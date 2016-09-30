Robin Williams’ Widow Details Actor’s Final Months in Essay Titled ‘The Terrorist Inside My Husband’s Brain’

Robin Williams’ widow, Susan Schneider, details the final months of the actor’s life in a wrenching personal essay titled “The Terrorist Inside My Husband’s Brain,” published in the medical journal Neurology.
Schneider, Williams’ third wife, writes about her late husband’s struggle with Lewy body dementia, misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease two months before his death, which ultimately led to his suicide in August 2014.
“It felt like he was drowning in his symptoms, and I was drowning along with him,” she says.
The symptoms included impaired thinking, memory loss, digestive problems, insomnia, paranoia, and anxiety.
“Robin was growing weary,” she writes. “The parkinsonian mask was ever present and his voice was weakened. His left hand tremor was continuous now and he had a slow, shuffling gait. He hated that he could not find the words he wanted in conversations. He would thrash at night and still had terrible insomnia. At times, he would find himself stuck in a frozen stance, unable to move, and frustrated when he came out of it. He was beginning to have trouble with visual and spatial abilities in the way of judging distance and depth. His loss of basic reasoning just added to his growing confusion.”
Schneider chronicles her husband’s 10-month struggle to discover the root of his neurological and physiological problems.
“Robin was losing his mind and he was aware of it,” Schneider writes. “Can you imagine the pain he felt as he experienced himself disintegrating? And not from something he would ever know the name of, or understand?”
Schneider notes that his conditions were so severe that the “Good Will Hunting” star said he wanted to “reboot” his brain.
Schneider recalls that the actor had trouble “remembering just one line” while filming “Night at the Museum 3.”
“In early May, the movie wrapped and he came home from Vancouver — like a 747 airplane coming in with no landing gear,” Schneider writes. “I have since learned that people with LBD who are highly intelligent may appear to be okay for longer initially, but then, it is as though the dam suddenly breaks and they cannot hold it back anymore. In Robin’s case, on top of being a genius, he was a Julliard-trained actor. I will never know the true depth of his suffering, nor just how hard he was fighting. But from where I stood, I saw the bravest man in the world playing the hardest role of his life.”
The couple had been married for three years when Williams hanged himself at their home in Tiburon, Calif., on Aug. 11, 2014. The autopsy results revealed that he died from asphyxiation and suffered from Lewy body dementia, caused by protein deposits in the brain.
Worked in Neuropsych x 30 years as RN. LBD. The suffering parents and families endure is unimaginable with little if any thing that provides ready relief. And the thing is most times it is a post mortem diagnosis. It breaks my heart that our beloved Robin Williams had to endure this. Trust me I can perfectly understand his need to end his torture.
My Father was a big fan, thus i was a big fan. still am. Big fan. My father killed himself in February 2014. which to me was “funny” My dad loved Robin Williams, and so do I, but for them to take their lives in the same year is “funny”/”hard”.
Robin williams is a one of a kind. Hard to script.
It is so unfortunate to lose such great minds, but unfortunatlly you can’t fight them with their own decision.
I cry for your loss and his pain Susan. I read so much of myself in his story. I have Parkinson’s disease with LBD. I am drowning….
I lost my husband to Lewy Body. It is a terrible disease. I know exactly what she and Robin were going through.
All I can think of is all the shallow crass media opinions of Robin’s death, and even worse, the thick-headed, self satisfied criticism of so many internet commenters. Please think twice before you hold forth on the life or decisions of a person you don’t know. Allow some room for compassion.
Well said.
I haven’t yet seen any commenters here judging Mr Williams for his decision, though I did have an Aunt actually die of Lewy Body. If his death has the effect of publicizing the condition further, then at least there was something constructive that came out of his family’s pain.
So sad that he took his life over this disease. Must have been horrible battling those inner feelings in his head and symptoms :(
Didn’t see your reply to him first. It actually should be “Williams’s.” You can Google it. I did to be sure after seeing your reply.
I lost my father to LBD. I know what you qent through. Bery sorry
I met Robin twice, briefly. His loss was tough but reading this account helps clarify why he did what he did.