As conspiracy theorists would have it, the biggest project that director Stanley Kubrick helmed is the Apollo 11 moon landing of 1969.

For decades, fringe groups have held that the U.S government hired Kubrick to shoot the “fake moon landing.” Now, as NASA’s Juno probe is expected to reach Jupiter this week, Kubrick’s daughter, Vivian, took to Twitter stating “this feels like the right time to respond.”

“There are many, very real conspiracies that have happened throughout our history,” Vivian Kubrick wrote. “But, claims that the moon landings were faked and filmed by my father? I just can’t understand it!!?”

Re: Faked Moon Landings

Many people have asked me about this. And this feels like the right time to respond … pic.twitter.com/UVlNFofFW8 — Vivian Kubrick (@ViKu1111) July 5, 2016

She added, “… the so called ‘truth’ these malicious cranks persist in forwarding – that my father conspired with the US Government to ‘fake the moon landings’ – is manifestly A GROTESQUE LIE.”

Vivian Kubrick worked on the set of “The Shining” with her father where she shot a behind-the-scenes making-of documentary about the film. Theorists have purported [Stanley] even used the film to admit to shooting the hoax by leaving behind clues. One such clue was Danny Lloyd wearing an Apollo 11 sweater.

The history of conspiracy theorists trudging along this idea have been well documented in films such as Rodney Ascher’s “Room 237” and Antoine Bardou-Jacquet’s “Moonwalkers.”