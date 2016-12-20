If you want to take a gamble on the Golden Globes, the smart money this year appears to be on “Manchester by the Sea” and “La La Land.”

The Wynn casino resort in Las Vegas has released its odds for the 74th Golden Globe Awards and, while several categories like best musical or comedy and best director have clear favorites, others are locked in a much tighter race. The odds are released for entertainment purposes only.

According to the casino, “Manchester by the Sea” is narrow favorite to win best picture in the drama category with odds of 7 to 5. However, “Moonlight” is hot on its heels with odds of 9 to 5. This leaves “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Hell or High Water” lagging behind. “Lion” is deemed a fairly considerable outsider with odds of 20 to 1.

Meanwhile in the acting categories, “La La Land” co-stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are both considered front-runners on the comedy or musical side, while Natalie Portman and Casey Affleck have been installed as solid favorites on the drama front.

Your best bet for TV, says the casino, is to bid on “Game of Thrones” for drama and “Atlanta” in the musical or comedy category, but don’t be surprised if “Stranger Things” or “Transparent” swoop in to take the prize.

Check out the full predictions below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama:

“Manchester by the Sea,” 7 to 5

“Moonlight,” 9 to 5

“Hacksaw Ridge,” 5 to 1

“Hell or High Water,” 10 to 1

“Lion,” 20 to 1

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

“La La Land,” 1 to 9

“Florence Foster Jenkins,” 12 to 1

“20th Century Women,” 15 to 1

“Deadpool,” 40 to 1

“Sing Street,” 50 to 1

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea,” Even

Denzel Washington – “Fences,” 8 to 5

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge,” 10 to 1

Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic,” 20 to 1

Joel Edgerton – “Loving,” 25 to 1

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Natalie Portman – “Jackie,” 8 to 5

Isabelle Huppert – “Elle,” 2 to 1

Amy Adams – “Arrival,” 6 to 1

Ruth Negga – “Loving,” 8 to 1

Jessica Chastain – “Miss Sloane,” 10 to 1

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Ryan Gosling – “La La Land,” 3 to 2

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool,” 9 to 5

Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins,” 5 to 1

Colin Farrell – “The Lobster,” 8 to 1

Jonah Hill – “War Dogs,” 30 to 1

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Emma Stone – “La La Land,” 1 to 5

Annette Bening – “20th Century Women,” 9 t0 1

Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins,” 12 to 1

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen,” 35 to 1

Lily Collins – “Rules Don’t Apply,” 40 to 1

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight,” 4 to 5

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water,” 5 to 2

Dev Patel – “Lion,” 8 to 1

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals,” 10 to 1

Simon Helberg – “Florence Foster Jenkins,” 20 to 1

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Viola Davis – “Fences,” 1 to 2

Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea,” 3 to 1

Naomie Harris – “Moonlight,” 12 to 1

Nicole Kidman – “Lion,” 16 to 1

Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures,” 18 to 1

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land,” 2 to 3

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight,” 3 to 1

Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea,” 8 to 1

Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge,” 15 to 1

Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals,” 30 to 1

Best Motion Picture – Animated:

“Zootopia,” 6 to 5

“Moana,” 7 to 5

“Kubo and the Two Strings,” 10 to 1

“Sing,” 15 to 1

“My Life as a Zucchini,” 25 to 1

Best Television Series – Drama:

“Game of Thrones,” 2 to 1

“Stranger Things,” 5 to 2

“Westworld,” 3 to 1

“The Crown,” 7 to 1

“This Is Us,” 12 to 1

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

“Atlanta,” 8 to 5

“Transparent,” 2 to 1

“Veep,” 5 to 1

“Black-ish,” 6 to 1

“Mozart in the Jungle,” 10 to 1