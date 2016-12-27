Viggo Mortensen, Jeff Nichols, and Pharrell Williams will receive Variety’s Creative Impact Awards during the Palm Springs Film Festival in January. Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch will also be honored at the festival.

The event is presented by Mercedes Benz and located at the Parker Palm Springs.

Mortensen will receive the Variety Creative Impact in Acting Award for his leading role in “Captain Fantastic.”

“Viggo Mortensen’s tremendous work in Bleecker Street’s ‘Captain Fantastic’ has garnered him both a Golden Globe and SAG nomination and we are happy to be honoring him at our brunch for his performance in the film as well as his 30 year career as one of the most daring actors working in cinema today,” said Steven Gaydos, Vice President and Executive Editor of Variety.

Nichols will be honored with the Variety Creative Impact in Directing Award for helming “Loving.”

“In less than a decade, Jeff Nichols has journeyed from the early career promise of ‘Shotgun Stories,’ to the internationally acclaimed achievements of ‘Take Shelter,’ ‘Mud,’ and ‘Midnight Special’ to this year’s powerful and moving historical drama ‘Loving,’” explained Gaydos. “Nichols has already created such an accomplished, visionary body of work that one can’t imagine any assessment of current American cinema that doesn’t include him near the top of the list of key filmmakers.”

Williams will have the distinction of being the first recipient of the Variety Creative Impact in Producing Award for his work on Fox’s “Hidden Figures.”

“We reward him for championing a film that showcases the incredible true story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson – three African African American mathematicians working at NASA who helped win the space race in the 1960s,” Gaydos said.

Ten exciting talents named on Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch include German helmer Maren Ade for her heartbreakingly funny film “Toni Erdmann” and Barry Jenkins for his Miami-based movie “Moonlight.” The full list spans the creative landscape and puts a spotlight on a mixture of independent and studio filmmakers.

Previous 10 Directors to Watch include Ben Affleck (“Gone Baby Gone”), Ava DuVernay (“Selma”) and Christopher Nolan (“Memento). The list debuted in 1996 and the annual event moved to the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2011.

“One of the most exciting things for me about the festival is being able to host Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch brunch,” said Michael Lerman, the festival’s Artistic Director. “Not only is it a fantastic event, but it also nicely compliments our festival program with selections from our Talking Pictures and Awards Buzz sections, as well as the director of our opening night film ‘The Sense of an Ending,’ Ritesh Batra. It’s an exciting list this year!”

The full list of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch is below:

Maren Ade, (“Toni Erdmann”)

Ritesh Batra, (“The Sense of an Ending”)

Otto Bell, (“The Eagle Huntress”)

Julia Ducourna, (“Raw”)

Geremy Jasper, (“Patti Cake$”)

Barry Jenkins, (“Moonlight”)

Emmett and Brendan Malloy, (“The Tribes of Palos Verdes”)

Kleber Mendonca Filho, (“Aquarius”)

William Oldroyd, (“Lady Macbeth”)

David Sandberg, (“Lights Out”)