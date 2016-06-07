Steven Paul’s SP Releasing has set an October release in the U.S. for ESX Entertainment’s Sharon Stone drama “Running Wild,” Variety has learned exclusively.
“Wilfred” star Dorian Brown and “Sons of Anarchy’s” Tommy Flanagan are also starring with Brown playing a widow who saves her ranch by working with convicts to rehabilitate a herd of wild horses that have wandered onto her property. Flanagan portrays the leader of the convicts, and Stone plays the villain.
Alex Ranarivelo (“The Dog Lover”) directed “Running Wild” from a script by Brian Rudick and co-producer Christina Moore. The film is financed and produced by ESX’s Forrest Lucas and Ali Afshar.
The pic is scheduled for release by SP Releasing and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment in October with an initial theatrical opening of at least 30 cities in the United States and a simultaneous VOD day-and-date launch.
Forrest Lucas and Ali Afshar’s ESX Entertainment is supported by Protect The Harvest in a partnership to produce projects with budgets under $10 million with a goal of telling inspirational stories that support the American way of life and the American dream. ESX has completed production on five movies.
SP Releasing’s upcoming slate includes “JL Ranch,” starring Jon Voight, Melanie Griffith, and James Caan; and “The Dog Lover,” starring James Remar, Lea Thompson, Jayson Blair and Allison Paige.
Paul is currently producing the Scarlett Johansson-starrer “Ghost in the Shell.” He has struck multiple film production deals in the last year in the U.S., China and Thailand for “Expendables 4” and “Security.”
This movie has a pro horse slaughter thread woven into it and is affiliated with a well known “meat” lobby, among other things, known as “Protect the Harvest”. I suggest anyone who is interested in the plight of the American Mustang do some research, especially into current western land usage, welfare ranching, the confinement of thousands of mustangs by the BLM, and the original intent of the Free Roaming Wild Horses and Burros Act of 1971. — That law has been turned on it’s ear by corruption and greed. — I would also recommend that people look at actual photos, widely available, of the dwindling number of free roaming horses today and marvel at the wonderful condition that they usually maintain themselves at, with the barest of vegetation. They typically are capable of living with much less than domestic horses. Finally, just know that Congress is progressing toward a law that would ban the slaughter of horses for human consumption. Horse meat is not even used for pet food in this country — so banning for human consumption takes the whole issue down.
Which is better/ For the horses to die a slow, agonizing death from thirst and starvation, disease, predators? Or a quick captive bolt to the head? Or the long, long trips packed in semi’s to slaughter in Mexico and Canada where the regulations for slaughter do not come close to the highly regulated slaughter in the U.S. ?
So in reality, which side of the aisle is the one supporting cruelty and neglect?
One needs to look at reality and how cruel nature can really be especially when drought and overgrazing destroys the environment and food supply. One needs to get past the visions created by HSUS and all of the romanticization of the noble magnificent creature called horse that is put on a pedestal as helping in the founding of this country. Ahem, those horses are long, long dead.
Perhaps one needs to take a visit to see what these wild horses really look like. The real life version is NOT what you see in the make believe land of movies. Take a look through the pictures of the Old West. Those horses do NOT resemble the movie version.
Living and working with the reality of animals in the country vs. city, urban non contact, television/movie ideology is a very stark difference.
I wouldn’t spend a cent supporting such groups like Forrest Lucas and Protect the Harvest! If you support the Slaughter of America’s Mustangs or domestic horse’s then this movie is for you! She’s sunk to a new level of low with this group of slaughter happy profiteers!