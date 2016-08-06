A hero is only as good as the villain he’s up against. Batman is famous for his gallery of rogues, but the Joker will always be at the top of the top. He’s been portrayed by a variety of actors over the years. Here’s how they line up, from worst to best:
5. Jared Leto, “Suicide Squad”
If you’re the bad guy in a movie full of bad guys, you’re going to need to bring your demonic “A game,” and that’s just what Leto does — at least, in the early scenes of “Suicide Squad.” He’s the first hip-hop Joker, with dead eyes and a mouth full of silver-capped teeth that turn his menacingly-switched-on-and-off smile into a gangsta grimace. He’s the most coldly homicidal of all Jokers, and also, ironically, the first one to have a girlfriend (Margot Robbie’s psychotic baby doll Harley Quinn). All in all, he’s got a lot on his villainous plate, but the joke is on him: Leto’s steely yet revved performance is just getting started when he’s relegated to the sidelines, where no good Joker should ever be left to laugh alone.
4. Mark Hamill, “Batman, The Animated Series”
In the far-off days of 1992, it seemed an utterly wack idea: Let’s cast the earnest and slightly mopey Luke Skywalker as … the most gleefully high-on-himself villain in the history of villainy. But Hamill, to a degree no one could have predicted, got in touch with his inner deranged demon-clown. Where a lot of famous actors recede in animated roles, he tapped deep into a hidden side of himself. He has said that his key influences in creating the character were Hannibal Lecter and Jerry Lewis, but at times he sounds like a demented aristocrat out of Noel Coward, and his laugh is like a mood ring — it’s got a hundred shades of crazy.
No wonder Hamill has been voicing the Joker ever since — on Batman and Justice League cartoon series, for videogames, and in the recently released version of “The Killing Joke.” Some say he’s the greatest Joker ever, though really, that’s an overreaction to the fanboy novelty of seeing the hero of “Star Wars” flip his lid. But an inspired flip of the lid it is.
3. Jack Nicholson, “Batman” (1989)
It’s not unusual to see a villain steal the show, but Nicholson didn’t just steal Tim Burton’s “Batman.” He stole it, danced on it, ate it for lunch, and came out the other side the way that only the Joker could: smiling! It’s the one “Batman” movie that could have been called, instead, “The Joker,” and Nicholson, pushing the sarcastic lunacy he first perfected in “The Shining” to the extreme breaking point, gave a performance that was pure, exuberant palm-buzzer vaudeville. In Burton’s vision, Batman and the Joker have more in common than they once did — they’re both creatures of the night, driven by the darkness of their obsessions. But it’s Nicholson’s Joker who’s got the bats in his belfry.
2. Cesar Romero, “Batman” (1966)
Outside of the original comic books, Romero really invented the template — the maniacal cackle, the blissed-out revenge — because, of course, he got there first. And when you consider that it was all part of a high-camp ABC TV series that debuted 50 years ago, it’s easy to feel a touch of awe for how radical and unhinged and gleefully out there Romero’s Joker really was. The actor was nearly 60 when he took on the role, but with eyes just about popping out of his head, he gave the Joker an operatic pizzazz, rolling his “R’s” like the Hollywood Latin lover he once was, speaking in a voice as high-pitched — or maybe just high — on hysteria as his deranged laughter. He set the standard for every Joker to come.
1. Heath Ledger, “The Dark Knight” (2008)
Maniac. Torture victim. Terrorist. Party host. “The Dark Knight” came out six months after Ledger’s death, but it left no doubt that he was the most audacious actor of his generation. His Joker starts from the place all other Jokers leave off: the sheer fun of sadism. What makes his performance hilarious, and scary, and visionary is the way it shows us the damage behind the fun, and the giggle behind the damage, and the insanity behind that. He’s the first Method supervillain, sucking on his mouth scars, and Ledger plays him like Brando as a psychotic pain freak. He made evil into something mesmerizingly derelict, and timeless.
Do you agree with Variety’s picks? Share your opinions in the comments below.
How was the joker from suicide squad the worst? He fitted into the character so well and even made it better. This site is bullshit
The fact that the author felt obligated to pre-emptively dismiss the arguments for Hamill as nostalgic fanboying should say something…he knows his rankings aren’t in line with the consensus.
I’d go (best to worst) Hamill, Nicholson, Ledger, Romero, Leto. I might even throw Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the Comedian in Watchmen in above Leto too…I think that character was truer to the idea of the Joker than Leto’s shallow attempt at out-Ledgering Ledger.
But Hamill, and to a slightly less nuanced degree Nicholson, I think both capture the best thematic essence of the Joker. He’s NOT entirely crazy and irrational like Ledger and Leto play him. There’s a very consistent internal logic to what he does, a method under his madness. At his best, Joker has moments where he leaves you wondering whether he’s the crazy one or we all are, and I think that’s what makes him so intriguing as a foil for Batman, who himself has moments where he leaves us wondering whether he’s really the bad guy. The ability to leave the audience suddenly finding themselves wondering if they sympathize with the bad guy, challenging their idea of right and wrong just a little, is what makes him such a powerful villain.
Cesar Romero
How is the best joker not smiling?? That was his whole thing.. It would be like Superman not flying. Jack Nicholson had best joker. hands down.
I honestly thought Hamill’s Joker was the best. I think it stuck more closely to the comics than all the other, tbh.
Ridiculous. Ledgers average performance as the Joker with nothing memorable except for him dressing like a tranny nurse? Please. Jack Nicholson nailed it perfect. The greatest Joker and none have come close since. Iconic memorable lines he said that are still known to this date. “Did you ever dance with the devil……” and STILL the greatest Batman film to this date . Not even close. Just the same for the 90s animation. No Bat cartoon has ever been better….past or present. And thats partly due to Hamills voice. For all those 30 Years Old and younger go watch the 89 film and see why back then it was called by many the “film of the decade”
For me, the best Joker would be Jerome Velaska
Ledger #1? A millennial must have wrote this garbage lol. Seriously, Ledger by far was one of the worst, totally overrated and the only reason people say he’s the best was because he died straight up. I mean his interpretation wasn’t even close to how the character should have been portrayed, Mark and Jack imo are the best followed by Romero, I haven’t seen Leto’s version but it can’t be as bad as Ledgers.
I also forgot to add that over the years before The Dark Knight even came out there has always been different interpretations/versions of The Joker, and it is rather interesting to have different interpretations/versions of The Joker because having different Jokers allows for deeper exploration of the character. Especially since madness is infinite and The Joker is absolutely mad.
A millennial must have wrote this article? Well you must be an old geezer who is just stupidly biased for nostalgic reasons if you don’t appreciate Heath’s Joker. There is no such thing as “the original Joker” given the fact that The Joker is a deranged psychopath with a 100 different personalities. Heath’s Joker doesn’t need to be an exact carbon copy of The Jokers from yesteryears. And Heath’s Joker is not “famous because of his death” and I am tired of people saying that stupid crap. Heath’s Joker is famous because he actually delivered a great performance that showed us the side of The Joker that is very well relevant to his madness. Heath showed us a more realistic Joker, a Joker that also delivered existential philosophy and not only sadistic humor. Heath’s Joker is truly deranged, truly evil, and truly psychotic with a twist of dark sadistic humor still intact, and you cannot deny that Heath did a fantastic performance. You are just biased for your own nostalgic reasons and you’re probably too stupid to understand the existential philosophy that Heath’s Joker delivered in the movie.
A millennial must have wrote this article? Well you must be an old geezer who is just stupidly biased for nostalgic reasons if you don’t appreciate Heath’s Joker. There is no such thing as “the original Joker” given the fact that The Joker is a deranged psychopath with a 100 different personalities. Heath’s Joker doesn’t need to be an exact carbon copy of The Jokers from yesteryears. And Heath’s Joker is “famous because of his death” and I am tired of people saying that stupid crap. Heath’s Joker is famous because he actually delivered a great performance that showed us the side of The Joker that is very well relevant to his madness. Heath showed us a more realistic Joker, a Joker that was also delivered existential philosophy and not only sadistic humor.
Been a fan of comics and read comics my whole life heath ledger is the best joker ever no one will ever beat it your an idiot if you think otherwise
This article is garbage. They totally forgot to include Kevin, Creed, and Dwight’s performances of the Joker from the tv show The Office. I’d put them ahead of Leto as well. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgZeBHg3eqI
Spot on. Would maybe switch around nicholson and romero but other than that it’s a great list. Ledger at no. 1 is a no-brainer
talk about troll-worthy garbage.
It was one thing to not put the definitive Joker (Nicholson) at number one, but to also have him AT THREE……..AND ranked lower than the f’ing 60’s version!?!?!
Once again: congrats on your clueless, troll worthy garbage, dumbass ; )
Clearly an article written by somebody who doesn’t know dick about anything DC
obviously these people don’t remember the original television show. Cesar Romero not only was by far and way the best actor to ever play this role, he played the Joker as what he was intended to be…A JOKER, not a sadistic psychopathic killer who maimed and slaughtered innocent people for the sheer fun of it!
Heath Ledger was a very good actor, however he played the part of someone who belonged in an asylum for the criminally insane not an anti-hero from a children’s comic book and this was the same mistake that Jack Nicholson made. a Joker is an anti-hero not a villainous murderer …there are already plenty of them in both films and books and visual novels….DC comic books especially from the time Batman was invented – 1939 – are aimed at children…only recently did they become collectibles and then adults joined the scene which is why the priced raised to much and the stories have suffered as a result.
there is no question that Cesar Romero is the ultimate and best Joker
Jack Nicholson was damn good and looked the part so he deserves nr 2
Heath Ledger was an excellent actor ….He gets in at 3 for developing a memorable part even though the Dark Knight was not recognizable as an actual Joker…not when you have been reading the comics since the middle 50s and KNOW the joker since before lame ass Robin started to stinkl up the stories.
Jared Leto as barely there enough to be able to tell if he could have done the part but at least it wasn’t a dumb cartoon.
Mark Hammill bets props for trying and at times the cartoon was almost watchable if you were really, really young…..and Harley Quinn is another of the characters added after comics became “collectible” instead of childrens books and really added nothing to the story……adding gratuitous characters is like the main characters of a TV show having a baby…it always ruins things
the cartoon
Wow……you’re a special kind of complete moron. XD
newsflash, doofus: Romero played a fun and goofy Joker when Joker was MOSTLY like that in the comics at that time but had ALWAYS been an evil murderer. And yet you’re somehow dumb enough to say that Nicholson’s ACTUAL picture perfect portrayal of a violent, psychotic Joker was……filled with mistakes???
Jesus tapdancing christ.
Wikipedia is your friend, child ; )
Mark Hammill should be second after Ledger, or even share top billing. After that you’ve nailed it.
They who? Okay, I will say this instead. Most of audiences agree that Leto is the best ever. I’m so sure. Why? Because I like him as joker most!
Can we at least agree that there was so little of Leto’s Joker in this crappy film, that’s it ain’t fair to judge? Yes, he is not Heath Ledger and nobody could be. That said, WHY couldn’t they get some decent tattoo designs from, let’s say, any DC comic artist.
I do not like this list, because you have Jared’s joker so low which is not right considering he didn’t get a lot of screen time compared to all of the others why? Because suicide squad wasn’t about joker but jared nailed it and either remove him from the list and put somebody else or move him up.
Jared Leto killed it as the joker maybe you would’ve understood that if they gave him more screen time so i do not agree
Mark Hamill is by far the best joker in the series. I think since its animated his character gets a lot of flak, however in all cartoon and game series his character just absorbs that maniacal and dark psychotic figure that is the joker. His acting in all these series to me makes him undeniably the single greatest joker ever
Mann y’all tripping I think the new suicide squad joker was the best he didn’t get much on film time
But his energy and the whole crazy love twist was tight
He was boss in the movie
Running the city he just wanted his girl back
It wasn’t about him so u can’t judge his character as if it was about suicide squad vs joker
How high can an ANIMATED joker really be, people?! Hamill at 4 that is a great spot I like this list. Ledger at no. 1 that shouldn’t even be a discussion! Of course! Romero setting the standard for all others he deserves no. 2
Take nothing away from Leto though, he was better than I expected
Jared Leto got about 10 minutes on Suicide Squad. While other Joker’s got about full movies. It’s 2016, how about being open minded to new ideas. The Joker won’t be the same from 1900 who knows what. Evolution. LEARN IT PEOPLE. Jared Leto was awesome and I can’t wait to see more of him!
Jared Leto tried to hard…which you cant blame him for…He had to play Joker after Heath Ledger perfected the Joker in a very dark, genius, way
1# Mark Hamill
2#Jack Nicholson
3#Heath Ledger
4#Cesar Romero
5#Jared Leto
As much as Ledger gave a great acting performance, I always feel like he wasn’t the Joker, or at least what I feel the Joker should be. I blame this more on the film he was in, a very over rated flick which is rooted in the idea that realistic is better for a comic book film. Batman Begins is by far the best comic book film of the three, and I will always believe that Jack Nicholson and especially Mark Hamill encapture the character better. Plus Ledger is quite clearly influenced by the book ‘Joker’, which I don’t really like either. I actually quite like Leto, but he has been some what let down by the film he is in. A rough estimate would be that he appears in it for 8 minutes? Audiences need more time to know him than they got, and I think that is alienating them. There was no defining joker moment in it, no reveal, he was just there and that could really damage his reputation going forward. Anyway, that’s my two cents, hope somewhere out there doesn’t completely hate it haha
I completely agree with most of your order, but I think that Jack Nicholson was the best Joker. I adored Jared Leto’s Joker, but his role was mainly as Harley Quinn’s love interest, so it would be hard to give reason to put him above the others. Maybe if he has a larger role in future films, that will change.
Mark Hamill No.4. How dare you Variety :(
In my mind, no one can replace Cesar Romero. He was exceptional in the role. Like you said, he set the standard!
I would have made Nicholson #2 and Romero #3. But #1 definitely belongs to the sadly lost Mr Ledger. The performance was nothing short of astonishing and miraculous. What would he be doing today had he still lived?
Mark Hamill in the Arkham series is truly the best joker ever, they missed out on that one, the one true joker
Ledger is hands down the best of all time by a clear margin in my opinion so i agree with this list.
Personally i would consider Nicholson at number 2 but i don’t feel as strongly about that – overall good list however.
Interesting debate material
5. Jared Leto
4. Cesar Romero
3. Mark Hamill
2. Jack Nicholson
1. Heath Ledger
I don’t give a sh– about animated stuff– yet he is almost certainly better than Leto’s Joker. But I would put Nicholson’s Joker slightly higher than Romero’s Joker. Otherwise, it’s a great list.
Think Mark Hamill’s Joker should be rated higher.
Prince put in an impressive turn as the Joker in his soundtrack video.
Ledger is best, hands down, but I kinda like Leto performance, more than Nicholson for sure.
Not only was Leto’s Joker not the first to have a girlfriend, but that girlfriend–Harley Quinn–was introduced in 1994 during the run of “Batman: The Animated Series,” featuring the Joker played by Mark Hamill.
Also, my list runs:
1) Hamill
2) Ledger
3) Nicholson
4) Romero
5) Leto
Correcting myself: Harley Quinn was introduced in 1992.
Completely agree with all a’ this.
I respectfully disagree with you about Mark Hamill being 4th. Definitely 2nd. And I’m no fanboy – it wasn’t until many many years after Batman: The Animated Series aired, that I even found out that Hamill had done the voice acting, and I was already a huge fan of how they handled the Joker during that series. However, since then, I do make a point to watch anything I hear that Hamill is voicing as the Joker. He really is that good. Ledger’s performance was spectacular, and sadly will never be challenged. My rankings? 1-Ledger, 2-Hamill, 3-Nickelson, 4-Leto, 5-Romero. (Don’t get me wrong, Romero wasn’t bad – it was the 60’s and soooooo campy)
No one touches Ledger. It’s not even close.
Thank you Ledger was the best and can never be outdone. I wouldn’t want to be a victim of his batman. It was his movie and batman was just a siderole.
This list is awful. Why is Hamill so low? Where are the other animated Jokers? Why are people still so obsessed with Heath Ledger’s Joker?
This list is wrong.
Well, Gleiberman was the guy who couldn’t understand why Renee Zellweger looked different in two “Bridget Jones” movies made 20 years apart, so his judgment isn’t the best.
Yes, i disagree. Heath Ledger is at best the second-best Joker (after Nicholson and, arguably, Mark Hamill).
Haven’t see “Suicide Squad” – i’m waiting till it comes out on DVD to not watch it – so i can’t legitimately say Leto’s Joker stinks, but it sure looks like it.
Mark Hamill did a great job as the voice of the Joker. But I wish some of these so-called critics would give Jack Nicholson some more credit. His Joker was completely mad! You had no idea if he was going to tell a joke or mutilate someone. With Ledger’s Joker, as soon as his face hit the screen you knew something was wrong with him. But for all creativity, can we please stop with the comparisons??!!! All Jokers were great.
Pictures of Jack Nicholson and Cesar Romero as The Joker terrify me. 😖
You’re all idiots. Mark Hamill is way better than Heath Ledger. He was more of a terrorist than The Joker. And Cesar Romero should be at Number 4. Atleast put Jack Nicholson at number 2. He acted the most like the Joker.
Nicholson better than Hamill? Stop drinking the kool aid buddy,
Nicholson >>>>> everyone else.
By far.
Jack did more in one 2 hour film than Hamill could ever do even with a thousand episodes of his VOICE role.
Please start drinking the actual common sense/non clueless fanboy Kool aid, buddy ; )
Nicholson is the most Overrated Joker of all time you dumbass fanboy :)
Hell even Jared Leto’s joker is better lol
“that’s an overreaction to the fanboy novelty of seeing the hero of “Star Wars” flip his lid. ”
Owen….you realize a lot of us don’t give a sh** about Star Wars, right?
I adore Heath’s performance. I will always do, but NO ONE. I repeat NO ONE can beat Mark Hamill. Look at his name. Mark Hamill.
mARK hAMill. He has “Arkham” in his name for Pete’s sake. He knows how to be funny, whimsical, and menacing all at once. In the cartoons to the Arkham video games. Listen to his evil laughs on youtube. He was born to play that role.
(Call me a kiss @ss fan girl all you want, I don’t care)
Oh, that’s good. I never even made that connection.
Cameron Monaghan not in the list?
What about Matthew Modine in Full Metal Jacket?
That wasn’t Joker though.
“the first one to have a girlfriend (Margot Robbie’s psychotic baby doll Harley Quinn).”
The next entry on your list proved that statement incorrect. Is Variety aware of where Harley Quinn came from?
Hint: The same place as #4 on this list.
Joker is an iconic villain. There hasn’t been a “bad” performance to date. Full disclosure: I haven’t seen Suicide Squad yet, so I will omit Jared Leto from my list.
4. Romero: The silly, campy series begat this goofy take on Batman’s arch nemesis. If you had asked me when I was five, this would be #1.
3. Nicholson: The fact that Jack comes in third on my list in no way diminishes the accomplishment on display. Nicholson easily steals the show with his bombastic turn as The Clown Prince. Menacing. Sadistic. Hilarious.
2. Hamill: This is a tough call. We’re splitting hairs at this point, but I don’t believe in ties. Mark Hamill, through the sheer power and presence of his voice, embodies everything you could possibly want in a Joker. His manic switch from glee to disdain cannot be touched.
1. Ledger: As much as I tried and wanted to vote for Hamill to be #1, you can’t deny what Heath Ledger accomplished in 2008’s The Dark Knight. A unique, original, and uncompromised take on a classic villain. Ledger not only belongs at the top of ‘The Joker List,’ he may very well be the greatest portrayal of a villain ever.
“An overreaction to the fanboy novelty of seeing the hero of ‘Star Wars’ flip his lid?” Tell that to those of us who were enthralled without seeing or caring about Star Wars and/or long before we knew it was Hamill. He wasn’t my first Joker or my last, but he’s the only one who can go from silly clown to threatening psychopath on a dime. Hamill isn’t celebrated out of novelty – – he’s just damn good.
Exactly, I’m a 90s kid. I never seen Star Wars, heard about it (countless references to it in movies and tv shows) but never felt the need to watch it. I loved watching Batman: Animated Series as a kid, and Hamill’s Joker is the first thing I remember when I think of that show.