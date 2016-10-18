Michael Moore announced that he would be debuting a Donald Trump movie Tuesday night at the IFC Center in New York.

The movie, “Michael Moore in TrumpLand,” is a film version of his one-man show, which he has been performing in Ohio.

It’s described at the “film Ohio Republicans tried to shut down.” In the movie, “Moore dives right into hostile territory with his daring and hilarious one-man show, deep in the heart of TrumpLand in the weeks before the 2016 election.”

Moore unveiled the project in a tweet on Monday night that showed an editing bay with an image of the Trump children.

Hey NYC- Who wants a peek @ what I've been up 2? Tues, 9:30pm, IFC Center. TIx free, 1st come, b.o. opens 8:30pm. pic.twitter.com/SrAhaq74ME — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 18, 2016

Moore ushered in a whole new era of partisan-charged documentaries in 2004, when his film “Fahrenheit 9/11” became a box office hit. It grossed $119 million at the domestic box office to become the highest grossing documentary of all time. It also inspired responses from conservative filmmakers. A recent example; Dinesh D’Souza’s “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party,” which has so far grossed just over $13 million at the domestic box office.

Moore has warned of a Trump victory in the general election, and he’s teased that he’s had an “October surprise” in the works. Earlier this month, he posted on Facebook that he planned to film a performance at the Murphy Theater in Wilmington, Ohio, which he described in a Facebook post as a “small Republican town” where “there are 25,000 registered voters in Clinton County – and only 500 of them are registered Democrats! Four times as many people came out to vote here for Donald Trump in this year’s primary than voted for Hillary Clinton.”

He wrote, “Because I think I know why a lot of people in Ohio and Michigan, some of them my neighbors, are voting for Donald Trump — good Midwestern people whose lives have been upended by ‘the system that’s been rigged against them.’ They used to be part of something that was called ‘the middle class.’ Now they have a chance to hit back, to pick up a virtual baseball bat and smash that old system by voting for the outsider known as Trump. I want to talk to these voters. I want to see if I can meet them half-way. And I want to give them an hour or so of some good laughs over the craziest election year we’ve ever seen.”

He had earlier said that he was “banned” from performing at the Midland Theater in Newark, Ohio, although theater operators said that they declined to go through with the show over security and logistical concerns.