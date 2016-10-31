Jared Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn are front and center in the new violence-laden trailer for the extended cut of Warner Bros.’ “Suicide Squad.”
The trailer opens with Leto about to perform painful surgery on a female victim, responding to her plea for mercy with an angry, “You left me in a black hole of rage and confusion!”
Robbie, who is getting her own Harley Quinn spinoff movie, is also featured holding up a former patient at gunpoint. Leto had complained shortly after the film’s Aug. 5 release that many of his scenes as the Joker were cut from the film.
The extended cut will be available digitally on Nov. 15 and on Blu-ray on Dec. 13. Director David Ayer has previously said that the Blu-ray version will include more than 10 minutes of deleted scenes.
The supervillain mashup was panned by critics, but grossed a whopping $745 million at the worldwide box office as part of the studio’s massive efforts to exploit its DC Entertainment library. It’s estimated to carry a $175 million budget.
Ayer directed “Suicide Squad” from his own script about a secret government agency that recruits imprisoned villains to save the world in exchange for clemency. The film also stars Will Smith, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ike Barinholtz, Scott Eastwood, and Cara Delevingne.
It’s not likely the schizophrenic tonal shifts in Suicide Squad will be fixed in the extended cut since they were probably the result of the reshoots that writer/director David Ayer might not have even overseen. But the extra Joker scenes will be welcome since he seemed like little more than an afterthought in the theatrical version. I’ll probably watch this, but not with much anticipation and it’s very unlikely to be something I would actually want to own. Hopefully, Warner Brothers gets its act together with these DC films soon. Wonder Woman just looks like another Zack Snyder film (taking place in the same universe as Zack Snyder’s movies did Suicide Squad obvious creative harm) but maybe Ben Affleck’s solo Batman movie won’t suck.
Don’t blame Snyder for SS…blame WB. The same guys who made him whittle down BvS from the intended UC version to it’s messy theatrical. It wasn’t Snyder who brought in the trailer company to re-edit SS and create music videos or do the re-shoots.