Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars Episode VIII” is the most anticipated 2017 movie, according to a fan survey conducted by Fandango.

The film will open on Dec. 15, almost a year after the studio’s spinoff, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which has topped $615 million worldwide in its first two weeks of release.

Disney has the top three titles in the survey, conducted during the week of Dec. 19, with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” in second, followed by its live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson.

“The new year promises a lot of excitement at the multiplex with a much-heralded return of beloved characters and stories highlighting the year’s top three most anticipated movies, ‘Episode VIII,’ ‘Guardians 2,’ and the live-action ‘Beauty and the Beast,’” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis.

Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman,” starring Gal Gadot,” is fourth on the list, followed by Sony-Marvel’s origins story “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Warner Bros.’ superhero saga “Justice League.”

Universal notched three spots on the list with franchise sequels “The Fate of the Furious” in seventh, “Fifty Shades Darker” in eighth and “Despicable Me 3” in 10th. Fox’s “Logan,” starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, is in the ninth slot.

Watson was voted the most anticipated actress for “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Circle,” followed by Daisy Ridley for “Star Wars: Episode VIII.” Chris Pratt came in first for most anticipated actor for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Read the entire lists for “movie,” “actress” and “actor” below:

Most Anticipated Movie:

1. “Star Wars: Episode VIII”

2. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

3. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

4. “Wonder Woman”

5. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

6. “Justice League”

7. “The Fate of the Furious”

8. “Fifty Shades Darker”

9. “Logan”

10. “Despicable Me 3”

Most Anticipated Actress:

1. Emma Watson (“Beauty and the Beast,” “The Circle”)

2. Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: Episode VIII,” “Murder on the Orient Express”)

3. Jennifer Lawrence (“Red Sparrow,” “Untitled Darren Aronofsky Project”)

4. Halle Berry (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” “Kidnap”)

5. Charlize Theron (“The Fate of the Furious,” “The Coldest City,” “Tully”)

Most Anticipated Actor:

1. Chris Pratt (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”)

2. Dwayne Johnson (“Jumanji,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “Baywatch”)

3. Hugh Jackman (“Logan,” “The Greatest Showman”)

4. Idris Elba (Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Molly’s Game”)

5. Chris Hemsworth (“Thor: Ragnarok”)