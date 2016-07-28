Disney is launching a rebooted version of “The Rocketeer” with the project in early development with an African-American female pilot as the lead.
Tentatively titled “The Rocketeers,” the studio is calling it a “sequel reboot.”
Max Winkler and Matthew Spicer are writing. Brigham Taylor (“The Jungle Book”) is producing along with Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil of the Carolina Panthers. Griffin and Kalil are producing through their Mortal Media banner.
Tendo Nagenda and Chaz Salembier are overseeing for Disney.
The story is set six years after the original Rocketeer, Cliff Secord, vanished while fighting the Nazis. An unlikely new hero emerges – a young African–American female pilot – who takes up the mantle of Rocketeer in an attempt to stop an ambitious and corrupt rocket scientist from stealing jetpack technology in what could prove to be a turning point in the Cold War.
The 1991 Touchstone-Disney film, based on a 1980s comic book, starred Billy Campbell as Cliff Secord and Jennifer Connelly as the female lead. Joe Johnston directed and Timothy Dalton starred as a Nazi spy.
When the movie was released, it grossed a disappointing $46.6 million domestically.
CAA reps Winkler, Spicer, Griffin, Kalil and Mortal Media.
FINAL A Sequel! I Hope Billy Campbell is back as Cliff.
Probably not, but maybe a cameo at best. Especially since they said Cliff went missing years before. Too bad because a proper sequel would have been something to be excited about
Out of ideas and now rebooting everything.
Just like your comment
This smells distinctly like Disney/Marvel wanting to get in on print-Marvel recently replacing Tony Stark’s Iron Man with a hip young black girl, but the studio afraid to lose their Robert Downey Jr. money–
Oh well, Rocketeer, Iron Man, same thing, six o’ one…
When one dud isn’t enough
The Rocketeer has developed an incredibly strong cult following. If it hadn’t there wouldn’t be a sequel after over twenty years. So place yourself in the grumpy unenlightened category
They didn’t have black female pilots back then. This takes away from what the Tuskegee Airmen did.
Alternate universe. the rocketeer is tetchily this universes first ever superhero. She could be a Tuskegee Airmen’s wife. A Lot of women were on the front lines as well.
Bessie Coleman.
Great point.
