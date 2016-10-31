Jared Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn are front and center in the new violence-laden trailer for the extended cut of Warner Bros.’ “Suicide Squad.”

The trailer opens with Leto about to perform painful surgery on a female victim, responding to her plea for mercy with an angry, “You left me in a black hole of rage and confusion!”

Robbie, who is getting her own Harley Quinn spinoff movie, is also featured holding up a former patient at gunpoint. Leto had complained shortly after the film’s Aug. 5 release that many of his scenes as the Joker were cut from the film.

The extended cut will be available digitally on Nov. 15 and on Blu-ray on Dec. 13. Director David Ayer has previously said that the Blu-ray version will include more than 10 minutes of deleted scenes.

The supervillain mashup was panned by critics, but grossed a whopping $745 million at the worldwide box office as part of the studio’s massive efforts to exploit its DC Entertainment library. It’s estimated to carry a $175 million budget.

Ayer directed “Suicide Squad” from his own script about a secret government agency that recruits imprisoned villains to save the world in exchange for clemency. The film also stars Will Smith, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ike Barinholtz, Scott Eastwood, and Cara Delevingne.