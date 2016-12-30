“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is breaking records left and right, hitting $687.7 million worldwide after two weeks.

The eighth “Star Wars” movie grossed $16.6 million domestically at 4,157 locations on Thursday, giving it $375.2 million in its first 14 days to make it the third-highest domestic grosser of the year. The space opera surpassed “The Secret Life of Pets” ($368 million), “The Jungle Book” ($364 million), and “Deadpool” ($363 million) on the same day. It trails only “Finding Dory” at $486 million and “Captain America: Civil War” at $408 million among 2016 releases.

The Disney-Lucasfilm tentpole is already the 29th-highest earner of all time at domestic box office, topping the total cumes of a pair of 2004 titles — “Spider-Man 2” and “The Passion of the Christ.”

“Rogue One” outdistanced Illumination-Universal’s animated comedy “Sing,” which came in with $15 million on its ninth day of release on Thursday at 4,022 domestic sites. “Sing” has grossed $123 million thus far.

“Rogue One” pulled in $17.3 million internationally on Thursday to reach $312.5 million, led by the U.K. with $57 million, Germany with $31.1 million, France with $26.7 million, Australia with $24.5 million, and Japan with $20.2 million. “Rogue One” will launch in China on Jan. 6.

The worldwide total for “Rogue One” is already the 10th highest of 2016 and the 91st highest of all time, topping the entire run of Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation.”

“Rogue One” opened a year after “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” debuted and took in $652 million domestically in two weeks — on its way to a record $936 million by the end of its run. “Star Wars: Episode VIII” hits theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.

“Rogue One” and “Sing” have propelled the overall domestic box office to a new yearly record, with tracking service comScore projecting a final number of $11.36 billion after passing the 2015 record of $11.14 billion on Dec. 28. That’s a year-to-year gain of 2%.