Playback: Live From the Telluride Film Festival With Amy Adams

This week we’re reporting from the Telluride Film Festival where a number of the fall’s most anticipated titles have screened. Variety Chief Film Critic Peter Debruge and I discuss the cream of the crop, from the heartwarming and uplifting “La La Land” to the emotionally devastating “Moonlight” to the gripping “Sully.”

Meanwhile, with actress Amy Adams on hand with both a tribute to her work so far and one of two new films to show off (Denis Villeneuve’s “Arrival”), I talk to the five-time Oscar nominee (19:00) about where she’s at in her life and career right now.

“To look at your work as a collection is very odd. I don’t do that very often,” Adams says of the tribute treatment, which is unique in Telluride as the festival programmers often eschew the “lifetime achievement” vibe in favor of artists who might be in their prime or even still ramping up into their careers. “It’s interesting to sort of see a collection of your work put together in that way and see the evolution of your life play out in front of you in a strange way.”

Adams speaks at length about a number of the filmmakers she’s worked with, from Steven Spielberg to Mike Nichols. She also further speaks to an interview she gave earlier this year in which she says she was “devastated” working with infamously exacting director David O. Russell on “American Hustle.” Did those comments mean she is no longer interested in working with him?

“I’m kind of a never say never kind of person, but not currently,” she confides. “It’s just, what it requires of me, it’s hard for me to then be the mom I want to be, because I can’t give that much energy and emotion. And I’m really invested on set, so it’s not as if it’s not something I’m interested in doing on other sets, but the way he works just requires a different part of me that I just don’t have to give right now.”

And after the critical thrashing “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” received earlier this year, how is morale on the set of “Justice League,” where Adams reprises her role as Lois Lane? Better than would be expected, perhaps, but the actress says she was sad to see director Zack Snyder take the kind of heat he did back in March.

“I just felt for Zack,” Adams says. “Zack’s like the nicest person ever, and to see him kind of talked about like that was really hard for me, because he’s really such a respectful director.”

