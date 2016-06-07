Steven Paul’s SP Releasing has set an October release in the U.S. for ESX Entertainment’s Sharon Stone drama “Running Wild,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“Wilfred” star Dorian Brown and “Sons of Anarchy’s” Tommy Flanagan are also starring with Brown playing a widow who saves her ranch by working with convicts to rehabilitate a herd of wild horses that have wandered onto her property. Flanagan portrays the leader of the convicts, and Stone plays the villain.

Alex Ranarivelo (“The Dog Lover”) directed “Running Wild” from a script by Brian Rudick and co-producer Christina Moore. The film is financed and produced by ESX’s Forrest Lucas and Ali Afshar.

The pic is scheduled for release by SP Releasing and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment in October with an initial theatrical opening of at least 30 cities in the United States and a simultaneous VOD day-and-date launch.

Forrest Lucas and Ali Afshar’s ESX Entertainment is supported by Protect The Harvest in a partnership to produce projects with budgets under $10 million with a goal of telling inspirational stories that support the American way of life and the American dream. ESX has completed production on five movies.

SP Releasing’s upcoming slate includes “JL Ranch,” starring Jon Voight, Melanie Griffith, and James Caan; and “The Dog Lover,” starring James Remar, Lea Thompson, Jayson Blair and Allison Paige.

Paul is currently producing the Scarlett Johansson-starrer “Ghost in the Shell.” He has struck multiple film production deals in the last year in the U.S., China and Thailand for “Expendables 4” and “Security.”