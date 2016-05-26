Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said the studio may make as many as seven more “Power Rangers” movies, underlining the company’s bullishness over the upcoming film.
“We are really, really excited about the ‘Power Rangers’ movie,” Feltheimer said during a conference call Thursday with analysts. “We could see doing five or six or seven.”
The CEO cited the positive reaction to the costume reveal as evidence of audience interest. The suits consist of translucent armor that crystallizes around the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ bodies.
The studio has tapped Dean Israelite to direct the film and has cast five young actors to star — Becky G as the Yellow Ranger, Ludi Lin as the Black Ranger, Naomi Scott as the Pink Ranger, Dacre Montgomery as the Red Ranger and RJ Cyler as the Blue Ranger. Elizabeth Banks will play the evil alien witch Rita Repulsa.
“Power Rangers” will hits theaters on March 24. The story reimagines the origins of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a group of high school kids given extraterrestrial powers who unite to save the world.
Feltheimer also said during the call that Lionsgate’s next movie, “Now You See Me 2,” is tracking ahead of the 2013 original — which grossed over $350 million worldwide. The sequel, which brings back nearly all of the stars, opens June 10.
The CEO also singled out the thriller “Nerve,” starring Emma Roberts and Dave Franco, as showing strong traction with more than 20 million YouTube views of the trailer. He noted that Lionsgate decided to move “Nerve” into a summer release date of July 27 following audience reactions to test screenings that went “through the roof.”
Feltheimer also expressed optimism that romance “La La Land,” starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, could be a breakout hit at the end of the year, and that Tyler Perry’s Halloween comedy “Boo!” will be a smash. “That was kind of a slam dunk,” he added.
Rob Friedman, co-head of the studio’s motion picture group, told the analysts Lionsgate is spending about $100 million less on movies in the fiscal year 2017 than it did during the prior year, which ended March 31 and included underperformers “Gods of Egypt” and “The Divergent Series: Allegiant.” The studio is also releasing 17 movies this year, three more than last year.
“We believe very much of our strategy of offering more product for wider audiences and clearly at a more efficient price,” Friedman noted. “We like the doubles area. If you look at the first ‘Twilight’ and the first ‘Hunger Games,’ we were planning for doubles and ended up with grand slams.”
Feltheimer admitted that the studio may have been too rushed in getting “Allegiant” released in time for its March opening. “Ascendant,” the final film in the Shailene Woodley “Divergent” franchise, has been pushed back three months to June of 2017.
Lionsgate’s earnings, released after the market closed Wednesday, came in above Wall Street forecasts due to a stronger-than-expected performance from its TV side.
Shares of Lionsgate rose 8%, gaining $1.62 to $21.39 at mid-session Thursday.
Lionsgate execs said there is strong interest among networks for a fifth season of country music drama “Nashville,” which was cancelled by ABC earlier this month and noted that Ed Zwick is on as the showrunner for the fifth season.
Not unless the first movie flops, and it probably will.
Can we just go ahead and file this one under “duh” if they keep making money, I’m sure the studio would be happy to make 500 of them and build a Power Rangers “shared universe”.
They could make seven more? Can that be construed as a terroristic threat that requires a military response against Lionsgate; or is it misdemeanor infliction of emotional distress?
I would not wish seven power rangers movies on anyone, and I told someone I hope they get cancer once.
I wonder if they will spill alien blood vs sparkles? Story line needs to be good. Perhaps they will show the timeline of Zordon as a ranger along with Rita.
They should not call this power rangers…….. Just simply call it “based on Power Rangers”… some other name for it
Because Power Rangers is such pure and revered source material? The show most people know was actually “based on” the Asian series from which most of the action scenes were directly lifted.
This strategy of announcing grand plans for numerous movies has clearly become intended to appease investors. There’s really no other good explanation for why studios announce these things before the trailer for the first movie even drops.
WHY DO THE POWER RANGERS LOOK LIKE IRON MAN.
7 movies? I wouldn’t necessarily think that far ahead, considering how some film series have been cancelled like the Percy Jackson one…though they sucked as they failed to capture the spirit, tone, and awesomeness of the books.
Power rangers should be good but I am hoping for a mortal kombat remake soon but Iam hoping for proper martail arts action stars Tony ja Scott Adkins and I am hoping Jason statham for Kano
It is always a bad idea to announce a sequel before your movie bombs at the box office.
Particularly, like some superhero movies we could name, since they usually feel compelled to make the sequel/series anyway, out of wounded pride.
(Oh, what, I was talking about the 00’s Fantastic Four!)
Like the old saying: “EVERYBODY’s got a ‘trilogy’ on Thursday…”
It’s always a little embarrassing when these execs announce such grand plans for their new “franchises.” (See: Terminator, Dracula, Mortal Instruments, Golden Compass, etc.)