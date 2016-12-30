Holiday season heavyweights “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Sing” will dominate North American moviegoing during the New Year’s weekend, with “Rogue One” likely to win with $60 million between Friday and Monday.

Early estimates Friday showed that the second weekend of the animated comedy “Sing” will be a close second, with about $50 million at 4,029 locations. Sony’s second frame of sci-fi thriller “Passengers” should lead the rest of the pack, with about $20 million at 3,478 sites for the four days, giving the Jennifer Lawrence-Chris Pratt vehicle a $65 million total by the end of the weekend.

Disney’s sixth weekend of the animated adventure “Moana” is expected to earn $18 million at 2,775 screens for a total of $217 million by weekend’s end. Lionsgate’s awards season contender “La La Land” is forecast to finish fifth with $12 million at 750 sites for the four days, lifting its total to about $37 million by Monday.

“Rogue One,” playing at 4,157 sites, is projected to wind up with an impressive $436 million as of Jan. 2, its 18th day of release. Should that forecast hold, the eighth “Star Wars” movie would become the 13th-highest grossing film of all time domestically, ahead of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’s” (1982) total haul.

Disney announced Friday that “Rogue One” had grossed $687.7 million worldwide after two weeks and was already the third-highest domestic grosser of the year. Starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna, it trails only “Finding Dory” at $486 million and “Captain America: Civil War” at $408 million among 2016 releases.

Illumination-Universal’s “Sing” should reach about $174 million in the 13 days since its Dec. 21 launch. With a relatively modest $75 million budget, the film is already a major money-maker for the studio.