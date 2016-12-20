Forest Whitaker isn’t done with his “Rogue One” character Saw Gerrera just yet. The actor will voice the same character in Disney XD’s animated series “Star Wars Rebels.”

Exec producer Dave Filoni confirmed to EW that Whitaker will lend his voice to the character, who is expected to appear in an upcoming two-part episode in the upcoming season. Gerrera had previously appeared in Cartoon Network’s “Clone Wars” series.

The animated series has been linked to the film world going back to the mid-2000s when the prequels were bowing in theaters. So much so that, for example, the character General Grievous appeared in the animated series before showing up in the prequel “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.” Similarly, Whitaker’s character, Gerrera, appeared in “Star Wars Rebels” before appearing in “Rogue One.”

“Rogue One” recently opened to number one at the box office, bringing in $155 million in its opening weekend. It has since crossed the $300 million worldwide marker in just four days. Felicity Jones stars with Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Mads Mikkelsen, Donnie Yen and Alan Tudyk.

Whitaker’s episode of “Star Wars Rebels” will air on Disney XD Jan. 7, 2017.