In 1977, when she auditioned for “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope,” Carrie Fisher got the role of a lifetime in Princess Leia. Sadly, her run ended on Tuesday when Fisher died at the age of 60.

Although her character was a princess, Leia was hardly a damsel in distress. In a tribute, director George Lucas wrote, “In ‘Star Wars,’ she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think.”

Feisty indeed. In the original, “A New Hope,” she ended up taking over the reins in her own rescue. The movie also established Leia’s love-hate relationship with Harrison Ford’s Han Solo. That love-hate would manifest in some of the franchise’s best lines.

“Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back” saw Leia in a strong commander role while also falling in love with Solo. And the tables were turned completely in “Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi” when she sought out to rescue him, getting captured in the process. When fans saw her in “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens,” Leia had become a general and leader of the resistance, but still with a soft spot for Solo.

Read 20 of the most memorable Leia quotes from the Star Wars franchise below:

From “A New Hope”:

“Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.” — a holographic Lei pleads.

“Governor Tarkin, I should have expected to find you holding Vader’s leash. I recognized your foul stench when I was brought on board.” — Leia upon meeting the Imperial officer.

“Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?” — Leia to her would-be rescuer, Luke.

“Will someone get this big walking carpet out of my way?” — Leia as she pushes aside the hairy Wookiee, Chewbacca.

“Someone has to save our skins. Into the garbage chute, fly boy.” — Leia to Han as she takes over the reins of her own rescue.

From “The Empire Strikes Back”:

“Why, you stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking, Nerf-herder!” — Leia to Han after he revealed to Luke and Chewbecca she had feelings for him.

“Would it help if I got out and pushed?” — Leia to Han after the Millennium Falcon stalls while trying to escape Hoth.

“Stop that. My hands are dirty.” — Leia to Han as he clasps her hands preparing to kiss her.

“I hope you know what you’re doing.” — Leia to Han as he flies into a cave, which actually turns out to be a giant space worm.

“You have your moments. Not many of them, but you do have them.” — Leia to Han with a kiss, after he steers them out of the asteroid field.

From “Return of the Jedi”:

“We have powerful friends. You’re going to regret this” — Leia to Jabba the Hut, after she is caught freeing Han from stasis.

“You’re a jittery little thing, aren’t you?” — Leia upon meeting Wicket the Ewok.

“She was very beautiful. Kind, but sad.” — Leia to Luke when asked about memories of her mother.

“I know. Somehow, I’ve always known.” — Leia after Luke reveals he is her brother.

“Oh, Han, it’s not like that at all. He’s my brother.” — Leia to Han after he asks if she loves Luke.

From “The Force Awakens”:

“Same jacket.” — Leia to Han after they are reunited.

“I just never should have sent him away. That’s when I lost him. That’s when I lost you both.” — Leia to Han about the loss of their son, Ben a.k.a. Kylo Ren.

“No matter how much we fought, I’ve always hated watching you leave.” — Leia to Han as he departs for Starkiller Base.

“If you see our son, bring him home.” — Leia’s final words to Han.

“May the Force be with you.” — Leia’s farewell to Rey when she goes to find Luke.

