If 2016 felt like a superhero-filled year on the big screen, just wait until next year.

Some of the biggest Marvel and DC properties are bringing highly anticipated installments to theaters. From the sequel to the hit “Guardians of the Galaxy” to Warner Bros.’ first “Justice League” movie, 2017 will likely be a superhuman year at the box office.

Are you excited to see Wonder Woman lasso the bad guys, or to see Spider-Man navigate high school while web-slinging through the world of the Avengers? Or are you psyched for another superhero film altogether? Weigh in below.