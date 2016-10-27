Warner Bros. and Team Downey Set Writers’ Room for ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Though his “Avengers” film begins production in February, Robert Downey Jr. is still focused on getting his next “Sherlock Holmes” movie off the ground.
Sources tell Variety that Warner Bros., Village Roadshow and Team Downey have selected a writers’ room that includes “Guardians of the Galaxy” scribe Nicole Perlman (who will run the room), “Baywatch” scribe Justin Malen, “Rogue One” writer Gary Whitta, “Tomb Raider” Geneva Robertson-Dworet and “Snowden” screenwriter Kieran Fitzgerald to help shape the script and story for next installment.
The previous two films both brought in more than $500 million worldwide. The threequel has always been a priority for the studio but Downey’s schedule has been busy considering his commitment to playing Tony Stark (Iron Man) in the Marvel universe.
Downey is attached to star and Jude Law, who played Watson in the previous pics, is also expected to return. Guy Ritchie, who directed the first two films, is expected to return to direct.
Susan Downey, Dan Lin, Joel Silver and Lionel Wigram are attached to produce.
The writers room concept first commonly used in TV, has become a trend more studios are using for films, especially when it comes to shaping universes. Paramount set one up for “Transformers” and Universal is doing something similar with their classic monster universes.
This is a rare case in which a room is being set up for just one film. However one source said that in this case it makes sense to gather a good group, rather than have several writers rewrite or polish, which happens to films often in the development process.
Perlman is not only is penning Marvel’s first female superhero film “Captain Marvel” but is also on board to write the “Pokemon” movie “Detective Pikachu” for Legendary. Malen already has a history with the studio having recently written the comedy “Bastards” for WB and also has “Office Christmas Party” which opens in December. Besides “Rogue One”, Whitta has a handful of pics in development including “The War Magician” with Benedict Cumberbatch. Fitzgerald is currently working on “Cascade” for Fox.
Dworet-Robertson has also written “Dungeons and Dragons” for Warner Bros. as well.
Perlman is repped by CAA and Management 360, Malen is repped by Verve and DMG Entertainment, Whitta is repped by UTA and Circle of Confusion, Dworet-Robertson is repped by WME and Management 360 an Fitzgerald is repped by WME.
Let’s make it happen. We are all waiting on Sherlock Holmes 3 for 2018
I Iove Iron Man. But Sherlock with Robert Downey and Jude Law, in another medium, is great. It”s a lot of work, but you’ve got make it happen. We are looking forward to it.
We, Montreal, Canada, cannot wait to see the Robert Downey Jr.& Jude Law in Sherlock Holmes 3. These are fabulous movies.
Ugh…NO. Just NO. If I want to watch Sherlock, it will be the one with Cumbarbatch and Freeman; something with wit and intelligence. All Hollywood will do is tarnish the legend by putting out another CGI-infested piece of dumbed-down crap (as in the second Sherlock movie with Downey and Law — two actors whom I otherwise respect and admire)..
Can’t wait for Sherlock Holmes 3! Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law are the perfect Holmes and Watson.
I am SOOOOO Excited about this. These are such great films.
I hope they will include Kelly Reilly, Stephen Fry, and ESPECIALLY Rachel McAdams – as Holmes’ female counterpart, her exit in “Game of Shadows” was unfortunate, unbelievable, and just plain awkward.
When I say, I love RDJ, it’s like in “I love to breathe”. But please, Robert, don’t push everything else back just for that Marvel stuff. I’m sick of all the franchises, but right now Sherlock Holmes pt.3 sounds soooo much more exciting than Tony Stark pt. 403.824.
Will Perry Mason or Pinocchio ever happen? I fondly remember the times, when we didn’t have to be content with The Pick-Up Artist pt. 5 or Restoration 3 – The Fight For Bitnold.
Anyway, right now: Give us more of the incredible Downey/Law chemistry!
We fans of RDJ’s Holmes have been waiting — patiently waiting – for five years. We’re hanging on every thread of news, so thank you for this! Honestly so thrilled our Holmes and Watson will be back — and this seems an innovative way to write it. Go team! – and as said below, these movies derive their power from the Holmes-Watson friendship — sure, the action and adventure are important, but stick with the heart and you can’t go wrong. Best wishes to the writing team – you guys are the soul and foundation of it all, so just know you have legions of fans out here pulling for you.
What a great team!! Loved the first two Sherlock Holmes movies — funny and beautifully made and actually quite canonical (take it from a longtime reader/fan of the Great Detective…) — hope they make the third one the best of all. PLEASE don’t skip over the impact on Watson of Holmes’s return after his Hiatus – and continue the fact that it’s really a love story at heart, which is the emotional heart of these movies. “Screenplay by committee” certainly can work when it’s a writers’ room, folks.
Sigh… Welcome to the future of all studio features
Good team. Whitta is sharp and Perlman is a gem. Sorry “Mane Warrior” but I’m betting on them.
“”Tomb Raider” Geneva Dworet-Robertson.”
Odd choice to pen a screenplay what with that job title and all.
Sounds like another futile exercise to make a tent pole by committee. Odd of this bearing fruit – 100 to 1.
“Screenplay by committe” is what you get when no one believes in what they’re doing.