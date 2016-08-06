‘X-Men’ Producer Explains Delays to Channing Tatum’s ‘Gambit’

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
Channing Tatum Gambit
Courtesy: 20th Century Fox

Although Channing Tatum has been confirmed to play the lead role in the “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit” since 2014, the film has been pushed back to 2017 at the earliest.

Simon Kinberg, a producer and writer, addressed the delays in an interview with Slashfilm: “I think the truth is when you have these movies that need a very special and unique tone, it takes a little while to find that tone,” he said. “‘Deadpool’ feels like it exploded out of nowhere, but it was a 10-year development process on that movie. I think it was honed over those 10 years.”

He continued, “I hope that ‘Gambit’ doesn’t take 10 years, but it takes a little honing to get that tone and that voice exactly right. The character has such a specific voice in the comic in the same way that ‘Deadpool’ has a specific voice in the comic, that we want to make sure that we capture that voice on the page. Really it’s just about getting a screenplay that is worthy of that character, and I think we’re really close right now.”

Last year, the pushed release caused director Rupert Wyatt to exit the project. “I was very much looking forward to working with my friend Channing and the team at Fox, but regrettably a push in the start date now conflicts with another project,” he said at the time.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 14

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

14 Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. anthony says:
    September 19, 2016 at 1:09 am

    ten year devolpment process? if that’s what you call one actor fighting for the movie to be made while everyone else said hell no hell no hell no. I mean part of the deadpool movie was filmed prior to an approved script, and the movie only got green lit after it was leaked and fans pushed for it.

    Reply
  2. Maria says:
    August 7, 2016 at 11:00 am

    Taylor kitch should be gambit. Just saying. And I’m sure I am not the only one to think so.

    Reply
    • Scarlett says:
      June 15, 2017 at 7:43 am

      yes u are more then right i mean he was Perfect to fit that role….Taylor kitch is the better Gambit…i like channing as actor but not in that role …he could fit another Superhero there are sp many….

      Reply
  3. Cain says:
    August 6, 2016 at 9:30 pm

    Youve got to keep the same actor, what is wrong with Taylor??? Seriously dont start changing superhero actors now. Nothing against Tatum but if the voice is a problem worth mentioning just forget it. Please dont ruin my favorite X Man. Pleeeease

    Reply
    • tristanfey says:
      August 8, 2016 at 12:03 pm

      There is no way they are pulling any other actors from XO:W. They want everyone to forget that movie exists. Even the studio thinks it was a joke of a movie and made fun of it multiple times in Deadpool. The only reasons they tapped Ryan Reynolds for the role was because he was perfect for it, he had been the main driving force behind keeping it on the studios radar and the fan backlash of a different actor would have killed the movie. I’m still not convinced it wasn’t Reynolds who leaked the test footage just before SDCC.

      Reply
  4. Aptes73 says:
    August 6, 2016 at 8:06 pm

    In other words, they’re having trouble with Channing Tatum’s take on the character. Probably should have chosen someone based on acting skill, not on producer Laura Shuler Donner having a crush on them…

    Reply
  5. citney (@citney5) says:
    August 6, 2016 at 1:41 pm

    Does the public need all these comic book films. A monkey could do these roles as well as any actor on the planet.

    Reply
    • EricJ says:
      August 6, 2016 at 10:45 pm

      Yeah, let’s start by cutting out the Fox and Warner ones…See how much more smoothly it ran after we cut out the Sony ones?

      Reply
      • tristanfey says:
        August 8, 2016 at 12:13 pm

        What Sony ones? They may still own the rights, but they handed over creative control to Marvel for the Spider-Man films. As long as they do well Marvel will continue to be the ones making those movies.

  6. Doubtful says:
    August 6, 2016 at 1:30 pm

    I think the bigger problem is Channing Tatum is not aging well … his face is puffier than a puffer fish. Yikes.

    Reply
    • Robert O'Dell says:
      August 7, 2016 at 6:37 am

      Right. He is not aging well so let’s keep delaying the film until he is older. That certainly makes perfect sense.

      Reply
  7. EricJ says:
    August 6, 2016 at 10:46 am

    “Deadpool’ feels like it exploded out of nowhere, but it was a 10-year development process on that movie.”

    Meaning, they’d tried to make a Deadpool movie for three years, shoehorned a quick cash-in version into ’09’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and spent seven years apologizing to the fans for the bizarrely ruined incarnation, promising they’d give Ryan Reynolds his own unruined spinoff…someday. Right after they gave Taylor Kitsch’s Gambit his own longer movie.

    Reply
    • tristanfey says:
      August 8, 2016 at 12:10 pm

      They never made any promises of making a spin-off Deadpool with Reynolds. The studio was firmly against it until the fan reaction to the leaked test footage. It took 10 years, because they didn’t want to make it. They saw no profitability in a R-rated superhero movie because they figured it would be to small of an audience. Ryan Reynolds kept going at them over and over again during those ten years.

      Reply
See All 14 Comments

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad