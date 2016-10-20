Prominent Female Filmmakers Line Up for Tribeca’s ‘Through Her Lens’ Program

Tribeca Enterprises and fashion house Chanel have reteamed for the second annual “Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program,” featuring a leadership committee that includes Shari Springer Berman, Dakota Fanning, Rashida Jones, Jenni Konner, and Catherine Hardwicke, among others.

The program, in collaboration with Pulse Films and facilitated by Tribeca Film Institute, balances industry support and artistic development in order to provide funding for five new and emerging U.S.-based female writers and directors of short-form narrative films. Each participant will take part in master classes, one-on-one mentorship and peer-to-peer sessions. Additionally, each filmmaker will pitch their project to a jury of industry experts at the conclusion of the program.

Participants will also engage in script-to-screen development, story structure, casting, finding collaborators, and will work with music composers, costume designers, and editors, as well as festival strategy and distribution. Other leadership committee members of this year’s program include producers Anne Carey (“The Diary of a Teenage Girl”), Cathy Schulman (“Crash”), and Rachel Winter (“Dallas Buyers Club”); directors Tamara Jenkins (“The Savages”) and Sophie Barthes (“Madame Bovary”); and writers Janeika and JaSheika James (“Empire”).

This year’s participating emerging filmmakers include:

“Camp Moonlight” by Ani Simon-Kennedy

“Displacement Therapy” by Joey Ally

“Feathers” by A.V. Rockwell

“On the Outs” by Catherine Eaton

“The Quarry” by Sonejuhi Sinha

“Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program” runs Oct. 25-27 in New York City.