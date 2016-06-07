Sacha Baron Cohen is attached to star in Warner Bros.’ long-stalled “Mandrake the Magician” movie.

Etan Cohen, who made his directorial debut on “Get Hard” for the studio, is on board to to direct with Atlas Entertainment producing. The studio is seeking a writer for the project, which has been in development for more than a decade.

Mandrake first appeared in Lee Falk’s 1934 comic strip as a stage magician and powerful illusionist who spent his efforts battling gangsters, mad scientists, extraterrestrials and characters from other dimensions. The character was the subject of a 12-part serial Columbia Pictures released in 1939.

Variety reported in 2012 that “Puss in Boots” scribe Tom Wheeler had been brought on to rewrite “Mandrake the Magician” for Warner Bros. and Atlas Entertainment. Hyde Park and Baldwin Entertainment Group were developing the project in 2005.

Sacha Baron Cohen starred earlier this year in Sony’s comedy “The Brothers Grimsby” and is currently starring as Time in “Alice Through the Looking Glass.” Etan Cohen’s writing credits include “Tropic Thunder,” “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa” and “Men in Black 3.”

Sacha Baron Cohen is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham. Etan Cohen is repped by CAA, Mosaic and Lichter Grossman. The news was first reported by The Tracking Board.