Spike Seldin and Hans Futterman’s New Harlem Partnership banner has acquired movie rights to Peter V. Brett’s science-fiction fantasy “The Warded Man.”
“The Warded Man” is the first book in Brett’s New York Times bestselling Demon Cycle series, published in over 25 languages. Brett is adapting the screenplay.
“The Warded Man” takes place in a distant future where humanity hangs by a thread – having lost the night to terrifying demons who possess supernatural powers and burn with a consuming hatred of humanity, barely held at bay by the ancient and nearly forgotten art of magical wards painted on houses and posts. From the desert emerges a man, his body tattooed with the lost battle wards, to teach humanity to fight back from the verge of extinction.
“This is a big action franchise with a deeply complex and darkly compelling hero at the center,” said Seldin, who also serves as president of Atlas Comics.
Futterman said, “Peter has created a fresh and new look at humanity’s future, and has very quickly established himself as one of the hottest new talents in the sci-fi/fantasy genre.”
New Harlem is currently engaging with financiers and distribution partners for the project. Seldin’s producing credits include “The A-Team.”
Brett is represented by APA, Joshua Bilmes at JABberwocky Literary Agency, and Matt Sugarman at Weintraub Tobin. Seldin and Futterman were represented by Susan Gross.
Vin Diesel will make a great Arlen (compared to his role as Riddick).
The gigolo from deuce bigalow would make a great Jardir. I have no idea who can play Arlen??
I am very stoked to hear that they may finally make this series into a thriving franchise. Peter has woven together a fantastic cast of deep characters with an amazing attention to detail. He has created a unique fantasy world that rivals middle earth in originality. When was the last time someone created a world in fantasy that didn’t have the usual elves, dwarves, etc…..? Casting will be key. I absolutely cannot wait to see Ol’ Onearm on the bigscreen!!!!
The book is a great read.
yeah 300 to 334 AR i believe ar stands for after resurgence meaning after the daemons came back and decimated the advanced civilization that was very similar to our current world with electronics and technologies all because we “forgot” about the demons for so long we allowed them to slip from reality too mythology and the importance of keeping up with our warding diminished greatly instead of wars against daemons it was wars against each other with guns and bombs so yest it is a future timeline but also an alternate timeline …..hopefully ….im going to go practice wards now
it’s fantady not sci-fi. it’s not a distant future. years there are from 300 to 334.