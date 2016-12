A whopping 336 feature films are eligible for the top prize at the 89th Academy Awards — a spike from last year’s list of 305 movies.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the list of films in contention for the best picture Oscar on Wednesday. The movies (organized in alphabetical order) range from “The Abolitionists” to “Zootopia.” They include awards season favorites “La La Land,” “Moonlight,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Silence,” “Arrival,” and “Hacksaw Ridge.” Superhero pics “Deadpool,” “Suicide Squad,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “X-Men: Apocalypse” also made the cut.

There were 323 films in the running in 2014 and 289 in 2013.

To have been eligible for the 2016 Academy Awards, feature films must have played in a commercial theater in Los Angeles County between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 for at least seven consecutive days.

The pics, which have to be exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format, must have a running time of more than 40 minutes. Feature films publicly exhibited or distributed in any manner that’s not a theatrical motion picture release (i.e. on TV or on a streaming service) are not eligible for Academy Awards. Click here for the full eligibility rules.

Nominations for the 2017 Oscars will be announced on Jan. 24. The 89th Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 26 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, and will be televised live on ABC at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full list of contenders for the 2016 Academy Awards:

THE ABOLITIONISTS

ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS THE MOVIE

THE ACCOUNTANT

ALICE THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS

ALLIED

ALMOST CHRISTMAS

ALWAYS SHINE

AMERICAN HONEY

AMERICAN PASTORAL

AMERICAN WRESTLER: THE WIZARD

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE

ANTHROPOID

APRIL AND THE EXTRAORDINARY WORLD

ARMENIA, MY LOVE

ARRIVAL

ASSASSIN’S CREED

AUDRIE & DAISY

AUTHOR: THE JT LEROY STORY

AUTUMN LIGHTS

THE BFG

BAD MOMS

BAD SANTA 2

BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT

BARRY

BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE

BEAUTIFUL PAIN

BEFORE THE FLOOD

BEING 17

BELIEVE

BEN-HUR

A BIGGER SPLASH

BILAL

BILLY LYNN’S LONG HALFTIME WALK

THE BIRTH OF A NATION

BLEED FOR THIS

BORN TO BE BLUE

THE BOSS

THE BOY

BRIDGET JONES’S BABY

THE BRONZE

BROTHER NATURE

THE BROTHERS GRIMSBY

CAFE SOCIETY

CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC

CEMETERY OF SPLENDOR

CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE

CERTAIN WOMEN

THE CHARNEL HOUSE

CHEVALIER

CHIEF ZABU

THE CHOICE

CHRISTINE

CITIZEN SOLDIER

CITY OF GOLD

CLOSET MONSTER

COLLATERAL BEAUTY

THE COMEDIAN

COMPLETE UNKNOWN

CONFESSIONS OF A WOMANIZER

THE CONJURING 2

CREATIVE CONTROL

CRIMINAL

CROSSCURRENT

CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON: SWORD OF DESTINY

DANCER

DARK HORSE

DEADPOOL

DEEPWATER HORIZON

DEMOLITION

DENIAL

DESIERTO

DOCTOR STRANGE

DOG EAT DOG

DON’T BREATHE

DON’T THINK TWICE

DREAMLAND

THE DRESSMAKER

THE EAGLE HUNTRESS

EAT THAT QUESTION – FRANK ZAPPA IN HIS OWN WORDS

ECHO PARK

EDDIE THE EAGLE

THE EDGE OF SEVENTEEN

EISENSTEIN IN GUANAJUATO

ELLE

ELVIS & NIXON

EQUITY

EVERYBODY WANTS SOME!!

EVERYTHING IS COPY – NORA EPHRON: SCRIPTED & UNSCRIPTED

EYE IN THE SKY

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM

FENCES

THE 5TH WAVE

FINDING DORY

THE FINEST HOURS

FIRE AT SEA

THE FIRST MONDAY IN MAY

THE FITS

FIVE NIGHTS IN MAINE

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

FLOYD NORMAN: AN ANIMATED LIFE

THE FOREST

THE FOUNDER

FREE STATE OF JONES

FROM AFAR

FRONT COVER

THE FUNDAMENTALS OF CARING

GENIUS

GHOSTBUSTERS

GIMME DANGER

GIRL ASLEEP

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

GLEASON

GOLD

GREATER

GREEN ROOM

HACKSAW RIDGE

HAIL, CAESAR!

THE HANDMAIDEN

HANDS OF STONE

HARDCORE HENRY

HELL OR HIGH WATER

HELLO, MY NAME IS DORIS

HIDDEN FIGURES

HIGH-RISE

HILLSONG – LET HOPE RISE

THE HOLLARS

A HOLOGRAM FOR THE KING

HOW TO BE SINGLE

HOW TO LET GO OF THE WORLD AND LOVE ALL THE THINGS CLIMATE CAN’T CHANGE

HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE

THE HUNTSMAN: WINTER’S WAR

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO

I, DANIEL BLAKE

I SAW THE LIGHT

ICE AGE: COLLISION COURSE

IN A VALLEY OF VIOLENCE

INDEPENDENCE DAY: RESURGENCE

INDIGNATION

INFERNO

THE INVITATION

IS THAT A GUN IN YOUR POCKET?…

ITHACA

JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK

JACKIE

JASON BOURNE

JIM: THE JAMES FOLEY STORY

JULIETA

THE JUNGLE BOOK

KEANU

KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES

KEVIN HART: WHAT NOW?

KICKS

THE KIND WORDS

KINGSGLAIVE FINAL FANTASY XV

KNIGHT OF CUPS

KRISHA

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS

KUNG FU PANDA 3

LA LA LAND

LAND OF MINE

LANDFILL HARMONIC

LAST DAYS IN THE DESERT

L’ATTESA

THE LEGEND OF BEN HALL

THE LEGEND OF TARZAN

THE LENNON REPORT

LIFE, ANIMATED

LIFE ON THE LINE

THE LIGHT BETWEEN OCEANS

LIGHTS OUT

LION

LITTLE MEN

THE LITTLE PRINCE

LIVE BY NIGHT

THE LOBSTER

LONDON HAS FALLEN

LONDON ROAD

LONG WAY NORTH

LOUDER THAN BOMBS

LOVE & FRIENDSHIP

THE LOVE WITCH

LOVING

MS DHONI – AN UNTOLD STORY

MA MA

MAGGIE’S PLAN

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN

A MAN CALLED OVE

MAN DOWN

THE MAN WHO KNEW INFINITY

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

MASCOTS

MAX ROSE

ME BEFORE YOU

THE MEASURE OF A MAN

THE MEDDLER

MEN & CHICKEN

MIDDLE SCHOOL: THE WORST YEARS OF MY LIFE

MIDNIGHT SPECIAL

MIFUNE: THE LAST SAMURAI

MIKE AND DAVE NEED WEDDING DATES

MILES AHEAD

MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN

MISS HOKUSAI

MISS PEREGRINE’S HOME FOR PECULIAR CHILDREN

MISS SHARON JONES!

MISS SLOANE

MR. CHURCH

MOANA

MONEY MONSTER

MONKEY KING: HERO IS BACK

THE MONKEY KING 2

A MONSTER CALLS

MOONLIGHT

MORGAN

MOTHERS AND DAUGHTERS

MUNE

THE MUSIC OF STRANGERS: YO-YO MA AND THE SILK ROAD ENSEMBLE

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 2

MY GOLDEN DAYS

MY LIFE AS A ZUCCHINI

NEIGHBORS 2: SORORITY RISING

THE NEON DEMON

NERUDA

NEVER SURRENDER

THE NICE GUYS

NINA

NO LETTING GO

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS

NOW YOU SEE ME 2

O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA

OFF THE RAILS

OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY

OLYMPIC PRIDE, AMERICAN PREJUDICE

100 YEARS: ONE WOMAN’S FIGHT FOR JUSTICE

ORDINARY WORLD

OTHER PEOPLE

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE DOOR

THE OTTOMAN LIEUTENANT

OUIJA: ORIGIN OF EVIL

OUR KIND OF TRAITOR

OUR LAST TANGO

OUR LITTLE SISTER

OUTLAWS AND ANGELS

PASSENGERS

PATERSON

PATRIOTS DAY

PEE-WEE’S BIG HOLIDAY

PELE: BIRTH OF A LEGEND

PETE’S DRAGON

PHANTOM BOY

THE PHENOM

PO

POPSTAR: NEVER STOP NEVER STOPPING

PRESENTING PRINCESS SHAW

PRICELESS

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE AND ZOMBIES

THE PURGE: ELECTION YEAR

QUEEN MIMI

QUEEN OF KATWE

RACE

THE RED PILL

THE RED TURTLE

THE REMAKE

REPARATION

RIDE ALONG 2

RISEN

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY

RULES DON’T APPLY

THE SALESMAN

SARBJIT

SAUSAGE PARTY

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS

SHADOW WORLD

THE SHALLOWS

THE SIEGE OF JADOTVILLE

SILENCE

SILICON COWBOYS

SILVER SKIES

SING

SING STREET

SNOWDEN

SNOWTIME!

SOLD

SOUTHSIDE WITH YOU

SOUTHWEST OF SALEM: THE STORY OF THE SAN ANTONIO FOUR

SPA NIGHT

STAR TREK BEYOND

STORKS

SUICIDE SQUAD

SULLY

SUMMERTIME

SUNSET SONG

SWISS ARMY MAN

SWORN VIRGIN

A TALE OF LOVE AND DARKNESS

TALLULAH

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: OUT OF THE SHADOWS

10 CLOVERFIELD LANE

10 DAYS IN A MADHOUSE

THEY WILL HAVE TO KILL US FIRST – MALIAN MUSIC IN EXILE

THINGS TO COME

13 HOURS: THE SECRET SOLDIERS OF BENGHAZI

13TH

37

TONI ERDMANN

TOO LATE

TOUCHED WITH FIRE

TOWER

TROLLS

20TH CENTURY WOMEN

25 APRIL

TWO WEEKS TO GO

THE UNCONDEMNED

VALLEY OF LOVE

VEERAM-MACBETH

VIGILANTE DIARIES

WAR DOGS

WARCRAFT

WE ARE X

WEINER

WHAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT

WHEN THE BOUGH BREAKS

WHISKEY TANGO FOXTROT

WHITE GIRL

WHY HIM?

WIENER-DOG

THE WITCH

WITHIN

WOLVES AT THE DOOR

X-MEN: APOCALYPSE

THE YOUNG MESSIAH

YOUR NAME.

ZERO DAYS

ZOOLANDER 2

ZOOTOPIA