New Line is in talks to pick up the movie rights to the sitcom “Three’s Company,” and has hired the writing team of Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein.

Robert Cort, whose credits include “Runaway Bride,” is attached to produce.

ABC’s “Three’s Company” aired from 1977 to 1984 and starred John Ritter, Joyce De Witt and Suzanne Somers as roommates who pretended that Ritter’s character was gay in order to placate their hard-nosed landlord, played by Norman Fell. Somers left the series in the fifth season and was replaced by Jenilee Harrison and later by Priscilla Barnes.

The show was based on the British sitcom “Man About the House.” New Line is planning to set the movie in the 1970s.

Kohn and Silverstein have collaborated with New Line on “Valentine’s Day” and “How to Be Single.” They also wrote the script for the love story “The Vow,” starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams.

Cort’s credits include “Three Men and a Baby,” “Cocktail,” “Jumanji,” “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise,” “The Cutting Edge,” “Against the Ropes” and “Save the Last Dance.”

Kohn and Silverstein are represented by UTA, Management 360, and Sloane Offer. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.