Wes Anderson posted a video on Monday to formally announce the large voice cast for his upcoming animated movie “Isle of Dogs.”

The cast includes many of the usual suspects, as well as some unexpected names: Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Bob Balaban, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum, F. Murray Abraham, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Courtney B. Vance, Liev Schreiber and Yoko Ono round out the ensemble.

“Isle of Dogs” is Anderson’s first film since 2014’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and his second foray into animation after 2009’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox.” The director’s video announced the cast, confirmed the title and included an appearance from Norton in the background.

Anderson gave a three-second sideways glimpse of Rex, the dog that Norton is voicing. The actor said in response, “I think it’s terrific.” Anderson did not reveal any of the plot details. Reports about the project began emerging late last year.

Production companies are Annapurna Pictures and Indian Paintbrush. The film has not yet been given a release date.

Anderson’s three-minute video also contains a fundraising pitch via a contest with proceeds going to the Film Foundation, Martin Scorsese’s film preservation organization. Anderson has teamed up with the Crowdrise platform for the contest. The winner will receive a trip to London to tour the set and voice a character. Entering the contest requires a $10 donation.

Watch Wes Anderson’s announcement below: