“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” remains a potent player at the box office, hitting $653 million worldwide following Wednesday screenings.

The eighth “Star Wars” movie grossed $18 million domestically at 4,157 locations on Wednesday, giving it $358.6 million in its first 13 days to make it the sixth-highest domestic grosser of the year, ahead of “Zootopia” ($341 million). It should become the third top domestic earner of 2016 on Thursday, surpassing “The Secret Life of Pets” ($368 million), “The Jungle Book” ($364 million), and “Deadpool” ($363 million).

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Rogue One” outdistanced Illumination-Universal’s animated comedy “Sing,” which came in with $15.6 million on its eighth day in release on Wednesday at 4,022 domestic sites. “Sing” has earned $108.7 million in eight days.

“Rogue One” reeled in another $19.9 million internationally on Wednesday to reach $295.2 million, led by the U.K. with $53.1 million, Germany with $28.8 million, France with $25.2 million, Australia with $23.1 million, and Japan with $18.9 million.

“Rogue One” opened in South Korea on Wednesday with $900,000 and will launch in China on Jan. 6. Director Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Donnie Yen, and Jiang Wen attended the Beijing premiere on Dec. 21.

The worldwide total for “Rogue One” is already the 101st highest of all time, topping the entire run of Jennifer Lawrence’s “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2” and 2002’s “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones.”

The tentpole is set immediately before the events of the original “Star Wars” and follows rebels — led by Jones’ Jyn Erso — attempting to steal plans for the Death Star weapon.

“Rogue One” opened a year after “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” launched and took in $629 million domestically in 13 days — on its way to a record $936 million by the end of its run.

“Rogue One” and “Sing” propelled the overall domestic box office to a new yearly record of $11.17 billion on Wednesday, topping the 2015 record with four days left on the calendar.