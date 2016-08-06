‘X-Men’ Producer Explains Delays to Channing Tatum’s ‘Gambit’

Although Channing Tatum has been confirmed to play the lead role in the “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit” since 2014, the film has been pushed back to 2017 at the earliest.
Simon Kinberg, a producer and writer, addressed the delays in an interview with Slashfilm: “I think the truth is when you have these movies that need a very special and unique tone, it takes a little while to find that tone,” he said. “‘Deadpool’ feels like it exploded out of nowhere, but it was a 10-year development process on that movie. I think it was honed over those 10 years.”
He continued, “I hope that ‘Gambit’ doesn’t take 10 years, but it takes a little honing to get that tone and that voice exactly right. The character has such a specific voice in the comic in the same way that ‘Deadpool’ has a specific voice in the comic, that we want to make sure that we capture that voice on the page. Really it’s just about getting a screenplay that is worthy of that character, and I think we’re really close right now.”
Last year, the pushed release caused director Rupert Wyatt to exit the project. “I was very much looking forward to working with my friend Channing and the team at Fox, but regrettably a push in the start date now conflicts with another project,” he said at the time.
ten year devolpment process? if that’s what you call one actor fighting for the movie to be made while everyone else said hell no hell no hell no. I mean part of the deadpool movie was filmed prior to an approved script, and the movie only got green lit after it was leaked and fans pushed for it.
Taylor kitch should be gambit. Just saying. And I’m sure I am not the only one to think so.
yes u are more then right i mean he was Perfect to fit that role….Taylor kitch is the better Gambit…i like channing as actor but not in that role …he could fit another Superhero there are sp many….
Youve got to keep the same actor, what is wrong with Taylor??? Seriously dont start changing superhero actors now. Nothing against Tatum but if the voice is a problem worth mentioning just forget it. Please dont ruin my favorite X Man. Pleeeease
There is no way they are pulling any other actors from XO:W. They want everyone to forget that movie exists. Even the studio thinks it was a joke of a movie and made fun of it multiple times in Deadpool. The only reasons they tapped Ryan Reynolds for the role was because he was perfect for it, he had been the main driving force behind keeping it on the studios radar and the fan backlash of a different actor would have killed the movie. I’m still not convinced it wasn’t Reynolds who leaked the test footage just before SDCC.
In other words, they’re having trouble with Channing Tatum’s take on the character. Probably should have chosen someone based on acting skill, not on producer Laura Shuler Donner having a crush on them…
Agreed. Terrible casting. He already ruined Duke.
Does the public need all these comic book films. A monkey could do these roles as well as any actor on the planet.
Yeah, let’s start by cutting out the Fox and Warner ones…See how much more smoothly it ran after we cut out the Sony ones?
What Sony ones? They may still own the rights, but they handed over creative control to Marvel for the Spider-Man films. As long as they do well Marvel will continue to be the ones making those movies.
I think the bigger problem is Channing Tatum is not aging well … his face is puffier than a puffer fish. Yikes.
Right. He is not aging well so let’s keep delaying the film until he is older. That certainly makes perfect sense.
Meaning, they’d tried to make a Deadpool movie for three years, shoehorned a quick cash-in version into ’09’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and spent seven years apologizing to the fans for the bizarrely ruined incarnation, promising they’d give Ryan Reynolds his own unruined spinoff…someday. Right after they gave Taylor Kitsch’s Gambit his own longer movie.
They never made any promises of making a spin-off Deadpool with Reynolds. The studio was firmly against it until the fan reaction to the leaked test footage. It took 10 years, because they didn’t want to make it. They saw no profitability in a R-rated superhero movie because they figured it would be to small of an audience. Ryan Reynolds kept going at them over and over again during those ten years.