As conspiracy theorists would have it, the biggest project that director Stanley Kubrick helmed is the Apollo 11 moon landing of 1969.
For decades, fringe groups have held that the U.S government hired Kubrick to shoot the “fake moon landing.” Now, as NASA’s Juno probe is expected to reach Jupiter this week, Kubrick’s daughter, Vivian, took to Twitter stating “this feels like the right time to respond.”
“There are many, very real conspiracies that have happened throughout our history,” Vivian Kubrick wrote. “But, claims that the moon landings were faked and filmed by my father? I just can’t understand it!!?”
She added, “… the so called ‘truth’ these malicious cranks persist in forwarding – that my father conspired with the US Government to ‘fake the moon landings’ – is manifestly A GROTESQUE LIE.”
Vivian Kubrick worked on the set of “The Shining” with her father where she shot a behind-the-scenes making-of documentary about the film. Theorists have purported [Stanley] even used the film to admit to shooting the hoax by leaving behind clues. One such clue was Danny Lloyd wearing an Apollo 11 sweater.
The history of conspiracy theorists trudging along this idea have been well documented in films such as Rodney Ascher’s “Room 237” and Antoine Bardou-Jacquet’s “Moonwalkers.”
When I walk out into the woods one moonlit night I found that I could see details of the surrounding very clearly. And this was from sun light reflected off the surface of the moon. How bright would the moon surface be. To produce enough light to illuminate the earths surface
These ads are intrusive. 8 sec placement ad. Fine no problem there. But then trying to download moble games too? I get it. You need ad revenue to survive. But pissing off your readers to the point of no return isn’t going to help. Look at Forbes drop of rate since .
So it must have been a young George Lucas. Seriously, why would they need a director? Assuming, for argument sake only, the actual moon landing did happen, there was no “direction” to document it? If it was fake then It would be filmed documentary style with special effects specialists, most likely scientists working for NASA.
Nasa still hasn’t figured out how to get humans safety past the van Allen radiation belts, I hate thinking our government would deceive us on such a huge event,but given the circumstances of the cold war at the time I can try and understand why, Stanley would have definitely been the man to go to considering he just finished shooting 2001.
How could we possibly have gone to the moon when the earth is flat!?
There is no moon. There, fixed it.
He didn’t help fake the moonlanding. I believe he helped doctor the Zapruder film.
I believe some of the landing sites have been imaged with telescopes.
good..
If the moon landings were faked, would they have faked a failed mission? [13]
Of course the most obvious argument against a fake moon landing is that our enemies at the time, the Soviet Union and Peoples Republic of China who had the technical means and knowledge to confirm what NASA was doing. I think they would have been more than happy to expose any conspiracy on the US space program. Remember, only in the movies can a conspiracy involving tens of thousands of people be kept secret.
Very good comment, logical and succinct!
Ugh. If blah blah blah then why questions are always dumb.
Why don’t we go back to the moon? Well…we did…with other Apollo missions. And 2nd, the moon is covered in microscopic glass shards that are super hard because it was formed in the vacuum of space.
Moon dust is the worst most horrific substance you could ever have nightmares about. It’s like microscopic razor blades that cut right through anything. If you put it in your hand its so tiny it would slip through your skin directly into your bloodstream and directly into your organs.
Would you like to jump into a pile of needles? Because that’s what moondust is like only worse. You go back to the moon…
If the technology to visit the Moon has been available for the last 47 years, how come no one has been back there since 1969?