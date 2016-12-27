Miramax Chief Executive Officer Steven Schoch will leave the company this month after four years as CEO and six as chief financial officer.

Miramax gave no reason for the departure, announced Tuesday. Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said, “I would like to thank Steven for his many years of leadership at Miramax and we wish him well for his future plans.”

The company said Al-Khelaifi will add interim CEO to his chairman title while the search is underway for Schoch’s replacement.

Miramax was founded in 1979 by Bob and Harvey Weinstein and sold to the Walt Disney Company in 1993. Miramax’s assets were acquired from Disney in 2010.

The company said Tuesday that Schoch helped rebuild Miramax by successfully increasing its distribution reach to more than 190 countries, and relaunching the Miramax feature film and television divisions. Miramax was sold by its private equity owners in March to beIN Media Group, which now owns 100% of the company.

Miramax has a library consisting of nearly 800 titles from the late 1980s to the present. Its recently announced productions include the Johnny Depp police drama “Labyrinth,” which Miramax will co-finance with Open Road Films. It also acquired U.S. distribution rights to the Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya,” starring Margot Robbie.

Miramax also noted that the upcoming Sundance Film Festival will feature a special screening of the new 35mm print of its “Reservoir Dogs.” Quentin Tarantino and producer Lawrence Bender will participate in a Q&A with fans and fellow filmmakers after the screening.

The senior management team at Miramax consists of Al-Khelaifi, who is also chairman of beIN Media Group and of QSI, the owner of Paris Saint-Germain, the highly-successful French soccer team; Zanne Devine, EVP of film and television; Adrienne Gary, SVP of organizational strategy and administration; Dennis Hands, SVP of finance, strategy, and business development; and Joe Patrick, EVP of global sales and home entertainment.