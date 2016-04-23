New Line and Warner Bros. have announced a release date for their adaptation of Stephen King’s “It.” The movie, which was originally supposed to be directed by Cary Fukunaga, hits theaters Sept. 18, 2017.

WB has also set its “C.H.I.P.S.” reboot to bow on Aug. 11, 2017 and an untitled comedy for Dec. 22, 2017.

“It” has been on a roller coaster after losing Fukunaga last year over creative differences. The studio quickly replaced him with Andres Muschietti as director and sources now tell Variety production is set to get under way this summer.

The original King novel followed seven children known as The Losers Club who come face to face with life problems, bullies and a monster that takes the shape of a clown called Pennywise. The idea is to have two films, one focused on the children and the other focusing on them as adults when they come back to their hometown to face the monster again.

Sources have also indicated that Will Poulter, who was originally tapped to portray Pennywise in Fukunaga’s version, has dropped out of the film due to a scheduling conflict and that execs are currently meeting with actors to portray the classic King villain.

Roy Lee and Dan Lin are producing along with David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith.