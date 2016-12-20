If 2016 felt like a superhero-filled year on the big screen, just wait until next year.
Some of the biggest Marvel and DC properties are bringing highly anticipated installments to theaters. From the sequel to the hit “Guardians of the Galaxy” to Warner Bros.’ first “Justice League” movie, 2017 will likely be a superhuman year at the box office.
Are you excited to see Wonder Woman lasso the bad guys, or to see Spider-Man navigate high school while web-slinging through the world of the Avengers? Or are you psyched for another superhero film altogether? Weigh in below.
I wish I could vote for Justice League, Logan, Wonder Woman and then Spider-man.
All superhero/comic book films have pretty much become the same movie, over and over again, ad nauseum. Some are better than others but most are just beyond repetitious. A tiresome genre if ever there was one.
Go watch Watchmen and tell me you’ve seen a Superhero movie like that.
This could be applied to ANY genre, not just comic book movies. Every genre follow the same known tropes within its genre. Repetition is the rule and part of life. Innovation is rare.