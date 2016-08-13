‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Responds to Claim That Film is ‘A Mess’

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins responded to an open letter allegedly written by a former Warner Bros. employee that slammed the production company for releasing an array of subpar superhero movies, ranging from 2013’s “Man of Steel” to this month’s “Suicide Squad.” The letter then proceeded to allude that “Wonder Woman” would be a “mess.”

“Maybe Wonder Woman wouldn’t be such a mess,” the letter states. “Don’t try to hide behind the great trailer. People inside are already confirming it’s another mess. It is almost impressive how you keep rewarding the same producers and executives for making the same mistakes, over and over.”

Although the identity of the letter’s author remains a mystery, Jenkins was less-than-pleased. She released a string of tweets on Friday responding to the scathing words.

Woah, just saw this press about WW having problems. Are they serious? This is some made up bs right here. Made up! Produce a source, anyone. — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) August 12, 2016

You can’t because it’s entirely false. Don’t believe the hype people. Someone’s trying to spread some serious misinfo. — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) August 12, 2016

Isn’t until you are intimately involved in these things that you realize how totally false these rumors can. Let me reassure you… — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) August 12, 2016

Zero about the movie we are making has been called a mess by anyone in the know. Fact. — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) August 12, 2016

Real lasso of truth, time, will reveal that letter to be false soon enough. But lame something so transparent in its agenda gets traction. — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) August 12, 2016

Though all the films criticized in the letter were indeed critical flops, all managed to gross successfully worldwide. “Suicide Squad” currently looks to top the weekend box office in its second frame.

Starring Gal Gadot, “Wonder Woman” hits theaters June 2, 2017.