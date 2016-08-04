Days after the trailer for “The Great Wall” sparked controversy for its casting of Matt Damon as the lead, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou has released a statement defending the decision.
“Our film is not about the construction of the Great Wall,” Zhang told EW. “Matt Damon is not playing a role that was originally conceived for a Chinese actor. The arrival of his character in our story is an important plot point. There are five major heroes in our story and he is one of them — the other four are all Chinese.”
“I have not and will not cast a film in a way that was untrue to my artistic vision,” he wrote.
The film, from Legendary and Universal, is set on the Great Wall of China as a group of elite warriors band together to keep out and defeat mythical creatures. But people were still surprised and disappointed that the film, set about 1,000 years ago, starred a white American actor.
In a lengthy tweet, “Fresh Off the Boat” star Constance Wu wrote the film is “perpetuating the racist myth that only a white man can save the world” adding, “Our heroes don’t look like Matt Damon.”
Zhang further advocated for the film stating “for the first time, a film deeply rooted in Chinese culture, with one of the largest Chinese casts ever assembled is being made at tent pole scale for a world audience… I believe that is a trend that should be embraced by our industry.”
The film will also star Pedro Pascal and Willem Dafoe alongside Chinese stars including Andy Lau, Zhang Hanyu and Eddie Peng. It is the first movie to emerge from Legendary Entertainment’s Legendary East operation and it is also the first English-language film for Zhang with a $135 million budget.
“The Great Wall” is set to open in theaters Feb. 17, 2017.
I agree with constance wu but also understand where the director is coming from. For him and the studio it’s a business about bringing together talents from chinese film industry and hollywood and making a film for global audience. So the director rightly said its a trend that needs to be embraced because Legendary films has been bought by a chinese media company, there should be something about the deal to bring together talents from both sides to create a film. Otherwise, chinese films can do well on their own and the example is the recently released The Mermaid with an all chinese cast making most of it’s profits in asia. Asian films and the two of the biggest film industries being Indian film industry and the Chinese don’t depend on foreign markets to a large extent for their profits, they can operate independently unlike Hollywood films which have poor success domestically. I get this is part of the deal between Legendary films and chinese film production/distribution companies.
His twin is M. Night Shyamalan isn’t it?
Yimou is a great artist. I trust he knows what he’s doing. The trailer looked sensational.
This is an American trailer not an Chinese or international trailer. Putting focus on the white guy is common sense if you want Americans to come see it. Majority of Americans have no idea who the Asian actors are but they sure know who Matt Damon is. I bet that most of the white washing complaints besides Constance are from white people also.
I’m sure the Chinese trailer will shine more of a light on the Chinese heroes, as it should to appeal to relative markets. This is the way it’s done everywhere and it’s purely market driven. For instance, if there is a diverse member of a cast, that cast member is shown on the posters. Is that racism?
While I think Constance Wu has good points about not needing a white hero, I applaud filmmakers who create content where whites and other races WORK TOGETHER. We need more of that these days. I would like to see more Asians cast in key roles and hero roles in Hollywood driven production, but I think there are politics at work here that have nothing to do with Hollywood. China is probably going to ban Korean content and Korean actors. I also think China is horribly racist in terms of African American leads. They simply don’t want to see that. It’s horrible and I’m not sure what the solution is to break through that with the given censorship, but showing different races working together is a great start.
Furthermore, no disrespect meant toward Constance Wu, but she is not a creator of material. She is paid to act just like Matt Damon is paid to act. Chinese investors wanted his involvement. I saw no display of outrage from Constance Wu who cashes checks while Fresh Off The Boat completely sanitized and altered Eddie Huang’s representation of his Taiwanese-Chinese-American experience.
I’d heard that Ziyi signed on for a -historical- Great Wall film, only to have the CGI monsters and Hollywood A-list stars added by the white barbarian devils.
And as a state co-production, he’s obviously not going to be bad-mouthing it in mid-filming.
And the “racist” comment isn’t just about Damon, it’s about, what was the REAL reason 47 Ronin became the biggest money-loser in Hollywood history?: Keanu Reeves, or the idea that samurai had to fight CGI spider demons to keep their US box office?
Hollywood wants to kiss up to Asian audiences, but still sees foreign countries as sources of Clash of the Titans mythology, and could care less what obscure battles their funny little people’s history fought.
Source, please? I honestly cannot see a successful historical Great Wall film without huge embellishments and liberties taken with history. The actual story is horribly underwhelming. Might as well stick some dragons in.
And who the hell is Ziyi?
I’ve no problem with a white hero joining forces with other Chinese heroes in the film. But, the North American trailer only focuses on Matt Damon with multiple/lingering shots while editing out the others. It makes it appear he’s the white savior.
It’s an ensemble cast. The film has a much higher chance of success if the trailers for each market focus on actors who are more famous in it. They do this in reverse too (e.g. trailers for Hollywood films in India lingering on any Indian actors in the film and highlighting them in publicity posters).
It’s the first trailer and it is top sell tickets to that market.
Trailers always focus on what they think will sell. Hence you often get a film that looks action heavy, even if it really isn’t. People need to learn to judge the finished product, not a 90 second tease, not even a full trailer!
@ Amon
Lol
Well first of all you should have picked a country in Africa, and one with a mostly black populace as well.
Here’s one. South Africa, which has a significance mix of races, BUT is still a mostly “black” country.
But District 9 has a white protagonist / hero and where was your controversy.
Tarzan has had its share of issues down the years “Even the King of jungle is white” etc. but this years film dealt head on with that problem and got by pretty well
Your blanket assumption that all things are the same is part of the reason why you do not get how wrong Wu is here.
She made an assumption based on very little information. She disrespected some very, very classy people in Andy Lau and Zhang Yimou who have steadfastly refused to do just “any” Hollywood job. An she has fundamentally failed to understand how advertising works.
In a Rush Hour trailer the Hong Kong trailer will emphasise more of thew action, because the downside to the films for that region is that there wasn’t enough action in Rush hour. You push Chan more and show more action. You show more comedy, more Chris Tucker etc. in the other trailers. Advertising simply works in that way.
Looking at the cast, READING about the film itself would tell you more is going on AND that you should give the thing the benefit of the doubt before making such a fuss.
The Last Airbender, that was a thing to complain about.
All that happens when this film comes out IF it is as expected is that the “cause” has had damage done to it by what will be seen as crying wolf.
The people that don’t care will once again be able to say “these people” are always complaining about everything and nothing!”
You pick your battles and Ms. Wu, who I have said (see the original complaint on this site) I agree with in principle about the “issues” but NOT about the film as neither of us has even seen a real trailer for it, le alone the film, has done more harm than good here and insulted Yimou into the bargain.
When Black Panther comes out nobody (well there’s always somebody) will be up in arms when / if Winter Soldier or Steve Rogers helps Panther win. IF Winter Soldier were the main character and te saviour it’d be a disgrace, but that won’t happen.
You are making big, big assumptions about the film and with very little to goon. The rest of us are simply looking at the facts of the film, the facts of the business and the fact that the teaser has a job to do
If this were a film about Africa and a white actor was the depicted hero, you can bet your sweet booty black actors in Hollywood would be screaming bloody murder.