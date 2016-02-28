Oscars: Live From the Academy Awards

Welcome to our Oscars live blog! Sunday’s 88th Academy Awards is sure to not only draw the biggest names in Hollywood, but be one of the most politically-charged ceremonies of all time. The show, hosted by Chris Rock for a second time, will be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 5:30 p.m. PST. Formal red carpet arrivals begin at 4 p.m. PST. Here’s how you can live stream the awards.

Variety staff reports all day from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, providing the latest updates on the red carpet, inside the show, backstage and at the hottest after-parties.

Revenge drama “The Revenant” leads the Oscar nominations with 12 nods for best picture, best director (Alejandro Iñárritu), best supporting actor (Tom Hardy) and best actor (Leonardo DiCaprio). It’s followed closely behind by action adventure “Mad Max: Fury Road,” which earned 10 Academy Awards nominations, including for best picture and best director (George Miller).

In addition to “The Revenant” and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” six other films are up for best picture: “Spotlight,” “The Martian,” “Bridge of Spies,” “The Big Short,” “Room” and “Brooklyn.”

