Top Sony Executives Disillusioned With Film Chairman Tom Rothman (EXCLUSIVE)

A series of personnel complaints and threatened defections by senior executives have raised questions about the leadership of Sony Pictures Entertainment movie boss Tom Rothman, several sources said — a difficult challenge for a studio already fighting to gain traction during a rough year at the box office.
Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton and the company’s human resources department have fielded protests about Rothman from more than a dozen executives, according to an individual briefed on the showdown, who declined to be named discussing internal company business.
The unhappy Sony executives report that Rothman has made their lives untenable with his micro-management and obstreperous manner, which they say has also alienated talent agents, producers, directors and actors, many of whom are now loathe to bring their projects to Sony, the sources said.
Rothman was confronted with the charges of disillusionment with his leadership in a meeting last week with the company’s human resources department. The executives complained that morale has plummeted in the 20 months since Rothman was elevated from head of Sony’s TriStar Pictures label to chairman of the entire movie operation. “There is no confidence in his leadership,” said one of the sources, who declined to be named.
Rothman declined to comment. Lynton issued a statement late Sunday afternoon strongly backing his studio chief. “Tom Rothman has done an outstanding job in his efforts to restructure and turn around the Motion Picture Group,” Lynton said. “He has my full and complete support, and the support of SPE’s senior management and Tokyo.” The last reference is to the studio’s corporate parent, Sony Corp., headquartered in Japan.
Some insiders defended Rothman, saying that the complaints are the result of his urgent push to make a “sea change” in the culture at the studio, which has languished at or near the bottom of the box office standings for several years. Rothman, 61, was named chairman of the motion picture group in February, 2015.
Compared to the relatively laissez faire approach of previous studio co-chair Amy Pascal, especially on financial matters, Rothman’s tough, bottom-line mentality strikes some as abrasive. “There is an old guard of people who are, naturally, going to be uncomfortable with that kind of change,” said one insider, who declined to be named. “But it’s important that the change be made.”
Others who defended Rothman described him as decent and well-meaning, though sometimes oblivious to how his hard-charging manner is perceived by others. One insider also contended that the studio will soon announce that two top production executives are re-upping, while declining to provide details.
The internal furor does not come at a good time for Sony, which languishes in fifth place this year of the six major studios in domestic box office performance. This weekend’s “Inferno” — the “Da Vinci Code” sequel that was supposed to be a solid money-maker – collapsed at the domestic box office, its $15 million opening less than a third of the opening for the previous entry in the series.
Another big-budget film that under-performed: “Ghostbusters,” which scraped up $229 million worldwide, with production costs, alone, coming in at $144 million. The Sacha Baron Cohen comedy “The Brothers Grimsby” and last year’s holiday release, “Concussion,” with Will Smith, also tanked.
Faring better for Sony were smaller films like the Blake Lively shark thriller “The Shallows,” which grossed $119 million worldwide on a production budget of $17 million; the R-rated cartoon, “Sausage Party,” which took in $135 million on a $19 million budget; and the horror flick “Don’t Breathe,” which scored $150 million worldwide on a trim $9.9 million budget.
One of the Rothman loyalists at the studio hoped that a comeback will begin, in earnest, with “Passengers,” a sci-fi romance starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, due out at Christmas. The Sony worker, who asked not to be named, cited a range of potential hits on the 2017 slate, led by the next “Spider Man” entry; the adventure fantasy “Jumanji,” with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart; the Western/sci-fi mashup “The Dark Tower”; and a revamp of the 1982 hit “Blade Runner.”
Rothman’s previous tenure as a studio leader – at 20th Century Fox, where he was co-chairman with Jim Gianopulos – also provoked complaints about his contentious and domineering nature. His doggedness in ratcheting down salaries for talent also irritated some filmmakers and agents.
The objections are recurring at Sony, but without the buffer of the more positive results that Fox’s films had during much of Rothman’s tenure at the Pico Boulevard studio.
“When he left Fox, he told everyone, ‘I have changed. I realized I was a problem,'” said one individual close to the situation. “And, of course, when he came back to Sony he was the exact same person, and probably worse.”
The source called Rothman “the biggest micro-manager I have ever dealt with,” adding: “He thinks he can do everybody’s job better — from writer, to director, to producer, to business affairs to marketer — any position anyone would have on a movie — he thinks he can do better than they can.”
The complaints were serious enough that Lynton informed Sony’s corporate leaders in Japan. “There is apparently a reluctance to make a change quickly, so they are moving in a very deliberate way,” said one of those who would like to see Rothman ousted.
A top producer agreed that the harsh assessments extend outside the studio. “He lacks empathy. He is easily threatened. He doesn’t make people feel good about coming to work,” said the producer. “Certainly things are very strained.”
How does rothman continue to get this much power????
A studio that destroyed great franchises with sub standard remakes and sequels: Total Recall, Robocop, Ghostbusters, Spectre, Spiderman, Mall Cop 2, the list goes on…. Hollywood continues to flush the cinemas with trashy unthinkable films with terrible working practices (constant rewrites and lack of vision). I look forward to seeing Sony continue to underperform under its crappy senile and unfresh leadership.
One of the great film historians.. he should retire from this insane corporate entertainment empire. He should work to a recreation of the classics, the forgotten Hollywood. Stop making deals and start creating again. Sony is a cesspool of greed. Tom never fit that image.@JEV1A
Uh, have you met Rothman? “Greed” is his middle name.
The facts are simple. Lynton allowed the hacks to happen because of bad supervision skills. This is a simple fact. He then had an easy choice- a Deluca/Belgrad combo that could have led to a golden age of Sony or a Tom Rothman douche regime designed to clean the place up to sell. He chose the douche. There is nothing odd about the above reactions in the article. People hate a douche and Lynton supports his douche. Story of the world
whatever strengths Rothman has are easily eclipsed by his weaknesses. Sure, he’s frugal, but he’s penny-wise and pound foolish. He refuses to spend the money early on and then ends up spending it in post when it’s way more expensive. He badgers his staff until they are demoralized. He gives tiny script notes at points in the process where he has no business meddling. He’s a generally miserable SOB who walks around under a grey cloud, spreading his misery as he goes. Decent directors hate working with him whcih is why he hired hacks like John Moore and Sean Levy over and over. I also question his taste. In the indie world, he made a lot of bombs. At TriStar, he greenlit Man on a Wire and Ricki and the Flash. He’s an awful awful man with no redeeming qualities.
there’s a shocker. Did they not talk to anyone at Fox? Rothman nitpicks and micromanages to the point that he demoralizes everyone in the process — and he’s not nearly as smart and creative as he thinks he is. He has some TERRIBLE ideas in the development/production process — talk to anyone involved in that Jack Black/Gulliver movie. It was literally Ding Dong the Witch is Dead the day he left Fox.
Ditto what Celia said… sad for the Sony team that’s been through hell.
Sony Television is in the exact SAME boat. Michael Lynton has no focus on the ball and since the loss of Steve Mosko, the teenagers, aka Van Amburg & Erlicht, are driving things into the ground.
NO successful series this fall, morale is awful, talent is leaving…
WHEN does Japan and Hirai say enough is enough? Replace Lynton, fire Rothman, and fire Van Amburg & Erlicht.
I can confirm that top talent is running away from Sony. The studio name is becoming synonimous of box office poison, and Tom Rothman is universally hated in this town.
Rothman was a hack at Fox and without Gianopulis to smooth him out and fix his f**kups, has become an unbearable a**hole at Sony. If Lynton didn’t know this before he didn’t do any due diligence before giving him the job. If he did know it (and he must have), then congratulations — your notorious hands-off management style has once again tanked the studio. Wonderful to be able to continually hire a fall guy for your own mismanagement, how very Daumanish.
Come on, this guy’s track record of micro managing and messing things up was very well known during his days at Fox. Sony’s got no one to blame except themselves for hiring him.
I’ve been through a handful of corporate changes in management and it always followed that complaints increased over the new man in charge. Following Pascal’s laid-back approach, it’s no wonder someone like Rothman would see such an increase. Put up or shut up I say. Everybody is replaceable. Too many whiners in our population.
Rothman is the biggest whiner of them all. Have you ever spent one minute with the d-bag?
they got what they asked for we all saw his reign and micro managing as 20th Century FOX’s chairman where many directors refused to work for FOX anymore
Everyone knew EXACTLY who Rothman was before he came to SPE. Everyone it seems except former NYU Presidential Hopeful Michael Lynton! Historically, those who go to Sony HR, or the few who call the ethics hotline, are released from their duties within a short period of time. So we will see where those complaints came from very soon.
The only reason Sony has a pulse is Tom Rothman.
Who you gonna call? Rothman-Busters.
Probably a better idea than most of Sony’s recent output.
Translation: Tom Rothman is our own little version of Donald Trump.
One can keep an eye on the bottom line without being a jackass about it. Rothman’s reputation was well-known when he was hired. Had he stayed at TriStar, it might have been all right, but he lacks the, for lack of a better term, social skills to run the entire shop. Sony should get down on its hands and knees and beg Jeff Blake to come back.
had he stayed at TriStar? It would have gone out of business with his picks like Man on a Wire and Ricki and the Flash. he thinks he has cool arthouse taste, but it sucks
Jeff Blake’s departure was a big loss as well as Sony’s decision to emphasize increased TV output over MP. It is a penny-wise company that doesn’t know how to deal with creative people in the long term.
And what was the reason you needed to mention that David Puttnam was “non Jewish”?
Columbia Pictures (when it was owned by Coke!) did hire a non Jewish, British fellow David Puttnam as studio head back in 1986. Puttnam was a carbon copy of Tom Rothman, micromanage his exectives, constantly fighting with agents and actors, had the biggest ego in town, along with a real short fuse, Puttnam made enemies everywhere in Hollywood. The one thing Puttnam mirrored Rothman was he liked to penny pinch production budget, i.e. Puttnam refused to negotiate terms with Bill Murray for “Ghostbusters” sequel. How ironic to see history repaet itself between the two hotheads, exactly 30 years apart.