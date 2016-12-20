“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” added $33.5 million to its worldwide gross on Monday to reach $323.5 million after less than a week in theaters.

The Disney-Lucasfilm tentpole took in $17.7 million domestically on Monday to give it $172.7 million in its first four days, making it the 11th largest domestic grosser of 2016. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is in the 10th spot at $207.7 million.

The international gross grew by $15.8 million on Monday to surpass $150 million. The U.K. is the top market with $24.7 million, followed by Germany with $13.6 million, Australia with $12.2 million and France with $11 million.

“Rogue One” will open in China on Jan. 6. “Star Wars Episode VII — The Force Awakens” took in $124 million in China, second only to the U.K. internationally.

Disney announced Monday that it had become the first studio to go past $7 billion in worldwide grosses within a single year. “Captain America: Civil War,” “Finding Dory” and “Zootopia” each topped the $1 billion mark worldwide.

“Rogue One” will face competition at the domestic box office on Wednesday from Universal-Illumination’s “Sing,” Sony’s “Passengers” and Fox’s “Assassin’s Creed.”

“Rogue One” is the eighth film in the Star Wars franchise but the first to step outside the narrative of the other seven films in a standalone story set shortly before the events of 1977’s original “Star Wars” — though Darth Vader, the Galactic Empire and The Death Star remain key elements. Felicity Jones stars with Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Mads Mikkelsen, Donnie Yen, Alan Tudyk and Forest Whitaker.