‘Moneyball’ Co-Producer Alissa Phillips Signs Exclusive Deal with Voltage

Voltage Pictures has entered into an deal with Alissa Phillips for her to produce feature films, television series and mini series exclusively with the company.

Phillips will work alongside the current Voltage production team which includes the presidents of production Craig Flores and Zev Foreman and senior VP Dom Rustam.

Prior to joining Voltage she was a producer with Michael De Luca where she was an exec producer on “Dracula Untold” and co-executive produced Frank Darabont’s TNT series “Mob City.” Most recently, she executive produced the SyFy miniseries “Childhood’s End.”

Phillips is also exec producing the recently announced Focus feature “On the Brinks,” based on the best-selling memoir of the same name.

“We are incredibly excited to have Alissa work with us, her studio experience and multi layered production experience will be a great compliment to our existing team.” said Voltage topper Nicolaus Chartier.

Voltage produced “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Killer Joe,” “The Zero Theorem,” “The Company You Keep” and “The Hurt Locker,” which won six Academy Awards including best picture

Phillips was repped by attorney Robby Koch of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush and Kaller, L.L.P.