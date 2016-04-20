New Line is in talks to pick up the movie rights to the sitcom “Three’s Company,” and has hired the writing team of Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein.
Robert Cort, whose credits include “Runaway Bride,” is attached to produce.
ABC’s “Three’s Company” aired from 1977 to 1984 and starred John Ritter, Joyce De Witt and Suzanne Somers as roommates who pretended that Ritter’s character was gay in order to placate their hard-nosed landlord, played by Norman Fell. Somers left the series in the fifth season and was replaced by Jenilee Harrison and later by Priscilla Barnes.
The show was based on the British sitcom “Man About the House.” New Line is planning to set the movie in the 1970s.
Kohn and Silverstein have collaborated with New Line on “Valentine’s Day” and “How to Be Single.” They also wrote the script for the love story “The Vow,” starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams.
Cort’s credits include “Three Men and a Baby,” “Cocktail,” “Jumanji,” “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise,” “The Cutting Edge,” “Against the Ropes” and “Save the Last Dance.”
Kohn and Silverstein are represented by UTA, Management 360, and Sloane Offer. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
Check out the Three’s Company 40th Anniversary Cast Reunion on BarneStorming with Priscilla Barnes at the Radio Titans Studio. Please download and listen!
Thanks Priscilla! Just listened in – You all were Great & Funny too! I always loved the whole cast but You were my fave!
I think Jessica Simpson should play €krissy or Britney Spears.
Demi lavado or €dakota johnson Janet.
Ashton kutcher Jack.
Here comes diversity casting
PLEASE: Do a nationwide talent search for actors to star in the new “Three’s Company” movie. Like “American Idol” and “The Voice,” look for NEW actors (with more comedic talent than “same old/same old” overused and over-rated actors, like Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, J-Law, J-Low, etc, etc…Or have unknowns post videos to U-Tube to try out. This would be a VERY popular and EXCITING way to cast for a movie! AND, you’d get a much more interesting and talented cast, not to mention HUGE ratings for the movie!
There is no other choice. The part of Jack Tripper HAS TO GO TO RYAN REYNOLDS! It has to! Has anyone seen Two Guys a Girl and a Pizza Place? His comedic talent has not yet been appreciated enough and he’s perfect for this part!
I did see Two Guys and a Girl… EIGHTEEN YEARS AGO. They looked and acted alike. He would have been the perfect choice. But he will be over 40 years old by the time they start filming. Don’t be stupid. Too old.
Well, firstly, there is no Jack Ritter out there. And secondly…no!
Ugh… no. Please, no more reasons to keep Suzanne Sommers working. She was untalented.
straight to Netflix
In the 21st Century the only way men and women can live together as roommates is if the man pretends to be gay? Nobody better tell the producers New Girl!
Did you read the article or rush to comment… “New Line is planning to set the movie in the 1970s.” Which last I checked is not in the 21st century
Have you watched reruns of Three’s Company recently? Setting the film in the 1970s will not change the fact that the homophobic jokes that populated the show’s storylines and were considered acceptable then are recognized as not being acceptable today — in the 21st century.
Ugh, more Hollywood studio recycled garbage. There are almost no writers creating original screenplays these days….it’s basically all studio suits coming up with these plans to recycle “properties” and then they hire writers to churn out a screenplay for them.
Oh, believe me, there are plenty of original screenplays out there–it’s just that the studios don’t want them. Don’t blame the writers for what makes it to the screen these days.
Amen, cadavra!
The blame goes to the studios. And to the audiences; the few times a new property gets made, it tends to be stagnant at the box office.
From the writers of “How to be Single” sounds like a threat. That Allison Brie character was the most painfully one-note, schematic character i’ve had to endure in a movie in ages. These writers need to get out more.
How can you make a 3s Company movie? Jack Tripper was a straight guy pretending to be gay. Surely, that is verboten in today’s PC culture.
Did you read this line from the article? “New Line is planning to set the movie in the 1970s.”
They play up the gay jokes big-time, which you COULDN’T do in 1977, and had to be cute and mainstream about it. That’s why it was funnier.
Can the Facts of Life 5 movie deal be far behind?
Harrison and Barnes did not replace Somers. They were added as two new characters.
In 2003, Joyce DeWitt co-produced the TV film “Behind the Camera: The Unauthorized
Story of “Three’s Company.”
Why not write an original film?
John Ritter. What a talent. Miss him.
And no mention of Don Knotts, taking over as landlord after Norman Fell left for his own doomed spinoff? Two great talents.
So original! LOL
Why?
It makes sense on a spreadsheet.