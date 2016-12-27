Veteran Hollywood agent Rob Carlson, who spent the last 25 years with WME, has joined UTA as an agent in the motion picture literary department.

“Rob is a great agent whose reputation in the filmmaking world speaks for itself,” said David Kramer, UTA managing director and head of the motion picture literary department. “We’re thrilled to welcome Rob to our team, and we know he and his clients will thrive at UTA.”

While at WME, where Carlson was a partner, his notable clients included directors Michael Bay, Jon M. Chu, Ian Bryce, and Jack Thorne. He also repped toymaker Hasbro, which has teamed with Bay on the “Transformers” franchise.

Carlson’s other clients included Mike Lesslie, Clay Kaytis, David Slade, Matt Shakman, Adam F. Goldberg, Tom Harper,Paul Tibbitt, Richard Tanne, Jeff Wadlow, Scott Speer, the Spierig brothers — Peter Spierig and Michael Spierig — Mark Burton, and Wash Westmoreland.

UTA did not indicate whether the clients will follow Carlson to UTA when the announcement was made on Tuesday.

Carlson began his career in the mailroom of the William Morris Agency and spent eight years as a television packaging agent before moving into motion picture representation.