Bremner and Robert Carlyle — we talked about stepping back in their shoes, of Renton and Spud and Sick Boy and Begbie. It was sort of a little scary, the idea of maybe you wouldn’t be able to get back in there, to be back in the skin of a character you played 20 years ago … But all of those worries somehow fit so beautifully into the minds of the characters in the movie that it was never an issue. Once we all had our first scene done, it felt really easy. It was like meeting an old friend again.”

And there’s more, from talk of the rare breed of immortality his work in the “Star Wars” universe will enjoy for years to come, to a look back at the legacy of Baz Luhrmann’s “Moulin Rouge!” 15 years on. Check it all out at the streaming link above, and be sure to subscribe below!

Subscribe to “Playback” at iTunes.

More Film

  • Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks

    Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks Awards Season Capstone for Venice Film Festival

    Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. On today’s show, I’m talking to Variety Deputy Awards and Features editor Jenelle Riley once again, about the on-going Toronto Film Festival. There have been a number of big stories out of the festival, from Oliver […]

  • Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit

    Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit with Technical Difficulties

    Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. On today’s show, I’m talking to Variety Deputy Awards and Features editor Jenelle Riley once again, about the on-going Toronto Film Festival. There have been a number of big stories out of the festival, from Oliver […]

  • Rampage trailer

    Dwayne Johnson's 'Rampage' Sets China Theatrical Release

    Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. On today’s show, I’m talking to Variety Deputy Awards and Features editor Jenelle Riley once again, about the on-going Toronto Film Festival. There have been a number of big stories out of the festival, from Oliver […]

  • Black Panther

    China Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Wins Weekend

    Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. On today’s show, I’m talking to Variety Deputy Awards and Features editor Jenelle Riley once again, about the on-going Toronto Film Festival. There have been a number of big stories out of the festival, from Oliver […]

  • SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. On today’s show, I’m talking to Variety Deputy Awards and Features editor Jenelle Riley once again, about the on-going Toronto Film Festival. There have been a number of big stories out of the festival, from Oliver […]

  • (L to R) JOHN CENA, LESLIE

    How 'Blockers' Brings a Feminist Twist to the Prom Sex Comedy

    Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. On today’s show, I’m talking to Variety Deputy Awards and Features editor Jenelle Riley once again, about the on-going Toronto Film Festival. There have been a number of big stories out of the festival, from Oliver […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Michael Caine: I Won't Work With Woody Allen Again

    Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. On today’s show, I’m talking to Variety Deputy Awards and Features editor Jenelle Riley once again, about the on-going Toronto Film Festival. There have been a number of big stories out of the festival, from Oliver […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad