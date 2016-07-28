Disney is launching a rebooted version of “The Rocketeer” with the project in early development with an African-American female pilot as the lead.

Tentatively titled “The Rocketeers,” the studio is calling it a “sequel reboot.”

Max Winkler and Matthew Spicer are writing. Brigham Taylor (“The Jungle Book”) is producing along with Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil of the Carolina Panthers. Griffin and Kalil are producing through their Mortal Media banner.

Tendo Nagenda and Chaz Salembier are overseeing for Disney.

The story is set six years after the original Rocketeer, Cliff Secord, vanished while fighting the Nazis. An unlikely new hero emerges – a young African–American female pilot – who takes up the mantle of Rocketeer in an attempt to stop an ambitious and corrupt rocket scientist from stealing jetpack technology in what could prove to be a turning point in the Cold War.

The 1991 Touchstone-Disney film, based on a 1980s comic book, starred Billy Campbell as Cliff Secord and Jennifer Connelly as the female lead. Joe Johnston directed and Timothy Dalton starred as a Nazi spy.

When the movie was released, it grossed a disappointing $46.6 million domestically.

