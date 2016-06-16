The Telluride Film Festival has selected German filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff as its guest director.

He will select a series of films to present at the 43rd Telluride Film Festival running over Labor Day weekend on Sept. 2-5. In keeping with Telluride Film Festival tradition, Schlöndorff’s film selections and the rest of the Telluride lineup, will be kept secret until the opening day.

“Volker is the type of person Tom Luddy and I dream about when we begin the Guest Director selection process,” said Telluride Film Festival executive director Julie Huntsinger. “His love and knowledge of the cinema allows for limitless possibilities; films we could never imagine being shown on the big screen again. What a truly unique experience we will have at the 43rd Telluride Film Festival with Volker in charge!”

Schlonodorff’s debut feature was “Young Torless” in 1966. He won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film as well as the Palme d’Or at Cannes for his 1979 film “The Tin Drum.”

His other credits include “A Degree of Murder,” “A Free Woman,” “The Circle of Deceit,” “The Lost Honor of Katarina Blum,” “Ogre,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Palmetto,” “The Ninth Day” and “The Legend of Rita.”

“Since 1981 Telluride has been part of my life, my favorite festival for the uniqueness of the location and the number of friends I met and made there,” said Schlöndorff. “It’s not just about our love of movies, but of life and conviviality and good will for a lot of lost causes. Julie Huntsinger and Tom Luddy are in touch with me all around the year, exchanging funny links and gossip. Of all honors, it’s one of the greatest to curate a program in the mountains.”

Past Guest Directors include Rachel Kushner, Guy Maddin, Caetano Veloso, Michael Ondaatje, Alexander Payne, Salman Rushdie, Peter Bogdanovich, B. Ruby Rich, Phillip Lopate, Errol Morris, Bertrand Tavernier, John Boorman, John Simon, Buck Henry, Laurie Anderson, Stephen Sondheim, G. Cabrera Infante, Peter Sellars, Don DeLillo, J.P. Gorin, Edith Kramer and Slavoj Žižek.