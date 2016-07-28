Actor Tim Daly is at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this week to support Hillary Clinton and as president of the Creative Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy group started by entertainers. He spoke to Variety about the election, why Donald Trump could win and the differences between Clinton’s public and private personas.

What does the Creative Coalition do?

We’re a group of prominent people in the arts and entertainment industry who feel it’s our responsibility use this unique voice we have to educate and motivate our audiences around issues of public importance — particularly arts advocacy and public arts education.

So you’re not a political group?

It’s a matter of definition. We’re a non-partisan group and choose causes that we think will benefit everybody. Certainly the arts belong to everybody. We do our best to change the narrative about the arts in this country, because the arts is often seen as something extra or frivolous.

What are your thoughts on election?

How much time do you have? It’s fascinating. Eight years ago, I produced a movie with the Creative Coalition, which was about the collision of politics, Hollywood and celebrity. We’re seeing the realization of that play out in this election. I remember being interviewed on Fox News at the time, and Neil Cavuto said, “Who is this guy, Obama? He’s just a celebrity.” I pointed out to him that Republicans actually elected Clint Eastwood, Sonny Bono, Fred Thompson, Arnold Schwarzenegger and their hero Ronald Reagan, who were all celebrities, and now the head of their ticket is a celebrity. It feels to me there’s a history of that in the Republican party. I think it’s a strange world we live in where people who are known for something other than doing public service rise to the top of a politic ticket.

Do you think Trump could win?

I do. I think there’s enough frustration and anger and fear in our country that he could. Fear is a very powerful motivator — every advertiser in the world knows that. Our once great middle class has been left out by both political parties, and unfortunately, there’s a big bloc of voters who are voting with their emotions and not their intellect. Being angry and being fearful are valid feelings. But they are feelings. They are not policy; they are not public action. But if you tap into that emotion enough, you can have people vote that way.

Why are you supporting Hillary Clinton?

For two reasons. One, is I think she’s eminently more qualified. She knows what’s really happening in NATO and in Russia, China, North Korea and every other place in the world. And the other is that I’ve met her, and she a warm, funny and friendly person. I think it’s kind of extraordinary what happens to her when the cameras go on. I trust that the person I met is in there and will be the person running the country if elected.

She’s that different in public vs. private?

Vastly. She’s more accessible. She’s an open person. She’s an emphatic person. The power that she projects is something that is in her, but I don’t think the way it’s projected is the same way as when you meet her in person. Her own power is quiet and affable. It’s not as brash as she’s sometimes accused of being.