Oscars: Live From the Academy Awards

Original Screen Play Oscar Race
Welcome to our Oscars live blog! Sunday’s 88th Academy Awards is sure to not only draw the biggest names in Hollywood, but be one of the most politically-charged ceremonies of all time. The show, hosted by Chris Rock for a second time, will be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 5:30 p.m. PST. Formal red carpet arrivals begin at 4 p.m. PST. Here’s how you can live stream the awards.

Follow along for behind-the-scenes action as Variety staff reports all day from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, providing the latest updates on the red carpet, inside the show, backstage and at the hottest after-parties.

Revenge drama “The Revenant” leads the Oscar nominations with 12 nods for best picture, best director (Alejandro Iñárritu), best supporting actor (Tom Hardy) and best actor (Leonardo DiCaprio). It’s followed closely behind by action adventure “Mad Max: Fury Road,” which earned 10 Academy Awards nominations, including for best picture and best director (George Miller).

In addition to “The Revenant” and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” six other films are up for best picture: “Spotlight,” “The Martian,” “Bridge of Spies,” “The Big Short,” “Room” and “Brooklyn.”

Follow Variety‘s Oscars 2016 awards coverage all day and check back for a winners list updated live as categories are announced.

    3. David says:
      February 29, 2016 at 12:10 pm

      The elegance and splendor of the Academy Awards was hijacked by the false and fabricated narrative that Black people aren’t treated fairly. The Black Producer hired a Black Host, the Black President of the Academy spoke. The Black Music Conductor was introduced. Black Girl Scouts collected $65K. ZERO CLASS, ELEGANCE OR TRUTH. Who elected the Black Academy President? How dare blacks with a sitting United States President claim they … they alone… are so discriminated against. Blacks don’t cry that “Minority Lives Matter” only “Black Lives Matter.” The BET AWARDS, and all the other Black segregated awards aren’t enough, now unless the Academy Awards specifically directs nominations and awards towards Blacks, even the Academy Awards becomes hijacked. As Blacks screamed lack of diversity, the Producer and President of the Academy chose to put only Black Girl Scouts into the audience to sell cookies; no thought was giver to actually show diversity by selected a girl of different ethnicity so that all the faces would be seen together. I was stunned at the horrible message that only Black people should be awarded. I will not watch the next Academy Awards unless the Black Producer is fired and the Black President of the Academy is fired. Time for diversity as it is clear that Black failed to present anything close to diversity.

      Reply
    5. Richard Lawrence says:
      February 28, 2016 at 7:58 pm

      Cartel Land should be seen as it defines the drug threat to the USA. Though it didn’t win tonight the film is a major work that should be seen.

      Reply
    14. Julie says:
      February 28, 2016 at 5:44 pm

      Chris Rock is NOT funny.

      Reply
    15. Julie says:
      February 28, 2016 at 5:42 pm

      Chris Rock sucks. I am tired of his race obsessed monologue. OVER IT!

      Reply
    16. Jaz says:
      February 28, 2016 at 5:42 pm

      Dear Academy Awards, so it’s OK to have the NAACP Image Awards, Black Music Awards, Black Achievement Awards, The BET Honors, Miss Black America, Miss Black USA, just to name a few. Heck, there is a BET network and that’s OK. But one supposed person of color doesn’t get nominated and Boo-Hoo the show is racist! Last I looked in my Crayola crayon box “white” was a color too! Think I’ll boycott watching the ridiculously overly paid actors award show this year. Watching paint dry will be more exciting!

      Reply
      • Holly Bayer says:
        February 28, 2016 at 5:47 pm

        Chris Rock is HORRIBLE as the host —- why is everything separated into black and white categories? I can’t even stand to listen to him — it’s time for a change — a different host!

        Reply
    20. Chloé says:
      February 28, 2016 at 5:30 pm

      It’s about to start, people! Gird your loins!

      Reply
    46. BillUSA says:
      February 28, 2016 at 4:11 pm

      Definitely on my “gotta miss” list for 2016.

      Reply
