Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Bad Robot have announced a fourth film in the rebooted “Star Trek” series, starring Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth.

The studio made the announcement Monday, four days before it launches “Star Trek Beyond,” disclosing that Pine’s Captain Kirk will cross paths with his father, described as “a man he never had a chance to meet, but whose legacy has haunted him since the day he was born.”

Hemsworth, who appeared in 2009’s “Star Trek,” will return to the space saga in the father role as George Kirk. The remaining cast — which includes Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg — is expected to return.

The late Anton Yelchin, who died June 19, had played the Chekov character in the three reboots.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will write the screenplay. J.J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber will produce through Bad Robot Productions. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg of Skydance will executive produce.

The announcement did not indicate who will direct. Justin Lin directed “Star Trek Beyond” from a script by Doug Jung and Simon Pegg.

“Star Trek” grossed $380 million worldwide in 2009 and “Star Trek: Into Darkness” earned $460 million worldwide. “Star Trek Beyond” — the 13th film in the series dating back to 1979’s “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” — will make its premiere at Comic-Con on Wednesday in San Diego.

Hemsworth is currently starring in “Ghostbusters” alongside Melissa McCarthy, Kristin Wiig and Kate McKinnon, and filming “Thor: Ragnorak” and “Avengers: Infinity War – Part 1” back to back. He is repped by CAA and ROAR.