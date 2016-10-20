“The Promise,” a sweeping historical romance starring Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale, is the kind of movie epic they just don’t make anymore. It’s a throwback to David Lean’s “Doctor Zhivago” and Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” movies that transposed big, emotional stories against a sprawling canvas, and tugged at the heartstrings while dealing with thorny political periods.
It’s risky, but not just in that way. Not only is it one of the most expensive independently financed films ever made, it also deals frankly with the Armenian genocide. The mass killings of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire took place between 1915 and 1922, but decades later, the episode remains politically fraught. Bringing the story to the masses was a mission for Kirk Kerkorian, a businessman of Armenian descent who once owned Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. He died in 2015 as the film was going into production.
“This was personal for him,” says Eric Esrailian, one of the film’s producers. “He always wanted to make an epic film with the best actors available that wouldn’t just be a history lesson.”
His vision wasn’t cheap. “The Promise,” co-written and directed by Terry George (“Hotel Rwanda”), cost nearly $100 million to make before tax breaks. Kerkorian provided all of the financing through Survival Pictures, a company he set up with Esrailian. The film, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, has yet to close a distribution deal. Esrailian thinks the subject matter may be scaring some buyers away.
There’s a reason for that fear. Officials in Turkey continue to deny that systematic killings of Armenians took place. “I’ll just say that there are some studios that have business interests in Turkey, and you can form your own opinion,” says Esrailian.
There were no public protests at the Toronto premiere, but there is already evidence of a propaganda campaign to discredit “The Promise.” The film’s IMDb page has received more than 86,000 user votes, the bulk of them one-star ratings, despite the fact that the movie has had only three public screenings. That’s more user reviews than appear for “Finding Dory,” the highest-grossing film of the year. The filmmakers say reaction on social platforms has been equally intense.
“The day after we screened the movie, 70,000 people went on IMDb and said they didn’t like the movie,” says Mike Medavoy, one of the film’s producers. “There’s no way that many people saw the movie after one screening. There aren’t that many seats in the theater. ”
“The Promise” centers on a love triangle involving a medical student (Isaac), a journalist (Bale), and the Armenian woman (Charlotte Le Bon) who steals their hearts. All three find themselves grappling with the Ottomans’ decision to begin rounding up and persecuting Armenians.
“Some critics blamed us for being old- fashioned,” says George. “But that’s what we set out to do. We wanted as wide an audience as possible.”
This isn’t the first attempt at a movie about the Armenian genocide. In the 1930s, MGM planned to adapt “The Forty Days of Musa Dagh,” Franz Werfel’s novel about the massacres and deportations of Armenians, starring Clark Gable. That production was abandoned after the Turkish government threatened to launch a worldwide campaign against it.
Studios may have a reason to be cautious. The film business is an increasingly globalized one, with major movies depending on foreign revenue to make a profit. When Hollywood has dramatized the genocide, the blowback has been fierce. Atom Egoyan has the scars to prove it: His 2002 film “Ararat,” which depicted a Hollywood director trying to make a film about the genocide, was the focus of a vast campaign targeting the film’s distributor, Miramax, and Disney, its parent at the time. The studio received so many negative emails that its website crashed.
Egoyan warns that the controversy is just starting. “It’s going to be a tough ride,” he says. “The denialist lobby is very well-organized.”
Can’t wait to see the film! The world needs to stop protecting Turkey and acknowledge the Armenian Genocide. We all know it happened no matter what the Turks say.
Germany has acknowledged the horror of Hitler to which they turned a blind eye; it’s time for Turkey to do the same.
No one wonders why Armenia today is a poor dump. It’s not such a nice culture as people would want you to believe. Are the Turks at fault today? Armenians, like eastern Europeans, are generally racist and hateful people. They wanted to join the Russians to take Turkey when Turkey was at war. They lost. Tough luck.
BRAVO!!! I can hardly wait to see it. The Turks should welcome this video. Today’s Turkey can finally accept the true facts. The world will applaud their acceptance. Peace can finally come to region.
Dear IMDb,
Yesterday I stumbled upon an article about a film called ‘The Promise’ and how it has received an unprecedented amount of negative reviews on your site. This film has been screened three times, one being at the Toronto Film Festival on September 11, 2016. And yet it has over 55,000 1-star reviews. How is that possible? This film is about a touchy subject for many because it centers around the time the Ottoman Empire carried out a genocide against the Armenian people. But since it is not possible that all these people have seen the film considering the simple fact that it has not been released anywhere yet, how can people leave negative reviews about a film they’ve never seen? In my humble opinion, it really questions your website’s credibility. This film was produced by someone who had a vision and his name was Kirk Kerkorian. He put many of his earnings on the line to put this movie into production. The director, Terry George, is one of the most renowned and respected in Hollywood. The cast is made up of countless brilliant actors. This film has quality written all over it and yet it is being unfairly rated down by people who haven’t seen it. It is a known fact that the Turkish government and people have been denying this genocide for over a century and are willing to go to great lengths for it to remain unrecognized. But to allow your website to become a weapon of Turkish denial and propaganda is not the standard that your company set for itself when IMDb was launched. Your website has always been a respectable portal of knowledge about all films of the world, so I am in real disbelief as to why a film that has not been released to the public is being defamed and downrated by Internet trolls. As I said, this whole situation just questions the validity of IMDb. Please do not allow this to keep happening. There are so many people who dedicated their time and effort to the making of this film. They spent millions of dollars to make it happen. This film tells a story of an event that the world needs to know about. And until people have the chance to see it with their own eyes and in turn draw their own conclusions, please do not allow this kind of spiteful rating to continue. Please do not let your site become another place of hateful political ranting. It only does you a great disservice.
Sincerely,
Demetrios Vellianitis
I agree with Demetrios. IMDB should introduce some kind of mechanism against this type of abuse.
PLEASE READ THIS: “The film’s IMDb page has received more than 86,000 user votes, the bulk of them one-star ratings, despite the fact that the movie has had only three public screenings. (…) The filmmakers say reaction on social platforms has been equally intense.” This is a misunderstanding of what really happened on IMDB and the social forums. These were not real people, only so-called ‘SOCIAL BOTS’. It is well-known that the Turkish government hired in the last years 1000s of IT experts to influence social media and internet forums through Social Bot networks. These are programs that simulate real users, but are fake. Don’t make the mistake to think that those IMDB voters were real people.
No surprise. The Turkish lobbey is busy not just denying the atrocities of Genocide of million and half Armenians, the confiscation of historic Armenian lands, treasures, conversions to Islam, but also attempting to discredit documented facts in movies depicting the Genocide. Sadly by voting one star, they give the false impression that they know best. Thanks Mr. Kirkorian for your vision and funding, thanks to the director, producer, the photographers, the designers, and the actor/actresses for taking this project on.
Denying history does not change it! I hope the world and particularly the people of America have the opportunity to see this film and make their own judgments.
I respect Mr Kerkorian,but unfortunately he was surrounded with the wrong people! I personally tried to convince him 40 years ago when he had both Columbia pictures and MGM/U.A. under his control to make such films and distribute them through United.Artists, unfortunately he chose to do it after he passed away! I dispute the notion that this film was his life’s long mission; if such was the case, he would have done it many times over decades ago when he was in a much better position for such undertaking, not to wait till you turn 98….
Is it a surprise that the most successful Armenian man in the world at that me did not want to hire someone like you? Classic self-absorbed Hollywood wanna-be. Mr. Kerkorian was likely running a business and focused on the success of that business at that time. Of course after all these years, all you can think about is how your sorry pitch was rejected instead of thinking about the big picture for Armenians in the world, censorship, and denial…and how nothing like this has ever been done before. I also wish I could have been a part of such a project — and unlike you, I work in this business – but I am grateful that they finally took it on…no matter how long it took them!
Saying this, there are lot of Turkish Intellectuals who stand by this truth agains dictator Erdogan.
Why is it ok to make a movie about the horrors of Holocaust, but it is not ok to make a movie about an Armenian Genocide? Oh wait I know! Because Germany is actually decent and accepted the terrible actions Hitler did. But Turkey is coward to own up to its mistakes. However, I know there is a GOD who watches silently and on the Judgement Day we will all answer to GOD.
1939 Adolf Hitler urged his generals to exterminate members of the Polish race. “Who speaks today of the extermination of the Armenians?” Hitler asked, just a week before the September 1, 1939 invasion of Poland. If the world had condemned and punished Turks for the Armenian Genocide, Hitler wouldn’t have the courage or support to commit the Jewish Holocaust! The Muslim jihadist wouldn’t have the courage to kill so many Christians as they are killing right now! Sad how history is repeating its self and nobody is willing to acknowledge it, instead Turkish trolls are denying the past, open your eyes world these animals are repeating the crimes of their ancestors! Just look at the facts, Turkey opened its borders allowed and supported Muslim jihadist to cross its boarder to join the jihad against Christians, and helped create Isis, supported isis financially by purchasing stolen oil!
What Armenian’s are going to get out by having the whole planet apologizing for their Genocide more pride that the one you already got and the attitude to see people in an inferior way. Many Armenians are not friendly neither sociable with other people thats not their race. They don’t invite you to be part of their culture, they don’t offer a hand to stranger that is not Armenian, so how in the world we gonna understand Armenian attitude but yet they want people to vow to them. I have never seeing Armenians mingling among Whites,Blacks,Latin/Hispanics if they do, just while they need something out of them but to keep a friendship never, and will never happen they don’t accept no race but theirs only, is part their culture,their tradition how they were raised and they don’t change. NO MOVIE FROM GENOCIDE WILL TEACH THE WORLD ANYTHING BUT JUST ANOTHER TRAGEDY TO HUMANITY, LIKE ANY OTHER TERRIBLE MASSACRES THAT HAVE HAPPEN IN THE WORLD THE CIVIL WAR IN CENTRAL AMERICA EL SALVADOR SPECIFICALLY LEFT THOUSANDS DEAD WHO THEY REMEMBER THEM, PEARL HARBOR IN USA, HIROSHIMA JAPAN, AND OTHERS WE DON’T KNOW ABOUT BUT YOU WANT TO MAKE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE ESPECIAL THAN ANYONE ELSE.
My father is an Armenian immigrant, whose family was forced out of Armenia and fled to Lebanon due to the genocide. At 17, he immigrated to the US with very little in his pocket and through his hard work and determination, he earned a degree and worked his way up through the Aerospace industry and eventually started his own manufacturing company in Mexico and Malaysia, which still stands today after 20+ years, employing up to 500 employees. He has supported families of many different ethnicities, but if you really want to crunch numbers, he has supported far more Mexican families than Armenian families, and even fluently speaks Spanish. In addition, he has put many Mexicans through college over the years by donating to local Universities in Mexico. If you really think about it and do a little research, Armenians have assimilated quite well relative to the short period of time we have been here as well as our small population in comparison with other immigrating ethnicities – our contributions to society have been a true asset to what the United States stands for – and to think many of them came from nothing whether it was taken from them or not. How many Armenians do you think were around in 70’s & 80’s? And how many of them worked in his industry? I’m sure you can guess, not very many. My father has had to work with all ethnicities across the board to get where he is today – a self made millionaire – and let me tell you, till this day, he stills supports as many people as he possibly can. There is another true story about Armenians that deserves a movie, and I guarantee you one day there will be. As diverse as the US is, we still need improvement. Denying facts and history to satisfy a politician’s agenda is morally wrong and unacceptable.
Now, do you really believe the hate that you are spewing? When you make comments like that, you are no better than Donald Trump when he refers to all Mexicans as rapists. I strongly suggest you reevaluate your thought process for your own good because hate always breeds hate and you can begin by looking yourself in the mirror and realize what it is you are actually saying – because it’s greatly inaccurate.
Hi Faseli, Ever been to New England? Visit Watertown, MA, or the Merrimack Valley (MA/NH). Many Armenians live here, even a few really old ones that survived the genocide as very young children. They have always been friendly and kind to us, as well as a lot of other people. And I am not Armenian.
And how much has the Turkish government paid you for this comment? You’re absolutely correct. There is no way Armenian’s can be sociable with other races. Kirk Kerkorian became one of the most wealthiest business men in the world by only dealing with Armenians.
You need to check your facts kid. With our tiny population, Armenians have contributed much more to the world than the majority of other races per capita. Here’s just a few…
Inventor of the MRI – Raymond Vahan Damadian
Inventor truck Mounted Revolving Concrete Drum Mixer – Stephan Stepanian
Inventor Automated Teller Machine (ATM) – Luther George Simjian
Father and pioneer of plastic surgery – Varazdat Kazanjian
Inventor of the automatic transmission for automobiles – Asatour Sarafian
and countless entertainers and athletes such as Andre Aggasi, Cher, Joe Manganiello, The Kardashian’s, Steve Sarkisian, David Nalbandian, Ara Parseghian, Jerry Tarkanian and much much more.
Let me see you deny these facts just like the Turkish government has denied all the facts of the Genocide that occurred in 1915.
Faseli – it does not really matter what you think – I am sure you will be swept up by one of Erdogan’s purges soon enough as your country marches towards Islamo-fascism and soon a state in full cooperation of ISIS – that is if the Kurds don’t kick your back side fist.
Now, take your computer off Cap Locks and go get your shine box.
I have all the knowledge and the eligibility to talk about this part of history as my grandfather was a survivor of these events. As I was growing with him he never spured any hatred, neither talked bad about the Turks. In fact, it was their turkish neighbours who saved them initially from the turkish army as they took my grandfather’s family in their home and hid them.
History is there for whoever wants to learn it, we don’t need to be admonished by anyone. It’s good to know the facts and judge objectively, as the truth has many fathers. First you learn to see a fact from every angle and then you come to criticize.
Ethnic cleansing and atrocities happened. Yes, it was real. As they happen right at this moment we are talking. It was WWI, the bloodiest in world modern history. Nations were shaping new borders, the great powers had invaded in the falling ottoman empire to claim grounds, and if you could hear people’s words from these days you would see that they were more furious with the British and the French than they were with the turks. They were betrayed more by their allies than the suspecetd enemy. At the end, everything went wild.
There are many things to analyze but I am not going to do it right here with you, or anyone talking in that tone, because it does not differentiate them from the bigots I was talking about.
The thing is that a movie which does not claim many artistic virtues has become a means for political discussions and controversies which is not appropriate. Nobody talks about cinema, especially the producers. People in the entertainment business should be more wary of such things.
And I have a couple of questions. Why Mr Kerkorian didn’t order for such a movie to be made when he was a Metro Goldwyn Mayer boss and all the fuss is happening now? Why didn’t they adapt a well acknowledged book on the Armenian genocide for the script but instead went for a superficial romance story to depict such serious incidents?
If someone made a film about my grandfather’s and his compatriots’ experiences and trauma that way, I am sure I wouldn’t be happy. I would need something more serious and profound, utterly moving and thought provoking in order to raise awareness to people who know little about this part of history. And moreover, I would like it to be frank, unbiased and hatred free.
They have to ask themselves first if they have made a good movie worthy of viewing…I am suspecting, by the intensity of comments and declarations of the production, that the film is somehow biased and one sided, with a danger of stigmatising a whole young generation in Turkey who have nothing to do with their ancestors a century ago. I don’t think the problem is touching historical events, but rather the way you do it. Besides, this is claimed to be a story of three people with the historical events as a background, but I see nowhere any discussions about the real value of the movie, the direction, the cinematography, the performances. It’s all politics. This doesn’t really bother the large audiences around the world, especially at a time where other atrocities and wars take place in front of their eyes every day on the news.
And yet there is a very subtle and technical, political thing about the recognition of the genocite. If there is an official acceptance of it, there will never be any chance for Turkey to enter or have partnership with the EU. This may not interest many people but it actually denies a whole generation, a very vibrant youth of turkey, to open up its horizons, to progress and come in touch with the other populations, cultures and knowledge. I am greek, I am supposed to talk against turkish people, but I will not. There are bigots, of course, in every side, but these are far less than the people who really want to make a change.
That kind of ‘genocides’ are happening right now in many corners of the planet, why not invest money on solving real problems instead?
Anyway, you don’t expect a movie to teach you history, but if it intends to so then it should do it decently and not through silly romances, which movie critics have claimed uninteresting. Distributors, above all, want to avoid the political hot potato and protect their businesses. Since the underlying motives of a movie have nothing to do with the movie per se, then they don’t care. That sounds logic.
If we were talking about a masterpiece which gets censored then this would be a problem. Armenian genocide has been depicted in a few movies and books which were real gems and there was no problem. They just didn’t have A-list actors, but they had artistic depth.
WOW, would you even give yourself the chance this same comment about what the Nazis did to the Jews. One sided ha? Read what Henry Margenthau (US ambassador) said. He was a US citizen a devote Jewish man with ambitions to expand his carrier. But despite all that he strongly advocated for the recognition during the Genocide with all his power but unfortunately not enough to stop the atrocities. Think about it, why would Greeks, Asyrians, Bulgarians, and Armenians claim the same thing about ONE nation and that one nation alone? Because they committed atrocities and they raped and killed. Go read about Cyprus, see when they invaded it from the Greeks as late as 1970s ? Go read and educate yourself. The worst thing are people who repeat the same mistakes over and over again. If we stop the deniers we have a chance of eradicating this type of events once and for all. WOW have you missed all the movies about what happened to the Jews in the WWII? Really ? have you not seen the power of media in educating people? Either you are really that unaware as you write or there is an agenda. I lean towards the second option. Eitherway may God bless you with an experience similar to what happened to the Christians during the 1915 and then I would like to hear you talking this way.
They would rather be nostalgic about what happened hundreds of years ago as if that was the only conflict in history where people fought There is carnage going on today under our noses…What are we doing? NOTHING. Somehow what happened to Armenians trumps everything else. Armenian grievances are against an Empire that does not even exist anymore. Ottoman Empire is gone. Should we condemn the current day Italians for what Romans have done or the Greeks for their indiscretions from 1000 years ago? Do we have nothing else worth of our attention and efforts that is more current than what happened to Armenians?
This is what happens when you are reduced to relying on Hollywood to educate the masses of something that should be thought in history class.
I am very surprised that in 2016 we are still being intimidated by the perpetrators of the 1st Genocide od the 20 century,,,,,The Turkish Government needs to face it’s dark past….Until it does, there will never be democracy in that country….Part of the hold up for admission into the EU has to do with this subject….Recently, Germany took ownership and apologized to the Armenian people for their role in helping the Ottoman Army with logistics and other support….Erdogan is a dictator so the push to acknowledge past crimes will have to come from the people!
No one country or Government owns the truth. But the historical research shoes plenty of evidence of the intentional killing of Armenians, Kurds, Assyrians and other Christian peoples.
Denial is the last phase of genocide.
Great Movie. “Veritas nunquam perit”
To be fair, the MetaCritic score on this film WAS a lowly 38, with bad reviews and poor grades from most of the major critical organs (including this one), so the voting appears to track with that even though it’s clearly a complete sham.
This article is right about one thing: IMDb is PLAGUED by fake voting, and on far more movies than just this one. The written user reviews, at least for now, appear to be legit, it typically clouded by the TIFF “experience”, but clearly the “star rating” feature should’ve been disabled until the film was in wider release.
Incidentally, look up some of the many no-budget filmmakers whose barely-screened, not-yet-publicly-available pictures — many of which are truly horrible even if they DON’T have Michael Madsen in them — are quickly bestowed thousands of 8- to 10-star ratings and glowing reviews of suspiciously similar length at IMDb. As with Yelp and other online review sites with lax standards, companies actually exist now that can be PAID to do this work on behalf of your film. I wouldn’t be surprised if the page for The Promise is eventually flooded with bogus reviews in an effort to slant the consensus this way or that.
The producers may be right in crying politics, but there’s always the possibility that they’ve simply got another Inchon on their hands.
Well, if your topic is lie, I’m sorry but you can’t distribute that movie.
Your a Turk who has been poisoned and fed lies to by the Turkish Government….Nothing was ever taught in your schools and as matter fact, when one visits our homeland in today’s Eastern Turkey, the word “Armenian” is not mentioned anywhere linking our historical sites to its origin. Armenians inhabited their homeland since 1000BC…..This is 2 thousand years before any of your Mongols appeared in the territory!
While there is abjectly disingenuous controversy regarding whether or not the term “genocide” is warranted with regard to this issue, there is substantial independent evidence — as well as acknowledgment from contemporaneous Turkish public officials — of wholesale deportations and massacres of more than one million Ottoman Armenians, Kurds, and other Christians by the Turkish government beginning in the late 19th century and into the 20th. Even the founder and first president of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, referred to the atrocities as “a shameful act.” So if the topic of this movie is a “lie,” it’s the ongoing lie of the Turkish government about the politically and religiously motivated systematic extermination committed at their behest. They don’t want to own it because to do so could open up a costly reparations can of worms. Instead, when the subject is broached, threats, hate campaigns, and revenge killings have been the response.
Unfortunately, The Promise does not do its worthy subject artistic justice, and its failure to create and craft a compelling cinematic experience that will move modern audiences is the principal reason for its distribution problems.