Parade Deck Films has acquired North American distribution rights to “The Eyes,” a thriller starring Nick Turturro and Vincent Pastore, Variety has learned exclusively.

Parade Deck is planning a theatrical release in the spring for the indie project. Robbie Bryan directed from his own script and produced through his Good To Be Seen Films production company. The cast includes Danny Flaherty, Megan West, Ana Isabelle, Greg Davis, Jr., Steven Hauck and Carly Steel.

“The Eyes” is set in a world where the government knows everyone’s secrets. The story centers on six strangers with unspeakable pasts who wake up imprisoned in an abandoned warehouse and are forced to participate in an evil governmental experiment in which only one of them can live. They have two hours to decide amongst themselves who survives — and if they don’t decide, they all die.

Turturro has a recurring role on “Blue Bloods.” Pastore is best known for playing criminals, most notably in “The Sopranos.”

“The Eyes is a refreshing reprieve from all the remakes of late,” said Parade Deck’s Michael Ingram. “It’s an edge-of- your-seat ride to discover who will survive.”