Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who both passed away this week, rose to some of the highest peaks in Hollywood during their fabled movie careers. But life wasn’t always glamorous for this mother-daughter duo. In fact, both Reynolds and Fisher became almost as famous for their off screen perils as their on screen triumphs: Debbie’s relationships with men, Carrie’s drug abuse and mental breakdown, the Elizabeth Taylor scandal.

In this rare interview together on “Oprah” in 2011, Reynolds and Fisher show off their razor sharp wit and humor in recalling these darker days and show why, as a family, they were so resilient decades later.

In the 40-plus minute footage, the duo also perform a medley of “You Made Me Love You” and “Happy Days Are Here Again” to the delight of the audience.

Reynolds, 84, died surprisingly on Wednesday only one day after her daughter, 60, passed away from a heart attack.