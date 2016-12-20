“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” added $33.5 million to its worldwide gross on Monday to reach $323.5 million after less than a week in theaters.
The Disney-Lucasfilm tentpole took in $17.7 million domestically on Monday to give it $172.7 million in its first four days, making it the 11th largest domestic grosser of 2016. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is in the 10th spot at $207.7 million.
The international gross grew by $15.8 million on Monday to surpass $150 million. The U.K. is the top market with $24.7 million, followed by Germany with $13.6 million, Australia with $12.2 million and France with $11 million.
“Rogue One” will open in China on Jan. 6. “Star Wars Episode VII — The Force Awakens” took in $124 million in China, second only to the U.K. internationally.
Disney announced Monday that it had become the first studio to go past $7 billion in worldwide grosses within a single year. “Captain America: Civil War,” “Finding Dory” and “Zootopia” each topped the $1 billion mark worldwide.
“Rogue One” will face competition at the domestic box office on Wednesday from Universal-Illumination’s “Sing,” Sony’s “Passengers” and Fox’s “Assassin’s Creed.”
“Rogue One” is the eighth film in the Star Wars franchise but the first to step outside the narrative of the other seven films in a standalone story set shortly before the events of 1977’s original “Star Wars” — though Darth Vader, the Galactic Empire and The Death Star remain key elements. Felicity Jones stars with Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Mads Mikkelsen, Donnie Yen, Alan Tudyk and Forest Whitaker.
tell u the truth, 1st half a bit boring…but 2nd half just im about to doze off the actions and thrills it kept me awake. but my kids loving it. they loved donnie yen character. they laugh their lungs out at scene when donnie says “Are you kidding me? I’m blind.”. as for me its a movie outside the star wars franchise. not bad. special effects A class. but when all characters died in the film it felt sad that they live on the screen is short. but thats Disney’s direction…7/10
Found Rogue One dissapointing. I guess I’m just tired of Star Wars. It’s become very msinstresm movie of the week rather than something special.