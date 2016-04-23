New Line and Warner Bros. have announced a release date for their adaptation of Stephen King’s “It.” The movie, which was originally supposed to be directed by Cary Fukunaga, hits theaters Sept. 18, 2017.
WB has also set its “C.H.I.P.S.” reboot to bow on Aug. 11, 2017 and an untitled comedy for Dec. 22, 2017.
“It” has been on a roller coaster after losing Fukunaga last year over creative differences. The studio quickly replaced him with Andres Muschietti as director and sources now tell Variety production is set to get under way this summer.
The original King novel followed seven children known as The Losers Club who come face to face with life problems, bullies and a monster that takes the shape of a clown called Pennywise. The idea is to have two films, one focused on the children and the other focusing on them as adults when they come back to their hometown to face the monster again.
Sources have also indicated that Will Poulter, who was originally tapped to portray Pennywise in Fukunaga’s version, has dropped out of the film due to a scheduling conflict and that execs are currently meeting with actors to portray the classic King villain.
Roy Lee and Dan Lin are producing along with David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith.
Does anybody know if this will be in theaters in the U.S.? I keep hearing it will be in the UK.
Even two movies won’t be enough to tell the story in a satisfying way, they’ll still have to edit the crap out of it. If they want to include everything from the book a ten part tv series would be the best possible way. Actually with the popularity of anthology series and the success of 11/22/63, I’m surprised no one had come up with the idea of a Stephen King anthology series. He has so many books that are too long to be movies, but would work great as one season of an anthology series.
That’s what I’ve been saying. To do It right it needs to be longer. They say they want to do it better this time, but just like the TV mini-series it’s only going to be 2 parts, which will resort in an almost identical run time. I just don’t see how they plan to do it justice with only 2 parts yet again. King’s books are way too long though. I read It when I was younger, and recently started reading It again, and there is just way too many boring parts you have to get through. It takes forever. I was surprised by how much of the book I had forgotten though. With most books I’ve read I remember quite a bit, but with It it’s like I’m reading it for the very first time. Weird.
Whether or not you liked the book or the miniseries, there is almost total agreement by all that Pennywise the Clown (as played by Tim Curry) was, is and probably always will be the most horrific and frightening clown that has ever been filmed. I, for one, had nightmares about Pennywise for years.
While King has written some intriguing things, this was a bad book, a bad mini-series and this will be a bad movie as the original director’s exit suggests. Why anyone even thinks this material is even interesting is beyond me.
Bill B. We are looking forward to your book. When is it being released? Oh, I see…NEVER?
Are you kidding me? “It” was an incredible book, among King’s best. The deeper themes of love, friendship, and coming of age combine in a battle against evil in an epic, memorable way. While I may agree the ending was slightly botched, the overall story and unforgettable characters make the book worth reading. An adaptation, however, will prove difficult given the length of the novel, among other issues.
Everyone knows by now “It” is a big spider, why should people waste time and money on this?
they changed this thing in script. it won’t turn out to be a spider in the end.
You may have a point. When I first read “It” back in the 80s, I was – after several hundred pages of pretty absorbing and intense storytelling – enormously let down by that stupid spider. Mr. King often tends to write himself into corners in his larger, lengthier works. (“11/22/63” was a rare, refreshing exception to the rule.) There’s no way to make “It” a completely satisfying adaptation unless creative license is taken, and that damned ending/denouement is re-worked.
The book was x rated at times and there is no way a theater release will be a good adaptation.At first it sounded as if they were going to stay true to the source material but now it’s going to be butchered like the made for tv version was.If there’s any chance of it being even remotely good it will have to be completely uncensored.No PC nonsense.Maybe an Amazon or Netflix release.If it comes to theaters then you know it will be a massive letdown.
I just want to know if they’re going to film King’s scene where the losers club pulls a train on Beverly.