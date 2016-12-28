“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Sing” pushed the 2016 North American box office to a yearly record — with four days still left on the calendar.

The domestic box office crossed the $11 billion milestone on Dec. 26 and will surpass the record $11.14 billion mark from 2015 to $11.17 billlion on Wednesday, according to industry tracker comScore.com.

The final box office for 2016 revenue is expected to reached $11.3 billion at the close of 2016, comScore projected.

The one-two punch of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and Illumination-Universal’s animated comedy “Sing” provided the final push to beat the record.

The eighth Star Wars movie grossed $22.5 million domestically at 4,157 locations on Tuesday, giving it $340.6 million in its first 12 days. It should become the sixth highest domestic grosser of 2016 on Wednesday, surpassing the $341.8 million taken in by “Zootopia.”

“Sing” came in with $17.6 million on its seventh day in release on Tuesday at 4,022 domestic sites. “Sing” has earned $93 million in its first week.

Disney dominated the box office in 2016, led by “Finding Dory” with $486 million and “Captain America: Civil War” with $408 million. Illumination-Universal”s “Secret Life of Pets” came in third with $368 million, followed by Disney’s “The Jungle Book” at $364 million, and Fox’s “Deadpool” at $363 million.

“Rogue One” is likely to finish the year with well over $400 million domestically.