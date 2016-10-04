Spike Seldin and Hans Futterman’s New Harlem Partnership banner has acquired movie rights to Peter V. Brett’s science-fiction fantasy “The Warded Man.”

“The Warded Man” is the first book in Brett’s New York Times bestselling Demon Cycle series, published in over 25 languages. Brett is adapting the screenplay.

“The Warded Man” takes place in a distant future where humanity hangs by a thread – having lost the night to terrifying demons who possess supernatural powers and burn with a consuming hatred of humanity, barely held at bay by the ancient and nearly forgotten art of magical wards painted on houses and posts. From the desert emerges a man, his body tattooed with the lost battle wards, to teach humanity to fight back from the verge of extinction.

“This is a big action franchise with a deeply complex and darkly compelling hero at the center,” said Seldin, who also serves as president of Atlas Comics.

Futterman said, “Peter has created a fresh and new look at humanity’s future, and has very quickly established himself as one of the hottest new talents in the sci-fi/fantasy genre.”

New Harlem is currently engaging with financiers and distribution partners for the project. Seldin’s producing credits include “The A-Team.”

Brett is represented by APA, Joshua Bilmes at JABberwocky Literary Agency, and Matt Sugarman at Weintraub Tobin. Seldin and Futterman were represented by Susan Gross.