Fox Searchlight Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to Wes Anderson’s animated “Isle of Dogs” and plans a 2018 release.

The deal was announced a day after Anderson unveiled details of the project in a video with Edward Norton, who is voicing a dog named Rex.

Fox Searchlight revealed Thursday that “Isle of Dogs” is set in Japan and follows a boy’s odyssey in search of his dog. Besides Norton, the voice cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Bob Balaban, Bud Cort, Bryan Cranston, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, Akira Ito, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, Bill Murray, Kunichi Nomura, Yoko Ono, Koyu Rankin, Liev Schreiber, Tilda Swinton, Akira Takayama and Frank Wood.

“Isle of Dogs” is Anderson’s first movie since 2014’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and brings back the same producing team of Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson.

Fox Searchlight Pictures will distribute the film in partnership with Indian Paintbrush, which is making its fifth film with Anderson.

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” received nine Academy Award nominations and won four Oscars. The comedy, starring Ralph Fiennes, generated $175 million in worldwide box office.

“Wes Anderson is one of the most talented filmmakers of his, or any other, generation. His ability to write smart and unconventional screenplays and then translate them into unique experiences on screen makes him not only a unique voice in film, but one who can truly bridge the gap between independent films and cross-over hits,” said Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula, Fox Searchlight Pictures presidents. “We are thrilled to be going on a journey into the newest world from the distinctive imagination of Wes Anderson.”