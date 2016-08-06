‘X-Men’ Producer Explains Delays to Channing Tatum’s ‘Gambit’

Although Channing Tatum has been confirmed to play the lead role in the “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit” since 2014, the film has been pushed back to 2017 at the earliest.

Simon Kinberg, a producer and writer, addressed the delays in an interview with Slashfilm: “I think the truth is when you have these movies that need a very special and unique tone, it takes a little while to find that tone,” he said. “‘Deadpool’ feels like it exploded out of nowhere, but it was a 10-year development process on that movie. I think it was honed over those 10 years.”

He continued, “I hope that ‘Gambit’ doesn’t take 10 years, but it takes a little honing to get that tone and that voice exactly right. The character has such a specific voice in the comic in the same way that ‘Deadpool’ has a specific voice in the comic, that we want to make sure that we capture that voice on the page. Really it’s just about getting a screenplay that is worthy of that character, and I think we’re really close right now.”

Last year, the pushed release caused director Rupert Wyatt to exit the project. “I was very much looking forward to working with my friend Channing and the team at Fox, but regrettably a push in the start date now conflicts with another project,” he said at the time.